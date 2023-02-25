Home And Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% by 2027, Driven by the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global home and garden products b2c e-commerce market size is estimated to grow by USD 30189.84 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 55%. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) Request a sample report

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of omnichannel retailing allowed manufacturers to sell their products through both offline and online channels. The online retail channel comprises company-owned platforms (company websites) and popular e-commerce websites. Online presence aids companies in expanding their business reach and brand awareness.

Technological advancements in e-commerce platforms have led many retailers and e-commerce companies to focus on providing the most convenient service to their customers like making use of artificial intelligence (AI) to leverage the operations of the e-commerce platform further.

Growing m-commerce platform is another key trend in the market. For instance, Lowes Companies Inc., one of the prominent home and garden product retailers, has a strong presence in the online space, where it has a mobile application that is compatible with iOS and Android operating systems. Hence, the use of mobile applications for shopping is expected to peak during the forecast period.

Home And Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Product (Home decor, Home improvement products, and Others), End-user (Commercial and Household), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The home decor segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This segment includes home furnishing products like home textiles, furniture, and floor coverings, lamps, fixtures, wallpapers, candles, paintings, clay pots, clocks, antiques, art pieces, and indoor flowers and plants which are available online. The integration of various technologies, such as AR/VR, by vendors, has helped customers in making smart purchase decisions. These initiatives will drive the growth of the home decor product segment during the forecast period. The end-users in the commercial home and garden products segment require heavy-duty models of home and garden products like public parks, amusement parks, tech parks, golf courses, government buildings, sports grounds, government buildings, home and garden care service companies, and others.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global home and garden products b2c e-commerce market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global home and garden products b2c e-commerce market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are contributing to the growth of the market in the region. China is one of the fastest-growing economies globally and the main factors contributing to the growth of the Chinese market include rapid globalization, rising spending power, and changes in consumer preferences. The other leading countries in the region include Japan and South Korea, where internet and smartphone penetration, high spending power, adoption of omnichannel retailing, and growing digital advertisements are expected to propel market growth. India is also among the fastest-growing countries for e-commerce in APAC owing to the growing number of Internet and smartphone users and the rising trend of online shopping.

Home And Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth



The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration has been a key driver of the growth of the global online home decor market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, the total population of internet users in Japan reached 92% of the total population of the country. At the beginning of 2021, the total population of social media users in Japan accounted for 74.3% of the total population of the country. As of January 2022, the total number of active Internet users accounted for 307 million, and active social media users were 270 million in the US.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The criticality of logistics management leading to high overhead costs is a key challenge to the market. Logistical complications like late product delivery and chaotic routing, are important aspects that can have a negative impact on the market. Factors like these can increase overhead costs and weaken profit margins for the vendors.

What are the key data covered in this Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market between 2022 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market vendors

Home And Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30189.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.96 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., BAUHAUS E Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH and Co. KG, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Golden Acre Garden Sentre, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lowes Co. Inc., Lulu and Georgia, Overstock.com Inc, Penney OpCo LLC, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., Ugaoo Agritech Pvt. Ltd., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Reliance Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

