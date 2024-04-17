Home prices approach record highs

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Central Florida’s topsy-turvy housing market has encountered another shift.

After a seven-month period from June to January where the market’s median home price mostly trended down, prices and sales have shot up in the past two months. Orlando Regional Realtor Association data shows the median home price in March was $386,500 — approaching the record-high of $387,000 it reached in June 2022.

March’s median price is up from $377,000 in February and $360,000 in January.

