Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Size to Grow by USD 25.88 Bn, 54% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market will be driven by an increase in smartphone and internet penetration. The number of Internet users is increasing rapidly across the world, especially in emerging countries such as India and China. This is leading to the growth of online shopping, as smartphone users spend a lot of time online. Moreover, the growth of wireless and fixed connections has strengthened broadband penetration globally. The increase in the number of smartphone users has significantly contributed to the growth of the online retail market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

The market is anticipated to grow by USD 25.88 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period.

Key Vendor Analysis

The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Ingka Holding B.V., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers various home and garden products such as space saver bags, storage baskets, and more.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - The company offers various home and garden products such as personalized water cans, raised garden beds, and more.

Costco Wholesale Corp. - The company offers various home and garden products such as planters and plant pots, raised garden beds, and more.

Ingka Holding B.V. - The company offers various home and garden products such as plant stands, wall panels, and more.

Penney IP LLC - The company offers various home and garden products such as duvet, artificial flowers, and more.

Internet And Direct Marketing Retail Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Home décor - size and forecast 2020-2025

Home improvement products - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Internet And Direct Marketing Retail Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Revenue-generating Product Segments

The home improvements products segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for the home renovation process, especially in high- and middle-income groups. Some of the prominent retailers that offer home improvement products online include Lowes Companies Inc. (Lowes) and The Home Depot Inc. (Home Depot).

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 25.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Home décor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Home improvement products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

10.4 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

10.5 Costco Wholesale Corp.

10.6 Ingka Holding B.V.

10.7 Penney IP LLC

10.8 Lowes Companies Inc.

10.9 Target Corp.

10.10 The Home Depot Inc.

10.11 Walmart Inc.

10.12 Williams-Sonoma Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

