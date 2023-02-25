U.S. markets closed

Home And Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% by 2027, Driven by the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration- Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global home and garden products b2c e-commerce market size is estimated to grow by USD 30189.84 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 55%. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027)  Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2023-2027

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The emergence of omnichannel retailing allowed manufacturers to sell their products through both offline and online channels. The online retail channel comprises company-owned platforms (company websites) and popular e-commerce websites. Online presence aids companies in expanding their business reach and brand awareness.

  • Technological advancements in e-commerce platforms have led many retailers and e-commerce companies to focus on providing the most convenient service to their customers like making use of artificial intelligence (AI) to leverage the operations of the e-commerce platform further.

  • Growing m-commerce platform is another key trend in the market. For instance, Lowes Companies Inc., one of the prominent home and garden product retailers, has a strong presence in the online space, where it has a mobile application that is compatible with iOS and Android operating systems. Hence, the use of mobile applications for shopping is expected to peak during the forecast period.

  • Know more – Buy the Report!


Home And Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Product (Home decor, Home improvement products, and Others), End-user (Commercial and Household), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The home decor segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This segment includes home furnishing products like home textiles, furniture, and floor coverings, lamps, fixtures, wallpapers, candles, paintings, clay pots, clocks, antiques, art pieces, and indoor flowers and plants which are available online. The integration of various technologies, such as AR/VR, by vendors, has helped customers in making smart purchase decisions. These initiatives will drive the growth of the home decor product segment during the forecast period. The end-users in the commercial home and garden products segment require heavy-duty models of home and garden products like public parks, amusement parks, tech parks, golf courses, government buildings, sports grounds, government buildings, home and garden care service companies, and others.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global home and garden products b2c e-commerce market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global home and garden products b2c e-commerce market.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are contributing to the growth of the market in the region. China is one of the fastest-growing economies globally and the main factors contributing to the growth of the Chinese market include rapid globalization, rising spending power, and changes in consumer preferences. The other leading countries in the region include Japan and South Korea, where internet and smartphone penetration, high spending power, adoption of omnichannel retailing, and growing digital advertisements are expected to propel market growth. India is also among the fastest-growing countries for e-commerce in APAC owing to the growing number of Internet and smartphone users and the rising trend of online shopping.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 Download a Sample Report

Home And Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration has been a key driver of the growth of the global online home decor market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, the total population of internet users in Japan reached 92% of the total population of the country. At the beginning of 2021, the total population of social media users in Japan accounted for 74.3% of the total population of the country. As of January 2022, the total number of active Internet users accounted for 307 million, and active social media users were 270 million in the US.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The criticality of logistics management leading to high overhead costs is a key challenge to the market.  Logistical complications like late product delivery and chaotic routing, are important aspects that can have a negative impact on the market.  Factors like these can increase overhead costs and weaken profit margins for the vendors.

Know more about drivers, Trends & Challenges, request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market between 2022 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The home equity lending market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 35,535.04 million. The massive increase in home prices is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the fear of losing property may impede the market growth.

The online home service market study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the year-over-year growth of 42.92% and a CAGR of 44.36%, which will grow by USD 2.33 trillion during the period 2021 to 2026. The increasing influence of digital media is notably driving the online home service market growth.

Home And Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

163

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.53%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 30189.84 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.96

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., BAUHAUS E Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH and Co. KG, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Golden Acre Garden Sentre, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lowes Co. Inc., Lulu and Georgia, Overstock.com Inc, Penney OpCo LLC, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., Ugaoo Agritech Pvt. Ltd., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global home and garden products B2C e-commerce market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Home decor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Home improvement products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.4 BAUHAUS E Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH and Co. KG

  • 12.5 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

  • 12.6 Costco Wholesale Corp.

  • 12.7 Golden Acre Garden Sentre

  • 12.8 Hennes and Mauritz AB

  • 12.9 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

  • 12.10 Lowes Co. Inc.

  • 12.11 Lulu and Georgia

  • 12.12 Overstock.com Inc

  • 12.13 Penney OpCo LLC

  • 12.14 Target Corp.

  • 12.15 The Home Depot Inc.

  • 12.16 Walmart Inc.

  • 12.17 Williams Sonoma Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2023-2027
Global Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-and-garden-products-b2c-e-commerce-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-10-53-by-2027--driven-by-the-rise-in-online-spending-and-smartphone-penetration--technavio-301755219.html

SOURCE Technavio

