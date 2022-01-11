U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market to Record 8.15% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Amazon.com Inc. Offers Space Saver Bags, Storage Baskets, etc| Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Product (home improvement products and others)

  • Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market is expected to increase by USD 25.88 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 9.64%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 54% among the other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-
The Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

  • Amazon.com Inc. -The company offers various home and garden products such as space saver bags, storage baskets, and more.

  • Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - The company offers various home and garden products such as personalized water cans, raised garden beds, and more.

  • Penney IP LLC -The company offers various home and garden products such as planters and plant pots, raised garden beds, and more.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook
The Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for home and garden products B2C e-commerce market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions such as North America and Europe.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Driver:

  • Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Trend:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in ourFREE sample report.

Related Reports-
Online Grocery Market in India -The online grocery market share in India should rise by USD 4.74 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 20.52%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive E-retail Market -The automotive E-retail market value is projected to grow by 21647.32 thousand units at a CAGR of 17.49% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Home And Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 25.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.15

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-and-garden-products-b2c-e-commerce-market-to-record-8-15-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--amazoncom-inc-offers-space-saver-bags-storage-baskets-etc-technavio-301457021.html

SOURCE Technavio

