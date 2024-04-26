Home with NYC skyline views near Hamilton-Burr duel site in Weehawken listed for $4.7M

Between its bright salmon exterior, direct views of New York City and proximity to the site of the historic Hamilton-Burr duel that inspired the musical "Hamilton," the home at 31-33 Hamilton Ave. in Weehawken is one of a kind.

The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom home was listed earlier this month by Renée Condon of Keller Williams City Life Realty for $4.7 million. It is in the historic King's Bluff district of Weehawken, named after James Gore King — a former businessman, representative of New Jersey's 5th Congressional District and president of the Erie Railroad — who built his estate there in the mid-19th century.

The home at 31-33 Hamilton Ave. in Weehawken is located near the famous site of the Hamilton-Burr duel that inspired the musical Hamilton.

"This is the King's Bluff section of Weehawken, which is the most coveted section. It's this section on the hill, basically, with the grandest houses. A lot of them were built at the turn of the century in the 1890s," Condon said. "And this street was named after Alexander Hamilton because closer to the waterfront was the site of the Hamilton-Burr duel. They commemorated it by putting a bust of Hamilton at the top, almost right across the street from this house."

Situated on a 5,000-square-foot lot, this Victorian-style home was created as a grand entertaining space, Condon said. Inside, features include a spacious entryway, a large staircase with an arched doorway, an oversized family room with a fireplace, a custom eat-in chef's kitchen with state-of-the-art amenities, and a separate dining room with space for eight.

There is also an abundance of wood detailing throughout the house, including molding, paneling, coffered ceilings, fireplace mantel and two sets of oak pocket doors.

The home's current owners — who have lived there since 2005 — completed several restoration projects and upgrades during their time, Condon said. Besides painting the house its distinctive salmon color, they added central heating and air conditioning, terracotta tile floors and onyx counters to each bathroom, as well as updated wood flooring throughout most of the main level.

"They did a lot to restore what was in the house, and then they also added some modern updates," she said. "They did this Ukrainian inlaid wood floor that, while it's not historically accurate, it enhances all of the woodwork that is throughout the house that they restored."

Condon said the home's most standout feature, though, is the fact that there are more than eight areas around the property with direct views of the Hudson River, not including the three outdoor terrace and porch spaces on the front of the home. Plus, it has a private yard and back deck.

"This family, having lived there for nearly two decades, has seen the New York City skyline transform. The whole Hudson Yards and the reflections that you see at sunset and whatnot are just incredible," she said. "It's so peaceful and serene. People flock to the street to walk their dogs or jog in that neighborhood because it is so peaceful, and there's these beautiful trees and landscaping."

Maddie McGay is the real estate reporter for NorthJersey.com and The Record, covering all things worth celebrating about living in North Jersey. Find her on Instagram @maddiemcgay , on X @maddiemcgayy , and sign up for her North Jersey Living newsletter. Do you have a tip, trend or terrific house she should know about? Email her at MMcGay@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ real estate: Weehawken home by Hamilton-Burr duel site listed