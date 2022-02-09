Home Healthcare Market to Expand at 10.5% during Forecast Period, States TMR Study
- Rise in adoption of the telehealth technology is expected to drive sales opportunities in the home healthcare market
- Increase in patients' inclination toward dependable, comfortable, cost-effective, and highly efficient home-based services bolsters market growth
- Major home healthcare providers are increasing R&D activities to provide advanced patient care services
ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global home healthcare market is projected to gain valuation of US$ 499.6 Bn by 2028.
In recent years, the demand for different home healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors, temperature monitors, and pulse oximeters has increased across the globe. This factor is propelling the global home healthcare market, notes researchers at TMR.
Older population is generally at higher risk of suffering from chronic health problems. Hence, rise in the older populace around the world is boosting the sales prospects in the global market. Moreover, the home healthcare market is driven by factors such as rapidly advancing home healthcare services and increasing accessibility to home nursing care systems globally.
Request Brochure of Home Healthcare Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=300
The global home healthcare market is prognosticated to gain profitable opportunities in North America, owing to the presence of sturdy healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of home healthcare facilities, and increasing number of older people in the region. Moreover, the regional market is expected to gain sizeable expansion avenues on the back of increased government investments in the healthcare sector, presence of advanced healthcare technologies, and government initiatives for the introduction of telehealth practices for patients. Furthermore, the North America market is anticipated to expand due to an increasing number of skilled professionals that offer healthcare services home-based patients.
Home Healthcare Market: Key Findings
The telehealth technology is being increasingly utilized in the healthcare systems to offer superior quality medical services to patients remotely. This factor is favoring the growth of the global home healthcare market. Moreover, increase in the adoption of advanced technologies in the telehealth segment is creating lucrative opportunities in the market.
Many players in the global home healthcare market are providing advanced products, including Tele-ICUs, smart bedding systems, centralized or remote control systems, and advanced monitoring sensors that help in tracking patients' health. This factor drives the expansion avenues in the global market.
Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Home Healthcare Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=300
Home Healthcare Market: Growth Boosters
Rise in health problems globally, including diabetes, respiratory issues, and cardiovascular diseases is fueling the sales prospects in the home healthcare market
Favorable government policies in many developed and developing nations around the world is anticipated to create profitable avenues, states TMR report on the global home healthcare market
Increasing popularity of home healthcare services as cost-effective and safer alternatives to hospital services is creating notable business prospects in the global home healthcare market
TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=300
Home Healthcare Market: Competition Landscape
Players in the home healthcare market are increasing efforts to develop innovative products and expand their product offerings. Hence, they are seen increasing cash in-flow toward R&D projects.
Several market enterprises are focusing on providing cost-efficient and effective treatment solutions for patients
Many companies in the home healthcare market are collaborating with organizations from the healthcare industry in order to discover advanced technologies intended for precise diagnosis and treatments of critical diseases
Buy Home Healthcare Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=300<ype=S
Home Healthcare Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
Bayer AG
3M Health Care
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
GE Healthcare
Invacare Corporation
Gentiva Health Services, Inc.
Phillips Healthcare
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Omron Healthcare, Inc.
Medtronic, Inc.
Home Healthcare Market Segmentation
Device Type
Diagnostic & Monitoring Home Devices
Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices
Home Mobility Assist Devices
Medical Supplies
Service
Rehabilitation Services
Telehealth and Telemedicine Services
Infusion Therapy Services
Respiratory Therapy Services
Unskilled Home Healthcare Services
Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:
Stem Cells Market: The global stem cells market was valued at US$ 11.73 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2028. Stem cells are defined as specialized cells of the human body that can develop into various different kinds of cells.
Brucellosis Vaccine Market: Brucellosis vaccine market was valued at US$ 253.1 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2031. Brucellosis is an extremely transmissible zoonotic infection. Brucella are transferred from animals to humans through the consumption of infected foodstuff, undercooked meat, or unpasteurized milk from diseased animals.
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/home-healthcare-market.htm
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-healthcare-market-to-expand-at-10-5-during-forecast-period-states-tmr-study-301477668.html
SOURCE Transparency Market Research