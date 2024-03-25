Home Price Growth Reaches Prepandemic Levels After Volatile Three-Year Journey

Home price growth has rebounded to prepandemic levels, marking the end of a tumultuous three-year journey characterized by surging prices during a homebuying boom fueled by historically low mortgage rates followed by price declines resulting from the Federal Reserve increasing rates to combat inflation.

U.S. home prices rose 0.6% between January and February, according to a recent report from Redfin. That's about the same as the 0.6% average monthly gain in the eight years leading up to the pandemic.

Year-over-year changes tell a similar story. Home prices rose 6.7% in February compared to a year earlier. The average annual gain leading up to the pandemic was 6.9%.

Don't Miss:

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Jeff Bezos gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental

Elon Musk has reportedly bought 6,000 acres of land just outside of Austin. Here’s how to invest in the city’s growth before he floods it with new tech workers.

While home prices are up overall nationwide, they are down six of the 50 most populated U.S. metro areas: Tampa, Florida (-0.5%); San Antonio, Texas (-0.4%); Charlotte, North Carolina (-0.1%); Portland, Oregon (-0.1%); Fort Worth, Texas (-0.1%); and Houston, Texas (-0.1%).

Prices are likely soft in Florida and Texas because so many new homes are being built in those states.

"Home prices have plateaued here in Portland. They shot up at one point, then came back down to earth and now they're somewhere in the middle," said Meme Loggins, a Redfin Premier real estate agent in Portland, Oregon. "There's a mismatch between the attitudes of buyers and sellers. I have a lot of buyers coming in expecting a huge discount. Meanwhile, I have sellers who are standing firm on how much their house is worth after seeing their friends' homes sell for way over the asking price during the pandemic. In reality, it's neither a buyer's or seller's market."

Story continues

While mortgage rates are still high, they're not nearly as volatile as they were, which has helped stabilize home price growth. While elevated mortgage rates are still negatively impacting buyer demand, it's not causing prices to drop because there still aren't enough homes for sale.

New listings have increased to their highest level in more than a year, but supply was still below prepandemic levels.

"Inventory has picked up dramatically in the past two weeks, but it's getting snatched up quickly," Loggins said. "Today, I took my clients to see a house that had only been on the market for seven hours — we toured it, they liked it and I'm about to write an offer."

Read Next:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Miami is expected to take New York's place as the U.S. Financial Capital. Here's how you can invest in the city with as little as $500 before that happens.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Home Price Growth Reaches Prepandemic Levels After Volatile Three-Year Journey originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.