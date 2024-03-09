Home in Hoboken's historic Castle Point Terrace neighborhood listed for $4.15 million

Seemingly hidden among the hustle and bustle of Hoboken is a private, fully restored home for sale in the city's most notable historic district.

A Rowhouse-style home built in 1901, 912 Castle Point Terrace is a detached single-family home with a preserved brick exterior and a private outdoor space that is often hard to come by in this area. Located in the Castle Point Terrace Historic District, the home was listed for sale on Feb. 15 for $4.15 million by Renee Condon, the property's listing agent with Keller Williams City Life Realty in Jersey City.

The dead-end, cobblestone street dates back to 1804, when the land was purchased by Colonial John Stevens — known for designing the first American-built steam locomotive, the first steam-powered ferry and the first American commercial ferry service — to build his estate. After his death in 1838, his son, Edwin Augustus Stevens, replaced the estate with a 40-room Victorian mansion known as Stevens Castle.

Built in 1901, 912 Castle Point Terrace in Hoboken is listed for $4.15 million.

In 1903, the family officially opened Castle Point Terrace to the public. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1991, the district includes the portion of Castle Point Terrace that sits next to Stevens Institute of Technology and Elysian Park — which also hosted the first recorded baseball match in 1846.

"It's on this very unique street and it has basically the largest lots in Hoboken. They're not just Victorian homes, for the most part, but a mixture of arts and crafts and other various styles," Condon said. "They were all built with amazing craftsmanship. They're kind of the grandest homes and most spacious homes you can find in Hoboken."

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home boasts nearly 4,400-square-feet of living space. Notable features include original stained glass doors and windows throughout the home and an abundance of preserved wood. The living room also features the home's original gas fireplace.

"They are historically protected on the facade, so you can't really alter the facades. You can do whatever you want on the inside, so this owner did a loving restoration on it," Condon said. "They worked to preserve all the woodwork and there's historic stained glass throughout. Whatever they could preserve, they preserved."

The home also has a dining room that is large enough to seat 16 guests, with a wall of glass doors overlooking the home's garden and trees. The property's chef's kitchen includes a Wolf 48" dual-fuel range, a Miele dishwater, a large granite center island with seating for four, custom cabinets with soft close doors, under cabinet lighting and more.

Upstairs, there is a second level and upper level that house the bedrooms, including the expansive primary suite and the primary bathroom, with a steam shower, a free-standing Bane Ultra tub and a double vanity, as well as a large walk-in closet. On the upper level, the home offers sweeping views of Hudson Yards and surrounding areas in New York City.

Condon said the garden level of the home is particularly unique. While these levels often feel like standard basement spaces, she said the current owner opted to make it a more family-friendly space.

"You've got a massive family room with all of these custom built-ins and beautiful woodwork throughout. It has a full wet bar with a refrigerator and dishwasher, as well as an almost 800-bottle wine cellar," she said. "It also has a gym, a lot of storage and a half bathroom. You could actually even create another bedroom because it's so big down there."

Outside, the home has more than 1,400-square-feet of private backyard space. This area includes a blue stone patio and a turfed yard, which is accessible through both the home's main level and garden level.

"There is a very generous yard. This owner did a beautiful job of landscaping with blue stone and then these tall trees framing the back," Condon said. "It's very unusual to have that much space and that much greenery in an urban setting."

The property has an updated HVAC system and water heater, as well as copper gutters and an updated roof.

It is also in close proximity to the New York City Ferry and NJ Transit Bus routes. The home is one block down from the shopping and restaurants along Hoboken's Washington Street, and is close to local schools and the Hudson River waterfront.

Overall, Condon said this block is very family-friendly, and that there is not a lot of turnover in the neighborhood.

"People tend to stay in their homes for several years. I have three or four close friends here and all of them have been on the block for over 20 years," she said. "A lot of people have to move because they need more space, but not on this block. People can stay for a lifetime."

