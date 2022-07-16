Home and Office Paper Shredders Market Size to Grow by USD 981.26 million, ACCO Brands Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paper shredders are electronic equipment used for destroying documents. This ensures the protection of confidential and sensitive information. They are also used to eliminate waste around the office or home.
The home and office paper shredders market size is expected to grow by USD 981.26 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period.
Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Scope
The home and office paper shredders market report covers the following areas:
Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Key Vendor Analysis
The home and office paper shredders market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ACCO Brands Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Aurora Corp. of America, Bonsen Electronics Ltd., Dahle North America Inc., Fellowes Inc., intimus International GmbH, Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG, Meikoshokai Co. Ltd., and Royal Consumer Information Products are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
ACCO Brands Corp. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X312 SL, GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X415, and GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X312.
Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as Amazon Basics 6 Sheet Cross Cut Paper and Credit Card Home Office Shredder, Aurora AS890C 8 Sheet Cross Cut Paper, and Amazon Basics 6 Sheet High Security Micro Cut Paper and Credit Card Home Office Shredder.
Aurora Corp. of America - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as Aurora AU870MA Professional Microcut Paper Shredder, Aurora AU1410MA Professional Microcut Paper Shredder, and Aurora AU1540MA Professional Grade Microcut Paper Shredder.
Bonsen Electronics Ltd. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as S401M5, 3S23, and 3S30.
Dahle North America Inc. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as PaperSAFE 22022, PaperSAFE 22092, and PaperSAFE 22312.
Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Product
End-user
Geography
Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist home and office paper shredders market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the home and office paper shredders market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the home and office paper shredders market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home and office paper shredders market vendors
Home And Office Paper Shredders Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.11%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 981.26 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.25
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, China, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ACCO Brands Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Aurora Corp. of America, Bonsen Electronics Ltd., Dahle North America Inc., Fellowes Inc., intimus International GmbH, Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG, Meikoshokai Co. Ltd., and Royal Consumer Information Products
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Cross-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Micro-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Strip-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.8 Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Competitive Scenario
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 ACCO Brands Corp.
11.4 Amazon.com Inc.
11.5 Aurora Corp. of America
11.6 Bonsen Electronics Ltd.
11.7 Dahle North America Inc.
11.8 Fellowes Inc.
11.9 intimus International GmbH
11.10 Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG
11.11 Meikoshokai Co. Ltd.
11.12 Royal Consumer Information Products
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research methodology
12.4 List of abbreviations
