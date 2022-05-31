U.S. markets closed

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market: 43% of Growth to Originate from North America | COVID-19 Impact and Analysis | Technavio

·11 min read

Market Overview

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market Share is expected to increase by USD 194.96 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.82%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • The increasing landscaping and gardening activities are notably driving the global home outdoor pest control devices market growth.

  • Advancements in technology and innovations is the key market trend driving the global home outdoor pest control devices market growth.

  • Low acceptance in rural areas and easy availability of substitutes are the major challenges impeding the global home outdoor pest control devices market growth.

  • North America will register the highest growth rate of 43% among the other regions. Therefore, the home outdoor pest control devices market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

  • The Consumer Discretionary industry is expected to have Negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19 virus. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect that it may take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity.

  • In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

  • The home outdoor pest control devices market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the zappers segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market

Scope of the Report

Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 194.96 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.70

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Armatron Co., Bell Laboratories Inc., Bird B Gone Inc., Bird-X Inc., JT Eaton & Co. Inc., Kaz Inc., Nixalite of America Inc., Olee International Pte Ltd., STV International Ltd., and Thermacell Repellents Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

 Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Zappers Held the Largest Market Share

  • The home outdoor pest control devices market share growth by the zappers segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Zappers are the most widely used pest control devices. The growth of the segment is expected to be driven by the rising trend of home gardening and backyard barbeques.

  • The increasing global awareness of the growing prevalence of pests and their adverse impacts on health also add to the growth of the zappers segment during the forecast period.

Download our sample report to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

  • 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the home outdoor pest control devices market in North America.

  • Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions.

  • A rise in the number of home lawns and the trend of outdoor dining and outdoor house parties will facilitate the home outdoor pest control devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Armatron Co.

  • Bell Laboratories Inc.

  • Bird B Gone Inc.

  • Bird-X Inc.

  • JT Eaton & Co. Inc.

  • Kaz Inc.

  • Nixalite of America Inc.

  • Olee International Pte Ltd.

  • STV International Ltd.

  • Thermacell Repellents Inc.

The home outdoor pest control devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. 

Recent Developments

  • Armatron Co.- The company offers a range of products such as Power Trap. The business segments of the company includes- Mosquito Control, Fly Control, Yard and Garden, nd Factory Store.

  • Bell Laboratories Inc.- The company offers a range of products such as TRAPPER 24/7. The major revenue inflow is from RODENTICIDES, BAIT STATIONS, and MECHANICAL TRAPS business segments.

  • JT Eaton & Co. Inc.- The company offers a range of products such as Answer Mechanical Mole Trap.

 Download Our Sample Report for more product offerings, news, and developments

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The indoor air quality solutions market share is expected to increase by USD 14.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.28%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Hybrid Air Conditioner Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hybrid air conditioner market share is expected to increase by USD 5.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.08%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

  • 3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on consumer discretionary sector

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Zappers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Bird deterrents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Citronella candles and torches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Rodent traps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Repellents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Armatron Co.

  • 10.4 Bell Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.5 Bird B Gone Inc.

  • 10.6 Bird-X Inc.

  • 10.7 JT Eaton & Co. Inc.

  • 10.8 Nixalite of America Inc.

  • 10.9 O.S.D. GRUPPO ECOTECH SRL

  • 10.10 Olee International Pte Ltd.

  • 10.11 STV International Ltd.

  • 10.12 Thermacell Repellents Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-outdoor-pest-control-devices-market-43-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--covid-19-impact-and-analysis--technavio-301556624.html

SOURCE Technavio

