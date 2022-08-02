U.S. markets closed

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Size to Grow by USD 25.88 Bn, 54% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market will be driven by an increase in smartphone and internet penetration. The number of Internet users is increasing rapidly across the world, especially in emerging countries such as India and China. This is leading to the growth of online shopping, as smartphone users spend a lot of time online. Moreover, the growth of wireless and fixed connections has strengthened broadband penetration globally. The increase in the number of smartphone users has significantly contributed to the growth of the online retail market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
The market is anticipated to grow by USD 25.88 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Access our report and exhibits on "Internet And Direct Marketing Retail Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025". View our Report Snapshot

Key Vendor Analysis

The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Ingka Holding B.V., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers various home and garden products such as space saver bags, storage baskets, and more.

  • Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - The company offers various home and garden products such as personalized water cans, raised garden beds, and more.

  • Costco Wholesale Corp. - The company offers various home and garden products such as planters and plant pots, raised garden beds, and more.

  • Ingka Holding B.V. - The company offers various home and garden products such as plant stands, wall panels, and more.

  • Penney IP LLC - The company offers various home and garden products such as duvet, artificial flowers, and more.

Internet And Direct Marketing Retail Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Home décor - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Home improvement products - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Internet And Direct Marketing Retail Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating Product Segments

The home improvements products segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for the home renovation process, especially in high- and middle-income groups. Some of the prominent retailers that offer home improvement products online include Lowes Companies Inc. (Lowes) and The Home Depot Inc. (Home Depot).

Related Reports

Instant Grocery Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Online Grocery Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 25.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.15

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Home décor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Home improvement products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.4 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

  • 10.5 Costco Wholesale Corp.

  • 10.6 Ingka Holding B.V.

  • 10.7 Penney IP LLC

  • 10.8 Lowes Companies Inc.

  • 10.9 Target Corp.

  • 10.10 The Home Depot Inc.

  • 10.11 Walmart Inc.

  • 10.12 Williams-Sonoma Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-and-garden-products-b2c-e-commerce-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-25-88-bn-54-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301597541.html

SOURCE Technavio

