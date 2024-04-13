DE home listings asked for more money in March – see the current median price here

The median listing for homes in March is up slightly from February.

The median home in Kent County listing for $421,450 in March, up 0.9%, up 2% Sussex County listing for $550,000 and in up 0.3% in New Castle County listing for $419,863 , an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to March 2023, the median home list price increased 6% from $397,675 in Kent County, decreased 0.5% from $554,950 in Sussex County and decreased 3.3% from $433,993 in New Castle County.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.delawareonline.com.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Metro-area home prices

Across the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area, median home prices rose to $349,999, slightly higher than a month earlier. The median home had 1,560 square feet, at a list price of $221 per square foot.

In Delaware, median home prices were $495,000, a slight increase from February. The median Delaware home listed for sale had 2,135 square feet, with a price of $233 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $424,900, a slight increase from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,826 square feet, with a price of $228 per square foot.

Delaware food trucks: 9 food trucks on a roll offering camp-fire pizza, lobster, tacos & more

Infestation: Here's how to check for bed bugs so you can avoid an infestation in your home this spring

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware home listings on the rise in March – see the price here