Home Furniture Market in the US | $ 8.08 Bn Growth Expected During 2020-2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 8.08 billion is expected in the home furniture market in the US during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the home furniture market in US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Klaussner Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Raymour & Flanigan Furniture, Restoration Hardware Inc., Roomstogo.com Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing real estate industry will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Home Furniture Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Home Furniture Market in the US is segmented as below:
Product
Distribution Channel
Home Furniture Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the home furniture market in the US in the home furnishings industry include Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Klaussner Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Raymour & Flanigan Furniture, Restoration Hardware Inc., Roomstogo.com Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Home Furniture Market in US size
Home Furniture Market in US trends
Home Furniture Market in US industry analysis
The home furniture market in us is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing online sales of home furniture will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the inherent threat from re-used furniture market will hamper the market growth.
Home Furniture Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist home furniture market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the home furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the home furniture market in US
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home furniture market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Brick and mortar - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online mode - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
Inter IKEA Holding BV
Klaussner Home Furnishings
LaZBoy Inc.
Pier 1 Imports Inc.
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
Restoration Hardware Inc.
Roomstogo.com Inc.
Steinhoff International Holdings NV
Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
