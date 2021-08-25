U.S. markets closed

Home Furniture Market in the US | $ 8.08 Bn Growth Expected During 2020-2024 | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 8.08 billion is expected in the home furniture market in the US during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the home furniture market in US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities with Home Furniture Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Klaussner Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Raymour & Flanigan Furniture, Restoration Hardware Inc., Roomstogo.com Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing real estate industry will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Home Furniture Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Home Furniture Market in the US is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

Home Furniture Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the home furniture market in the US in the home furnishings industry include Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Klaussner Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Raymour & Flanigan Furniture, Restoration Hardware Inc., Roomstogo.com Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Home Furniture Market in US size

  • Home Furniture Market in US trends

  • Home Furniture Market in US industry analysis

The home furniture market in us is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing online sales of home furniture will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the inherent threat from re-used furniture market will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the home furniture market in US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Outdoor Furniture Market in US - Outdoor furniture market in US is segmented by product (outdoor furniture and accessories, outdoor grills and accessories, and patio heating products), end-user (residential and commercial), and distribution channel (offline and online).
Office Furniture Market in US - Office furniture market in US is segmented by product (seating, table, system, storage unit and file, and overhead bins), end-user (commercial and home office), distribution channel (offline and online), and material (wood, metal, and others).
Home Furniture Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist home furniture market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the home furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the home furniture market in US

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home furniture market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Brick and mortar - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Online mode - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

  • Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • Klaussner Home Furnishings

  • LaZBoy Inc.

  • Pier 1 Imports Inc.

  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

  • Restoration Hardware Inc.

  • Roomstogo.com Inc.

  • Steinhoff International Holdings NV

  • Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/home-furniture-market-in-us-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-furniture-market-in-the-us---8-08-bn-growth-expected-during-2020-2024--technavio-301361978.html

SOURCE Technavio

