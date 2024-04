Home Prices in These 34 Southern Cities Are Projected To Spike Most in 2025

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Homeowners in many southern U.S. cities are looking at another tick upward in value over the next year, despite increased inventory.

The pandemic drove many homebuyers southward in search of affordability. With many homes in states like North Carolina, Florida and Georgia still relatively affordable compared to other states and previously shaky inventories gaining their footing, the trend is continuing.

Read Next: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Realtor.com’s Housing Market Trends Report for March noted that active home listings in the southern U.S. were up nearly 36% compared to March 2023. Nevertheless, homes remained relatively scarce and prices high compared to previous years.

GOBankingRates has compiled a list of southern cities where home values are expected to grow at least 3% by February 2025, based on data from Zillow. We then compiled a reverse countdown of the 34 cities that made the list, from the 3 percenters to the highest predicted spikes.

Our review includes homes within the largest housing markets in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. Washington D.C. was also included.

As for trends in the list, sizzling-hot North Carolina leads the way with 11 entries. Texas and Florida, each with six, are tied for a distant second. Keep reading to find the projected price spikes of these 34 southern cities in 2025.

ronniechua / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Danville, Virginia

Average home value in February 2024: $145,987

Projected value growth over next year: 3%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $150,367

Find Out: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Be Aware: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Joseph Thomas Photography / Shutterstock.com

33. Albany, Georgia

Average home value in February 2024: $148,837

Projected value growth over next year: 3%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $153,302

See More: The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. New Bern, North Carolina

Average home value in February 2024: $241,162

Projected value growth over next year: 3%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $248,397

Michael Wright / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Savannah, Georgia

Average home value in February 2024: $328,730

Projected value growth over next year: 3%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $338,592

Story continues

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Charlotte

Average home value in February 2024: $376,847

Projected value growth over next year: 3%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $388,152

For You: I’m a Real Estate Agent: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unaffordable

csfotoimages / Getty Images

29. Homosassa Springs, Florida

Average home value in February 2024: $280,307

Projected value growth over next year: 3.1%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $288,996

Ianm35 / iStock.com

28. Jefferson, Georgia

Average home value in February 2024: $379,661

Projected value growth over next year: 3.1%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $391,431

anouchka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Tampa

Average home value in February 2024: $389,571

Projected value growth over next year: 3.1%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $401,647

Nolichuckyjake / Shutterstock.com

26. Johnson City, Tennessee

Average home value in February 2024: $252,491

Projected value growth over next year: 3.2%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $260,571

J. Michael Jones / iStock.com

25. Burlington, North Carolina

Average home value in February 2024: $276,147

Projected value growth over next year: 3.2%

Projected average home value in February 2025: 3.20%

Trending Now: ​ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Cities To Buy a House in 2024

Wirestock / Getty Images

24. Cleveland, Tennessee

Average home value in February 2024: $277,156

Projected value growth over next year: 3.2%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $286,025

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

23. Wilmington, North Carolina

Average home value in February 2024: $423,057

Projected value growth over next year: 3.2%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $436,595

Joel Carillet / Getty Images

22. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Average home value in February 2024: $520,798

Projected value growth over next year: 3.2%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $537,463

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Naples, Florida

Average home value in February 2024: $726,893

Projected value growth over next year: 3.2%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $750,153

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. McAllen, Texas

Average home value in February 2024: $180,837

Projected value growth over next year: 3.3%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $186,805

Read Next: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

Jeff Yount / iStock.com

19. Hickory, North Carolina

Average home value in February 2024: $241,500

Projected value growth over next year: 3.3%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $186,805

SochAnam / iStock.com

18. Greenville, North Carolina

Average home value in February 2024: $250,902

Projected value growth over next year: 3.3%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $259,181

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Fayetteville, Arkansas

Average home value in February 2024: $329,401

Projected value growth over next year: 3.3%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $340,271

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

16. Athens, Georgia

Average home value in February 2024: $341,740

Projected value growth over next year: 3.3

Projected average home value in February 2025: $353,017

PaulDaniel5010 / Shutterstock.com

15. Gainesville, Georgia

Average home value in February 2024: $374,385

Projected value growth over next year: 3.3%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $386,740

Be Aware: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Brownsville, Texas

Average home value in February 2024: $180,560

Projected value growth over next year: 3.4%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $186,699

Feverpitched / iStock.com

13. Tullahoma, Tennessee

Average home value in February 2024: $281,807

Projected value growth over next year: 3.4%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $291,388

Carl Lewis / Wikimedia Commons

12. Rocky Mount, North Carolina

Average home value in February 2024: $188,307

Projected value growth over next year: 3.5%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $194,898

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

11. Fayetteville, North Carolina

Average home value in February 2024: $236,601

Projected value growth over next year: 3.5%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $244,882

©Pinehurst Resort

10. Pinehurst, North Carolina

Average home value in February 2024: $402,068

Projected value growth over next year: 3.5%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $416,140

Find Out: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Darwin Brandis / iStock.com

9. Lumberton, North Carolina

Average home value in February 2024: $125,686

Projected value growth over next year: 3.6%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $130,211

Gau Meo / Shutterstock.com

8. Shawnee, Oklahoma

Average home value in February 2024: $169,162

Projected value growth over next year: 3.6%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $175,252

Pictured: Nearby Norman

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Wilson, North Carolina

Average home value in February 2024: $200,574

Projected value growth over next year: 3.6%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $207,794

JodiJacobson / Getty Images

6. Greenville, Tennessee

Average home value in February 2024: $212,479

Projected value growth over next year: 3.7%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $220,340

Pictured: Nearby Pigeon Forge

Michael Warren / Getty Images

5. Palatka, Florida

Average home value in February 2024: $198,905

Projected value growth over next year: 3.9%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $206,663

Learn More: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Statesboro, Georgia

Average home value in February 2024: $252,519

Projected value growth over next year: 3.9%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $262,367

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Lake City, Florida

Average home value in February 2024: $249,274

Projected value growth over next year: 4.1%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $259,494

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images

2. Sebring, Florida

Average home value in February 2024: $242,964

Projected value growth over next year: 4.2%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $253,168

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Knoxville, Tennessee

Average home value in February 2024: $332,689

Projected value growth over next year: 5.1%

Projected average home value in February 2025: $349,656

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at exclusively southern (AL, AR, DE, DC, FL, GA, KY, LA, MD, MS, NC, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA, AND WV) metros within the 500 largest housing markets to find which southern cities are poised for the biggest spike in home value over the next year. To do this, GOBankingRates determined all qualifying metros, February 2024 home value; 1-year projected home value growth/decline, and projected February 2025 home value. Only southern metros with 3% or greater 1-year projection were included. All data was sourced from Zillow and is up to date as of April 4, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Home Prices in These 34 Southern Cities Are Projected To Spike Most in 2025