U.S. markets open in 9 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,535.25
    +22.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,480.00
    +138.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,811.25
    +76.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.00
    +13.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.77
    +0.41 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.20
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1434
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -1.42 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4490
    -0.0990 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,375.48
    -990.91 (-2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.85
    -27.01 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,600.25
    +315.73 (+1.16%)
     

Home Healthcare Market to Expand at 10.5% during Forecast Period, States TMR Study

·6 min read

- Rise in adoption of the telehealth technology is expected to drive sales opportunities in the home healthcare market

- Increase in patients' inclination toward dependable, comfortable, cost-effective, and highly efficient home-based services bolsters market growth

- Major home healthcare providers are increasing R&D activities to provide advanced patient care services

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global home healthcare market is projected to gain valuation of US$ 499.6 Bn by 2028.

Tranparency Market Research Logo
Tranparency Market Research Logo

In recent years, the demand for different home healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors, temperature monitors, and pulse oximeters has increased across the globe. This factor is propelling the global home healthcare market, notes researchers at TMR.

Older population is generally at higher risk of suffering from chronic health problems. Hence, rise in the older populace around the world is boosting the sales prospects in the global market. Moreover, the home healthcare market is driven by factors such as rapidly advancing home healthcare services and increasing accessibility to home nursing care systems globally.

Request Brochure of Home Healthcare Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=300

The global home healthcare market is prognosticated to gain profitable opportunities in North America, owing to the presence of sturdy healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of home healthcare facilities, and increasing number of older people in the region. Moreover, the regional market is expected to gain sizeable expansion avenues on the back of increased government investments in the healthcare sector, presence of advanced healthcare technologies, and government initiatives for the introduction of telehealth practices for patients. Furthermore, the North America market is anticipated to expand due to an increasing number of skilled professionals that offer healthcare services home-based patients.

Home Healthcare Market: Key Findings

  • The telehealth technology is being increasingly utilized in the healthcare systems to offer superior quality medical services to patients remotely. This factor is favoring the growth of the global home healthcare market. Moreover, increase in the adoption of advanced technologies in the telehealth segment is creating lucrative opportunities in the market.

  • Many players in the global home healthcare market are providing advanced products, including Tele-ICUs, smart bedding systems, centralized or remote control systems, and advanced monitoring sensors that help in tracking patients' health. This factor drives the expansion avenues in the global market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Home Healthcare Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=300

Home Healthcare Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rise in health problems globally, including diabetes, respiratory issues, and cardiovascular diseases is fueling the sales prospects in the home healthcare market

  • Favorable government policies in many developed and developing nations around the world is anticipated to create profitable avenues, states TMR report on the global home healthcare market

  • Increasing popularity of home healthcare services as cost-effective and safer alternatives to hospital services is creating notable business prospects in the global home healthcare market

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=300

Home Healthcare Market: Competition Landscape

  • Players in the home healthcare market are increasing efforts to develop innovative products and expand their product offerings. Hence, they are seen increasing cash in-flow toward R&D projects.

  • Several market enterprises are focusing on providing cost-efficient and effective treatment solutions for patients

  • Many companies in the home healthcare market are collaborating with organizations from the healthcare industry in order to discover advanced technologies intended for precise diagnosis and treatments of critical diseases

Buy Home Healthcare Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=300&ltype=S

Home Healthcare Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Bayer AG

  • 3M Health Care

  • Cardinal Health, Inc.

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

  • GE Healthcare

  • Invacare Corporation

  • Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

  • Phillips Healthcare

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Omron Healthcare, Inc.

  • Medtronic, Inc.

Home Healthcare Market Segmentation

Device Type

  • Diagnostic & Monitoring Home Devices

  • Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices

  • Home Mobility Assist Devices

  • Medical Supplies

Service

  • Rehabilitation Services

  • Telehealth and Telemedicine Services

  • Infusion Therapy Services

  • Respiratory Therapy Services

  • Unskilled Home Healthcare Services

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Stem Cells Market: The global stem cells market was valued at US$ 11.73 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2028. Stem cells are defined as specialized cells of the human body that can develop into various different kinds of cells.

Brucellosis Vaccine Market: Brucellosis vaccine market was valued at US$ 253.1 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2031. Brucellosis is an extremely transmissible zoonotic infection. Brucella are transferred from animals to humans through the consumption of infected foodstuff, undercooked meat, or unpasteurized milk from diseased animals.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/home-healthcare-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-healthcare-market-to-expand-at-10-5-during-forecast-period-states-tmr-study-301477668.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Making Sense of China's Markets

    Eva Lee, head of Greater China equities at UBS Global Wealth Management, discusses China's property sector, the economy and her outlook for Chinese markets. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • European Equities: German Trade Data in Focus

    After a quiet session on Tuesday, economic data from Germany and Italy will need to impress as the markets await U.S inflation figures due out on Thursday.

  • China's Bilibili to hire more staff after employee death stokes overtime debate

    The Alibaba Group-backed company, one of China's largest video platforms, came under public scrutiny last week after a user on microblogging platform Weibo said that the employee died after working long hours during the Spring Festival holiday, an allegation that went viral on social media. Local media reported Bilibili had in an internal letter on Monday said that his death was not caused by overtime. On Tuesday, the company released a public statement in which it published details of the case, stating that the employee had worked eight hours a day during the holiday.

  • Starbucks, fired Memphis workers trade accusations amid bitter union fight

    Starbucks fired seven workers at a Memphis location, in the midst of an increasingly acrimonious battle over a unionization drive

  • Alibaba Jumps as SoftBank Denies Involvement in Stock Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares jumped in Hong Kong as SoftBank Group Corp. said it wasn’t involved in the Chinese tech giant’s filing of additional American depositary shares, allaying investor fears that the firm’s largest shareholder might be looking to cash out. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Is Falling Today

    Fourth-quarter sales of Xpovio were encouraging, but top-line results from another trial were a little disappointing.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After $100 Billion In Sales Guidance Lags Expectations?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to $98 billion to $102 billion in 2022 sales, lagging estimates? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Oil Edges Higher After Report Points to Falling U.S. Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after a two-day decline as an industry report pointed to shrinking U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookFutures in New York traded near $90 a barrel

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Opioid crisis: 'You can't put the genie back in the bottle' with the damage done, Harvard professor explains

    John Abramson, Harvard Medical School Professor & drug litigation expert, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical lawsuits, prescription drug prices, and the culpability of pharmaceutical companies in drug deaths.

  • Doctor on developing global COVID-19 vaccine: ‘We got zero help from the U.S. government’

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the development of a new coronavirus vaccine, global vaccine inequity, and vaccine technology.

  • Nvidia chip deal with SoftBank’s Arm collapses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains why the huge chip deal between Nvidia and SoftBank's Arm fell through.

  • Amazon Expands In-Person Health Care Services To 20 Additional Cities

    If Amazon can deliver more efficient health care services, the potential is enormous for fueling its growth engine and Amazon stock.

  • Oil prices climb after API data shows surprise drop in U.S. stocks

    Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after two sessions of losses as industry data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, offsetting concerns of a possible rise in supplies from Iran. Brent crude futures rose 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $91.19 a barrel by 0422 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.74 a barrel, up 38 cents, or 0.4%. "Undersupply is the key factor that has pumped up the oil price," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

  • Oil Prices Inch Closer To $90 On Surprise Crude Draw

    The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw this week for crude oil to be 2.025 million barrels after analysts predicted a build of 675,000 barrels.

  • Monthly Active User Losses Continue for Pinterest

    That makes three straight quarters of monthly active user (MAU) losses at the image-based social media company.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.