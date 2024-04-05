Home prices in Chatham up more than 8% over 2023 and other real estate market trends

Homes are still under construction on Loblolly Lane at Heartwood in Richmond Hill.

The coastal Georgia region remains a seller's market for the first two months of 2024.

According to Realtor.com's February Market Trends report, nearly 1,700 homes are listed for sale. The median listing price is $399,900, which is up 8.1% over this same time in 2023. Unlike last year, however, homes are selling closer to their asking price rather than above it. The median sale price for a home in Chatham County: $344,000. Homes are also staying on the market slightly longer for an average of 39 days.

In Bryan County, median sales prices remained flat, year-over-year, but the median sale price is still above $400,000. With fewer homes on the market (434) and thousands in the pipeline to be built, the third and fourth quarters of 2024 potentially could show a marked difference as the Hyundai Metaplant begins producing cars.

In Effingham, homes are selling just over $300,000, which is 7.1% higher than this time in 2023.

An interesting note: Bulloch County was listed by Constructioncoverage.com as the 12th fastest growing very small county in the nation.

