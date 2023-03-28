U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.50
    -7.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,596.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,769.75
    -18.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.10
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.98
    +0.17 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.20
    +9.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5560
    +0.0280 (+0.79%)
     

  • Vix

    20.92
    -0.82 (-3.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2308
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8330
    -0.7220 (-0.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,895.43
    -884.58 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.12
    -19.33 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.09
    +2.32 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Home prices drop for seventh-straight month to start 2023

12
Dani Romero
·Reporter
·3 min read

U.S. home prices logged a seventh-straight monthly decline in January as rising interest rates continue to pressure home prices and the housing market overall.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price index fell 0.5% in January compared to the previous month, according to data released on Tuesday. On a yearly basis, the index climbed 3.8% in January, down from 5.6% in the previous month.

The report's 20-City Composite index, which tracks prices in the 20 largest metros, showed prices fell 0.6% over the prior month in January and rose just 2.5% over last year. All 20 cities reported lower prices in the year ending January 2023 versus the year ending December 2022, the report said.

Regionally, the cities that saw the largest price gains over last year in January were in Miami, Tampa, and Atlanta with year-over-year increases 13.8%, 10.5%, 8.4%, respectively.

On the other hand, once-popular markets such as San Francisco, San Diego, Portland, and Seattle all saw homes prices fall against the prior year, with drops of 7.6%, 1.4%, and 5.1%, respectively.

"January's market weakness was broadly based," wrote Craig Lazzara, Managing Director at S&P DJI, in the release.

"Before seasonal adjustment, 19 cities registered a decline; the seasonally adjusted picture is a bit brighter, with only 15 cities declining. With or without seasonal adjustment, most cities' January declines were less severe than their December counterparts."

"Financial news this month has been dominated by ructions in the commercial banking industry, as some institutions' risk management functions proved unequal to the rising level of interest rates,” Lazzara added.

"Despite this, the Federal Reserve remains focused on its inflation-reduction targets, which suggest that rates may remain elevated in the near-term. Mortgage financing and the prospect of economic weakness are therefore likely to remain a headwind for housing prices for at least the next several months."

Relationship between home prices and monetary policy

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark rate 0.25% to a range of 4.75%-5% and said additional policy rate increases may be appropriate, which could impact future home prices.

In a study published in March, researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found that home prices respond to surprise monetary policy changes in just a few weeks.

"Housing list prices fall within two weeks after the Federal Reserve announces an unexpected policy tightening, similar to responses of other financial assets," Denis Gorea, Augustus Kmetz, Oleksiy Kryvtsov, Marianna Kudlyak, and Mitchell Ochse, wrote in the research letter.

The twist, though, is that home prices react to unexpected changes in "long-term" interest rates rather than shifts in the short-term federal funds rate. This explains why changes in mortgage rates following the Fed's policy changes are "key" to rapid home price moves.

“When mortgage rates increase, list prices tend to decrease due to the higher total cost of owning a home,” the researchers noted.

Mortgage rates remain on the downswing, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate tumbled to 6.42% from 6.6% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac.

Click here for the latest economic news and economic indicators to help you in your investing decisions

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news today: Stock futures muted, bond yields rise

    Stocks were quiet Tuesday, while bond yields continued to extend gains as investors monitored the latest developments in the banking sector after the sale of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • A bank crisis brings an old favorite back for traders: Morning Brief

    After a tough 2022, Big Tech has somehow become a safety trade as other parts of the market stumble.

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • ‘There is no alternative’ has been the order of the day for investors since 2008. Not anymore, Goldman Sachs says

    Investors are going to sell $750 billion worth of stock this year. Welcome to “TARA” world.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • 'John Wick' sets franchise record, but analyst says 2019 records likely stand

    Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" delivered a strong opening at the box office this past weekend, but industry watchers still don't expect ticket sales to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Lyft shares jump as Wall Street welcomes CEO change

    Lyft said on Monday co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer would step down as CEO and president, respectively, handing the reins to David Risher who has been a board member since 2021. Risher was among the first employees at Amazon.com Inc and served as the e-commerce giant's first head of product.

  • Elon Musk Warns a New Financial Crisis Is Knocking at the Door

    Commercial real estate debt and mortgages are a 'serious' threat to the economy, warns the serial entrepreneur and billionaire.

