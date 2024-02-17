This home in a historic North Jersey community sold for $152K over asking price. See where

It's not every day that a home in the historic district of Halcyon Park in Bloomfield hits the market. But, not only did a home go up for sale in November, it sold for $152,000 more than its original asking price this month.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom Center-Hall Colonial home at 51 Farrandale Avenue is situated on a 5,227-square-foot lot. The home features a wood-burning fireplace in the dining room, a living room with built-in bookshelves and an eat-in kitchen with access to the home's deck, bluestone patio and two detached garages. The three-story property also has a full, unfinished basement with a washer and dryer, and Bilco doors that open to the backyard. Originally listed for $299,000, the home sold for $451,000 on Feb. 15.

Photos of the 1911 historic colonial home at 51 Farrandale Avenue in Bloomfield.

Tamima Friedman, team leader of The Tamima Team at Keller Williams NJ Metro Group and the property's listing agent, said the home has many of its original features, such as a stained glass window, fluted Doric columns and brass doorknobs.

The home was built in 1911, and Friedman said the seller listed the property with the hopes of finding a buyer who would retain the home's personality.

"It's very expensive to take on a property like this, but if you're in it because you love an old house and you're in it for the long haul. This house just has the potential to be a really fantastic and beautiful home in a great location," she said. "Somebody really recognized that this was a gem and I really feel like we found the right buyer. She wants to move in there and roll her sleeves up, and she understands it's going to take her some time. But she's not looking for a quick profit, she's bought it to live in and love it."

An early photo of the home at 51 Farrandale Avenue in Bloomfield.

Friedman said the home — which she described in the listing as "a diamond in the rough" — is even more charming when you consider its location.

Developed in 1895 by Reverend Cyrus Kemper Capron, Halcyon Park was modeled after Llewellyn Park in West Orange — the nation's oldest planned community that was once home to Thomas Edison. Halcyon Park was added to both the New Jersey Register of Historic Places and the National Register of Historic Places in 1995.

"Houses within Halcyon Park, built between 1905 and 1930, include a number of well-preserved examples of early-twentieth century residential architecture in bungalow, American Foursquare, Colonial Revival, Tudor and Queen Anne styles," reads a report commissioned by NJ Transit at the time in preparation for planning the Newark Light Rail Extension into Bloomfield.

The fountain in Halcyon Park in Bloomfield.

Just like at the time it was developed, the community today is centered around a large pond and fountain, with winding walking paths, one-way roads and an abundance of greenery. The home on Farrandale Ave is located across from the greenspace that houses the historic fountain.

"It's just a beautiful location. Most people don't know about Halcyon Park. I don't think it's something that might automatically come to people's minds when they think of Bloomfield, but it's just this absolute gem of a neighborhood," she said. "It's like you wander in and it's just like something out of a Martin Scorsese movie. It just feels like you're back in Europe — narrow, winding streets that all meander around a beautiful fountain and walking paths."

She said that in addition to the community's history, the home on Farrandale Avenue is close to public transportation and highways, as well as the shops and restaurants in both Bloomfield and Montclair.

Photos of the 1911 historic colonial home at 51 Farrandale Avenue in Bloomfield.

Richard Campbell, a sales associate at Westfield Realty Service who represented the home's buyer, said he felt confident in this home because of his experience with historic properties.

"I was actually trained by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. I took a weekend course years ago in Washington DC. I was also a contractor in a previous life, and I actually used to do historic restorations on homes in Westfield and Millburn," he said. "So, this house really struck me."

The home received a total of 32 offers, Friedman said. While there were higher offers than that of the selected buyer, she said that offer was the overall best due to a variety of factors.

Photos of the 1911 historic colonial home at 51 Farrandale Avenue in Bloomfield.

"(The buyer) made offers on a couple other homes as well, but she went wholeheartedly at this one," Campbell said. "(Friedman) felt the most comfortable that we were going to see the deal through and close."

Campbell said the buyer has already began preparing to restore the property, and plans to maintain much of its original character. For example, he said that while the oak and walnut wood flooring throughout the first-floor will likely need to be replaced, the buyer plans to arrange the new flooring in a way that does the style of the home justice.

"The house reeks of charm," he said. "And she's going to get it back."

