Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025 | Growing Online Sales of Paper Shredders to Boost Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The home and office paper shredders market is poised to grow by $ 981.26 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Latest market research report titled Home and Office Paper Shredders Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025v has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. ACCO Brands Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Aurora Corp. of America, Bonsen Electronics Ltd., Dahle North America Inc., Fellowes Inc., intimus International GmbH, Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG, Meikoshokai Co. Ltd., and Royal Consumer Information Products are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing online sales of paper shredders has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing use of digital platforms across the world might hamper market's growth.

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43656

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Humidifiers Market Report -The humidifiers market has the potential to grow by USD 502.47 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41%. Download a free sample report now!

Induction Cookware Market Report -The induction cookware market has the potential to grow by USD 1.38 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%. Download a free sample report now!

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our home and office paper shredders market report covers the following areas:

  • Home and Office Paper Shredders Market size

  • Home and Office Paper Shredders Market trends

  • Home and Office Paper Shredders Market industry analysis

This study identifies the cost advantages of paper shredders as one of the prime reasons driving the home and office paper shredders market growth during the next few years.

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Home and Office Paper Shredders Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Home and Office Paper Shredders Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist home and office paper shredders market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the home and office paper shredders market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the home and office paper shredders market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home and office paper shredders market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Cross-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Micro-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Strip-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ACCO Brands Corp.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Aurora Corp. of America

  • Bonsen Electronics Ltd.

  • Dahle North America Inc.

  • Fellowes Inc.

  • intimus International GmbH

  • Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG

  • Meikoshokai Co. Ltd.

  • Royal Consumer Information Products

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-and-office-paper-shredders-market-2021-2025--growing-online-sales-of-paper-shredders-to-boost-growth--17000--technavio-reports-301380148.html

SOURCE Technavio

