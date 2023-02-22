Home furniture market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% by 2027, APAC will account for 42% of the market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the home furniture market was valued at USD 309.74 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 115.54 billion. The global home furniture market size is estimated to grow by USD 105.01 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.34% according to Technavio.

Home furniture market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Ashcomm LLC, Bernhardt Furniture Co., Dare Studio Ltd., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Global Furniture USA Inc., Godrej Interio, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kimball International Inc., LaZBoy Inc., MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., NITORI Holdings Co. Ltd., ROCHE BOBOIS SA, Roomstogo.com Inc., Stanley Lifestyles Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Living room furniture, Bedroom furniture, Storage furniture, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The home furniture market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Home furniture market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Ashcomm LLC, Bernhardt Furniture Co., Dare Studio Ltd., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Global Furniture USA Inc., Godrej Interio, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kimball International Inc., LaZBoy Inc., MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., NITORI Holdings Co. Ltd., ROCHE BOBOIS SA, Roomstogo.com Inc., Stanley Lifestyles Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. For insights on vendor offerings - download a sample!

Home furniture market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Increasing online sales

Increased awareness of home decor and attractive furnishings

Growing residential construction market

KEY Challenges -

Fluctuating labor costs and raw material prices

Long product replacement cycle

Threat from re-used furniture market

What are the key data covered in this home furniture market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home furniture market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the home furniture market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the home furniture market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of home furniture market vendors

Home Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 105.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ashcomm LLC, Bernhardt Furniture Co., Dare Studio Ltd., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Global Furniture USA Inc., Godrej Interio, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kimball International Inc., LaZBoy Inc., MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., NITORI Holdings Co. Ltd., ROCHE BOBOIS SA, Roomstogo.com Inc., Stanley Lifestyles Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

