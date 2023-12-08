Is your home luxurious? Maybe, if it's got one of these 2023 luxury home trends

If you're looking to transform your home and start living in the lap of luxury in the new year, Coldwell Banker's 2023 "Best of the Best" guide highlights the year's most notable luxury home trends and amenities.

While North Jersey's biggest and brightest homes are no strangers to these trends, the guide offers all homebuyers an inside look into what makes the state's priciest homes so luxurious.

"What I'm noticing more and more is that in a lot of these luxury homes, they're becoming more creative in not only how they design the homes, but really more how they feature different elements of the home," said Joshua Baris, a sales associate with Coldwell Banker Realty's Global Luxury Division based in Fort Lee.

So, what really defines those luxury homes? This year, it has been design choices that create a more convenient lifestyle.

Double kitchen islands

The kitchen is often considered the heart of the home, and having two center islands means double the space. While one island can be used for cooking and preparing meals, the second can have barstools where guests can sit and be entertained.

"Everyone always says, 'There's too many cooks in the kitchen,'" Baris said. "So, creating that separate space is imperative with this lifestyle because everyone can enjoy cocktails and hors d'oeuvres at one island and it creates a separation between the sloppy work portion where you don't want everyone's input."

Baris said that, at times, a double center island can also be more cost effective. Instead of having one large center island with one large piece of stone for the surface, he said you can have two smaller pieces of stone for the same price, or even for a better value.

The moveable countertops on the center island at 220 Peacock Lane in Marlboro.

The builder of a property Baris has listed for sale in Marlboro incorporated a double center island with countertops that move. Underneath are amenities like the stink and stove, which are hidden by the countertop when not in use to provide a more sleek look.

Story continues

Larger appliances and storage spaces

Features like a walk-in pantry, as well as a separate refrigerator and freezer, are big luxury trends, Baris said. It provides more room in the kitchen and will help maintain the organization in those spaces.

Wine fridges and even wine walls are also increasingly popular. This is being incorporated at one of Baris' properties for sale in Franklin Lakes, which is currently being built. He said the feature is not only practical for entertaining, but also works in the space as a piece of art.

A rendering of the kitchen at 247 Glen Place in Franklin Lakes, which is currently under construction.

"It's right between the kitchen and the dining area. So, it's just how do we utilize it there versus having a wine cellar in the basement," Baris said. "That can be great if you're a huge wine collector and you want to store it. But, when you have guests and you're drinking, it's great to have it upstairs and have it accessible."

Hotel-inspired bathrooms

Large soaking tubs and separate dual vanities are popular luxury home features because they align with what is often seen in relaxing hotel spaces.

A large soaking tub in the bathroom of 247 Glen Place in Franklin Lakes.

"When you're on vacation, you've got that relaxed lifestyle where you're not at home working or commuting," Baris said. "So, people look at how they can bring that element of vacation into their homes by creating similar details to that of a hotel."

He said he's also been seeing walk-in showers without glass doors, where the floors are pitched so water doesn't splash out of the shower area. Additionally, these showers may have two water jets with different volume controls, acting as a two-person shower.

LED lighting and greenery are other trending elements being incorporated into these luxury bathroom spaces, Baris said.

Resort-like backyards

You might have also experienced things like a cabana and an outdoor kitchen while on vacation. In North Jersey's most luxurious homes, they have that right in their backyard.

220 Peacock Ln, Marlboro, NJ 07751

"Having a separate cabana for the pool is useful because people don't have to walk into the house and get the floors wet. It's a separate dedicated space where they can go to use the bathroom or get changed," Baris said.

These areas also often have seating areas, TVs and full kitchens, making it easier to entertain guests in one space rather than having to utilize multiple areas of the home.

Coldwell Banker's "Best of the Best" guide features more of these popular luxury trends, as well as the top products that were the biggest hits. What they all have in common, though, is convenience.

"With these trends, it's all about convenience," Baris said. "Creating a luxury lifestyle is about incorporating things that make your life easier, which is what these features do."

Maddie McGay is the real estate reporter for NorthJersey.com and The Record, covering all things worth celebrating about living in North Jersey. Find her on Instagram @maddiemcgay , on X @maddiemcgayy , and sign up for her North Jersey Living newsletter. Do you have a tip, trend or terrific house she should know about? Email her at MMcGay@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Top luxury home trends 2023 North Jersey for sale listings