  • Europe's banks in 'better place' than U.S. in terms of commercial property risk - JPMorgan

    Europe's banks face less threat from some of the problems now showing in the commercial real estate markets than their U.S. counterparts, analysts at JPMorgan have said. Economists are worried commercial property could be the next shoe to drop if problems in global banking markets trigger a broader credit crunch for the multi-trillion-dollar sector that was already under pressure. "Fundamentally, we believe that any contagion from either U.S. banks or U.S. CRE (commercial real estate) onto European peers is not justified, given different sector dynamics," JPMorgan analysts said in a research note published late on Monday.

  • Fed official: SVB itself was main cause of bank's failure

    The nation's top financial regulator is asserting that Silicon Valley Bank's own management was largely to blame for the bank's failure earlier this month and says the Federal Reserve will review whether a 2018 law that weakened stricter bank rules also contributed to its collapse. “SVB's failure is a textbook case of mismanagement,” Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, said in written testimony that will be delivered Tuesday at a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee. Barr pointed to the bank's “concentrated business model,” in which its customers were overwhelmingly venture capital and high-tech firms in Silicon Valley.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • ‘The End of the Bear Market May Be in Sight,’ Says Morgan Stanley. Here Are 3 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes for Long-Term Growth

    This year started with a strong rally in the markets, but the past month has seen the positive sentiments start to sputter. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank started fears of a contagion and consequent bank runs, which were only partially offset by Federal regulatory actions. But there’s a growing consensus that it was the Federal actions that set the conditions for the bank crisis, when the central bank raised interest rates to fight inflation. Now, investors are trying to cope with the fallou

  • FACTBOX-How Alibaba's six new business units stack up

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group announced on Tuesday it will split into six business units, each with its own CEO and board of directors, and adopt a holding company management model, in the biggest revamp of its 24 year history. Alibaba has long relied on e-commerce as its core business, with smaller divisions in sectors such as cloud computing and entertainment. The company's CEO Daniel Zhang said the business units will each be free to pursue funding and IPOs independently, which points to a possible carving out in the future.

  • Lyft Appoints New CEO In Move That May Set Stage for a Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. tapped David Risher to be its new chief executive officer, replacing co-founder Logan Green and setting the stage for a potential sale as the ride-hailing company struggles to compete with bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkGreen, a

  • Banking rebound remains fragile as regulators review response to failures

    (Reuters) -Investor confidence in the banking sector remained fragile on Tuesday, with the European Central Bank (ECB) saying recent volatility highlighted the need for greater regulatory scrutiny. Crude oil prices, meanwhile, firmed on the demand outlook as banking fears eased. Top U.S. banking regulators on Monday said they planned to tell Congress that the overall financial system remains on a solid footing after recent bank failures, but they will review their policies in an effort to prevent future collapses.

  • AI computing startup Cerebras releases open source ChatGPT-like models

    Artificial intelligence chip startup Cerebras Systems on Tuesday said it released open source ChatGPT-like models for the research and business community to use for free in an effort to foster more collaboration. Silicon Valley-based Cerebras released seven models all trained on its AI supercomputer called Andromeda, including smaller 111 million parameter language models to a larger 13 billion parameter model. "There is a big movement to close what has been open sourced in AI...it's not surprising as there's now huge money in it," said Andrew Feldman, founder and CEO of Cerebras.

  • Alibaba Stock Soars. Brace for an Unprecedented Shakeup—and Spinoffs.

    Alibaba will split itself into six units in a bid to unlock shareholder value—the biggest overhaul in the history of one of China's most important companies.

  • Alibaba Shares Pop: Company To Restructure Into 6 Independent Entities To Unlock Value, Eye Fresh IPOs

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) shares are soaring in the premarket session as the company looks to restructure to unlock value. Since its establishment over two decades ago, Alibaba has proposed revamping its operations in its most significant corporate restructuring. Alibaba will reorganize its businesses into six independently run entities: Cloud Intelligence Group, e-commerce under Taobao-Tmall, Cainiao’s smart logistics operations, Local Services group, Global Digital Business Gr

  • Berkshire Just Bought More Occidental Stock. Here’s How Much Buffett Owns Now.

    Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $200 million of stock in the energy company and now holds a 23.5% stake worth about $12.6 billion

  • We're Checking on Micron Technology Ahead of Earnings

    Memory and storage maker Micron Technology reports their latest quarterly earnings figures after the close of trading Tuesday. The trading volume histogram is not suggesting that there is increased interest in MU from investors. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has actually declined the past 12 months telling me that sellers of MU are more aggressive than buyers.