Home and Office Paper Shredders Market Size to Grow by USD 981.26 million, ACCO Brands Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paper shredders are electronic equipment used for destroying documents. This ensures the protection of confidential and sensitive information. They are also used to eliminate waste around the office or home.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home and Office Paper Shredders Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

The home and office paper shredders market size is expected to grow by USD 981.26 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period.

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Scope

The home and office paper shredders market report covers the following areas:

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Key Vendor Analysis

The home and office paper shredders market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ACCO Brands Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Aurora Corp. of America, Bonsen Electronics Ltd., Dahle North America Inc., Fellowes Inc., intimus International GmbH, Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG, Meikoshokai Co. Ltd., and Royal Consumer Information Products are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ACCO Brands Corp. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X312 SL, GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X415, and GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X312.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as Amazon Basics 6 Sheet Cross Cut Paper and Credit Card Home Office Shredder, Aurora AS890C 8 Sheet Cross Cut Paper, and Amazon Basics 6 Sheet High Security Micro Cut Paper and Credit Card Home Office Shredder.

Aurora Corp. of America - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as Aurora AU870MA Professional Microcut Paper Shredder, Aurora AU1410MA Professional Microcut Paper Shredder, and Aurora AU1540MA Professional Grade Microcut Paper Shredder.

Bonsen Electronics Ltd. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as S401M5, 3S23, and 3S30.

Dahle North America Inc. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as PaperSAFE 22022, PaperSAFE 22092, and PaperSAFE 22312.

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

End-user

Geography

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist home and office paper shredders market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the home and office paper shredders market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the home and office paper shredders market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home and office paper shredders market vendors

Home And Office Paper Shredders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 981.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.25 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACCO Brands Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Aurora Corp. of America, Bonsen Electronics Ltd., Dahle North America Inc., Fellowes Inc., intimus International GmbH, Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG, Meikoshokai Co. Ltd., and Royal Consumer Information Products Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Cross-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Micro-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Strip-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive Scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ACCO Brands Corp.

11.4 Amazon.com Inc.

11.5 Aurora Corp. of America

11.6 Bonsen Electronics Ltd.

11.7 Dahle North America Inc.

11.8 Fellowes Inc.

11.9 intimus International GmbH

11.10 Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG

11.11 Meikoshokai Co. Ltd.

11.12 Royal Consumer Information Products

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

