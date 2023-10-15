Home ownership in Sarasota-Manatee region is still attainable for most | Home Front

Duff Rubin is president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida.

While property values have unquestionably increased a great deal in the Sarasota-Manatee County region over the last five years, some alternatives do exist to help you go from renter to homeowner.

Expand your search area: While you may have originally wanted to be two blocks from the beach or 15 minutes from work, expanding your searchable area, particularly inland, can be one way to find a home in your budget.

Not your forever home: Keep in mind, this first home will not be your forever home. Buying a first home is truly an exciting time in a person’s life. It’s difficult to imagine ever leaving the first home you have dreamed, planned and saved to buy. However, statistically speaking, 5-7 years at that address is a more realistic timetable. So if it’s not as large as you originally wanted or does not have all the features you wanted, flexibility will be key in this starter home price point of roughly $350,000 to $400,000.

Overcoming interest rate hesitation: While interest rates have increased a few points in the last year or so, it’s very unlikely this will be your rate for the next 30 years. People refinance when rates decrease, pay off homes early, move, etc.

According to Coldwell Banker Realty agent Enya Overholser, new construction is also coming back into play in the region, as builders have increased production or caught up on presales. Several builders have either in-house financing or a partnership with a major lender that could mean a slightly better interest rate or terms.

Negotiate: A Venice native and an agent who specializes in Sarasota and Charlotte counties, Overholser has learned to get creative with finding options for her buyers. This could mean discussing things like an interest rate buy-down or checking to see if the seller has an assumable FHA or VA loan that would provide a big savings with interest.

“I also encourage my sellers to consider seller financing since several own their properties outright. It’s a win for the buyer because it involves fewer loan origination costs and often a lower down payment. I’ve recently negotiated two such seller financing deals.”

Stop waiting on the sidelines: This could come back to haunt you in a myriad of ways, such as if interest rates continue to rise and not paying a monthly mortgage, which would help build equity in something you own.

“Now more than ever is a good time to buy a home because you have negotiation power to ask for money off the purchase price or a seller credit and use that money to buy down your interest rate. You also have fewer serious buyers to compete with so you are less likely to get in a bidding war.”

Overholser added that the advantage of homeownership is purchasing an asset that will increase over time. With renting, that monthly check never gets you closer to owning your own property. As a renter you also can’t file for homestead tax exemption or take deductions on your taxes.

The bottom line is Florida home prices, especially on the Gulf side, are not likely to go down in price at any point in the foreseeable future. While you may not be able to “lock in” the price of your monthly grocery bill or the cost of gasoline, you can lock in the price of your home.

