Home Furnishings Stores Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their home furnishings stores industry group.
Companies listed under home furnishings stores are defined as being primarily engaged in retailing home furnishings (excluding furniture). BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with home furnishings companies from all over the world.
BizVibe's Home Furnishings Stores Industry Group Contains the Following:
Detailed company profiles, spanning across 100+ countries
50+ related product and service categories
Company news tracking
What's in a Company Profile?
Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers
Company performance and risk monitoring
Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Accurate and up-to-date company information
Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 14,000+ home furnishings company profiles which span across 100+ countries:
7,000+ companies in UK
4,000+ companies in USA
600+ companies in Canada
400+ companies in Australia
100+ companies in India
Products and Services
BizVibe categorizes all home furnishings stores into 50+ product and service categories including:
Carpeting
Window furnishings
Decorative glass
Furniture coverings
Picture frames
News Tracking
BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within home furnishings store categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:
Financial News
M&A Partnerships
Product/Service Launches
Management Moves
Compliance and Legal News
Retail Trade Industry Companies
The home furnishings stores industry group is a part of BizVibe's retail trade industry. There are 27 retail trade industry groups in total. Discover retail trade companies for related industry groups:
Clothing Stores
Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores
Health and Personal Care Stores
Sporting Goods, Hobby, and Musical Instrument Stores
Automobile Dealers
Furniture Stores
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
