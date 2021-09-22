U.S. markets open in 7 hours 47 minutes

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market | $ 25.88 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The home and garden products B2C E-commerce market in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry is poised to grow by USD 25.88 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the home and garden products B2C E-commerce market will progress at a CAGR of 9.64%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Latest market research report titled Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

The increase in smartphone and internet penetration will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45864

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market in Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry include Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market size

  • Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market trends

  • Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market analysis

The home and garden products B2C E-commerce market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the home and garden products B2C E-commerce market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Pharma E-Commerce Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Retail Market in China by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist home and garden products B2C E-commerce market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the home and garden products B2C E-commerce market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the home and garden products B2C E-commerce market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home and garden products B2C E-commerce market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Home improvement products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

  • Penney IP LLC

  • Lowes Companies Inc.

  • Target Corp.

  • The Home Depot Inc.

  • Walmart Inc.

  • Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-and-garden-products-b2c-e-commerce-market---25-88-bn-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--technavio-301382054.html

SOURCE Technavio

