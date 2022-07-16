U.S. markets closed

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market Size to Grow by USD 981.26 million, ACCO Brands Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paper shredders are electronic equipment used for destroying documents. This ensures the protection of confidential and sensitive information. They are also used to eliminate waste around the office or home.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home and Office Paper Shredders Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
The home and office paper shredders market size is expected to grow by USD 981.26 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period.

Request Latest Sample Report to find out about current market developments and opportunities

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Scope

The home and office paper shredders market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Key Vendor Analysis

The home and office paper shredders market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ACCO Brands Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Aurora Corp. of America, Bonsen Electronics Ltd., Dahle North America Inc., Fellowes Inc., intimus International GmbH, Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG, Meikoshokai Co. Ltd., and Royal Consumer Information Products are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • ACCO Brands Corp. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X312 SL, GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X415, and GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X312.

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as Amazon Basics 6 Sheet Cross Cut Paper and Credit Card Home Office Shredder, Aurora AS890C 8 Sheet Cross Cut Paper, and Amazon Basics 6 Sheet High Security Micro Cut Paper and Credit Card Home Office Shredder.

  • Aurora Corp. of America - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as Aurora AU870MA Professional Microcut Paper Shredder, Aurora AU1410MA Professional Microcut Paper Shredder, and Aurora AU1540MA Professional Grade Microcut Paper Shredder.

  • Bonsen Electronics Ltd. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as S401M5, 3S23, and 3S30.

  • Dahle North America Inc. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as PaperSAFE 22022, PaperSAFE 22092, and PaperSAFE 22312.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. View our Sample Report

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist home and office paper shredders market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the home and office paper shredders market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the home and office paper shredders market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home and office paper shredders market vendors

Related Reports

Household Appliances Market in Europe by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Home Speaker Market in US by Platform, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Home And Office Paper Shredders Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.11%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 981.26 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.25

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ACCO Brands Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Aurora Corp. of America, Bonsen Electronics Ltd., Dahle North America Inc., Fellowes Inc., intimus International GmbH, Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG, Meikoshokai Co. Ltd., and Royal Consumer Information Products

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Cross-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Micro-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Strip-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Competitive Scenario

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ACCO Brands Corp.

  • 11.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 11.5 Aurora Corp. of America

  • 11.6 Bonsen Electronics Ltd.

  • 11.7 Dahle North America Inc.

  • 11.8 Fellowes Inc.

  • 11.9 intimus International GmbH

  • 11.10 Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG

  • 11.11 Meikoshokai Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 Royal Consumer Information Products

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-and-office-paper-shredders-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-981-26-million-acco-brands-corp-and-amazoncom-inc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301586783.html

SOURCE Technavio

