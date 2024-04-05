Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,212.94
    +65.73 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,975.33
    +378.35 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,285.70
    +236.62 (+1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,069.56
    +15.73 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.30
    +0.71 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    2,344.40
    +35.90 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    27.44
    +0.19 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3660
    +0.0570 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.6030
    +0.3010 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    67,929.58
    -24.74 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.16
    -64.73 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,992.08
    -781.06 (-1.96%)
     

Home prices in Chatham up more than 8% over 2023 and other real estate market trends

Staff Reports
·1 min read
Homes are still under construction on Loblolly Lane at Heartwood in Richmond Hill.
Homes are still under construction on Loblolly Lane at Heartwood in Richmond Hill.

The coastal Georgia region remains a seller's market for the first two months of 2024.

According to Realtor.com's February Market Trends report, nearly 1,700 homes are listed for sale. The median listing price is $399,900, which is up 8.1% over this same time in 2023. Unlike last year, however, homes are selling closer to their asking price rather than above it. The median sale price for a home in Chatham County: $344,000. Homes are also staying on the market slightly longer for an average of 39 days.

In Bryan County, median sales prices remained flat, year-over-year, but the median sale price is still above $400,000. With fewer homes on the market (434) and thousands in the pipeline to be built, the third and fourth quarters of 2024 potentially could show a marked difference as the Hyundai Metaplant begins producing cars.

In Effingham, homes are selling just over $300,000, which is 7.1% higher than this time in 2023.

An interesting note: Bulloch County was listed by Constructioncoverage.com as the 12th fastest growing very small county in the nation.

Search Property Transfers for Bryan, Chatham and Effingham counties >

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: property transfers for bryan, chatham and effingham counties april 2 2024

Advertisement