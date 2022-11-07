U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

Home Furniture And Bedding Market In the US to grow by USD 10.86 Bn by 2026, Increasing Online Sales to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Furniture And Bedding Market In the US report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Furniture and Bedding Market in US 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the US home furniture and bedding market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.86 billion. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.96% with a Y-O-Y of 1.99%. Request Free Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioDownload Free Sample Report right now!

Home Furniture and Bedding Market in the US

The home furniture and bedding market in the US is characterized by the presence of numerous large- and medium-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, brand identity, and distribution. The combined impact of these factors is expected to increase demand for the home furniture and bedding market in the US at a moderate level during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Street Furniture Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026:  The report extensively covers street furniture market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Camping Furniture Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the camping furniture market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (camping chairs and stools, camping tables, and camping cots and hammocks), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Home Furniture And Bedding Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.96%

Market growth 2022-2026

$10.86 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.99

Regional analysis

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Textile Co., Ashcomm LLC, Bellino Fine Linens, Boll and Branch LLC, Crane and Canopy Inc., D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., DOWNLITE, Frette North America Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Hollander Sleep and Decor, Hooker Furnishings Corp., LaZBoy Inc., Peacock Alley, Sauder Woodworking Co., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleep Number Corp., Steelcase Inc., Tempur Sealy International Inc., and WestPoint Home

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ashcomm LLC

  • 10.4 Herman Miller Inc.

  • 10.5 HNI Corp.

  • 10.6 Hooker Furnishings Corp.

  • 10.7 LaZBoy Inc.

  • 10.8 Sauder Woodworking Co.

  • 10.9 Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

  • 10.10 Sleep Number Corp.

  • 10.11 Steelcase Inc.

  • 10.12 Tempur Sealy International Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Home Furniture and Bedding Market in US 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-furniture-and-bedding-market-in-the-us-to-grow-by-usd-10-86-bn-by-2026--increasing-online-sales-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301668060.html

SOURCE Technavio

