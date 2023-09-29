Home ownership is now unaffordable in 80% of US counties as costs eat up a bigger share of pay

Oregon lawmakers want to make it easier to remove racist language from house deeds. VisualField via Getty Images

Home-ownership expenses are now unaffordable in 79% of US counties, ATTOM reported.

That's as home prices and mortgage rates continue to rise.

Ownership costs now suck up 35% of average wages, the highest level since 2007.

Home ownership affordability deteriorated in the third quarter, as rising costs continue to batter the average US wage earner, ATTOM reported on Thursday.

While declining affordability has been an ongoing theme in the US housing market, the recent rise in both mortgage rates and home prices means that major home-ownership expenses on typical homes are unaffordable in 79% of US counties.

The combination of mortgage payments, homeowner insurance, mortgage insurance and property taxes nationwide now costs $2,053, eclipsing $2,000 for the first time, according to ATTOM.

And nationwide, up to 34.6% of an average wage is now used on home-ownership expenses, the highest since 2007 and well above the 21% figure from early 2021, before mortgage rates began surging.

Home affordability has deteriorated so much that it may even shift trends in the housing market.

"The dynamics influencing the US housing market appear to continuously work against everyday Americans, potentially to the point where they could start to have a significant impact on home prices," said Rob Barber, CEO for ATTOM. "We clearly aren't there yet, as the market keeps going up and the slowdown we saw last year looks more and more like a temporary lull. But with basic homeownership now soaking up more than a third of average pay, the stage is set for some potential buyers to be priced out, which would reduce demand and the upward pressure on prices. We will see how this shakes out as the peak 2023 buying season winds down."

Unaffordability climbs when wages cannot keep up with the pace of mortgage and price hikes. In the third quarter, 30-year fixed mortgage rates stood above 7%, while the median price on single-family homes and condos hit a new record of $351,250.

To finance ownership on a home purchased in the third quarter, an annual wage of over $75,000 is required in 57% of counties.

Separate data have shown that the housing market is getting stuck, with sales activity stalling as high rates discourage buying and selling. Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said historic unaffordability has already pushed the housing market to "rock bottom."

Meanwhile, mortgage rates may still climb, as the Federal Reserve has indicated another interest hike is possible for later this year.

Read the original article on Business Insider