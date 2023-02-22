U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

Home furniture market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% by 2027, APAC will account for 42% of the market growth -Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the home furniture market was valued at USD 309.74 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 115.54 billion. The global home furniture market size is estimated to grow by USD 105.01 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.34% according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Furniture Market 2023-2027

Home furniture market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Ashcomm LLC, Bernhardt Furniture Co., Dare Studio Ltd., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Global Furniture USA Inc., Godrej Interio, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kimball International Inc., LaZBoy Inc., MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., NITORI Holdings Co. Ltd., ROCHE BOBOIS SA, Roomstogo.com Inc., Stanley Lifestyles Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Living room furniture, Bedroom furniture, Storage furniture, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

To understand more about the home furniture market, request a sample report

The home furniture market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Home furniture market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Ashcomm LLC, Bernhardt Furniture Co., Dare Studio Ltd., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Global Furniture USA Inc., Godrej Interio, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kimball International Inc., LaZBoy Inc., MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., NITORI Holdings Co. Ltd., ROCHE BOBOIS SA, Roomstogo.com Inc., Stanley Lifestyles Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. For insights on vendor offeringsdownload a sample!

Home furniture marketMarket Dynamics

Major Drivers

  • Increasing online sales

  • Increased awareness of home decor and attractive furnishings

  • Growing residential construction market

KEY Challenges - 

  • Fluctuating labor costs and raw material prices

  • Long product replacement cycle

  • Threat from re-used furniture market

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this home furniture market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home furniture market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the home furniture market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the home furniture market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of home furniture market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

The K-12 furniture market size is expected to increase by USD 2,571.79 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (seating, storage, lab equipment, and others), application (classroom, library and labs, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The home furniture and bedding market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.96% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 10.86 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (living room furniture, bedroom furniture, storage furniture, and others).

Home Furniture Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

157

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 105.01 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.3

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Ashcomm LLC, Bernhardt Furniture Co., Dare Studio Ltd., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Global Furniture USA Inc., Godrej Interio, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kimball International Inc., LaZBoy Inc., MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., NITORI Holdings Co. Ltd., ROCHE BOBOIS SA, Roomstogo.com Inc., Stanley Lifestyles Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global home furniture market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Ashcomm LLC

  • 12.4 Bernhardt Furniture Co.

  • 12.5 Dare Studio Ltd.

  • 12.6 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

  • 12.7 Flexsteel Industries Inc.

  • 12.8 Godrej Interio

  • 12.9 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

  • 12.10 Kimball International Inc.

  • 12.11 LaZBoy Inc.

  • 12.12 MasterBrand Cabinets Inc.

  • 12.13 MillerKnoll Inc.

  • 12.14 Roomstogo.com Inc.

  • 12.15 Steinhoff International Holdings NV

  • 12.16 Wayfair Inc.

  • 12.17 Williams Sonoma Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-furniture-market-is-set-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-34-by-2027--apac-will-account-for-42-of-the-market-growth--technavio-301751710.html

SOURCE Technavio

