Home prices rising in Westchester. Search our real estate database to find out how much

The median home in Westchester County listed for $695,000 in March, up 7.1% from the previous month's $649,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to March 2023, the median home list price increased 15.9% from $601,750.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Westchester County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.lohud.com.

Westchester County's median home was 1,700 square feet, listed at $380 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 10.8% from March 2023.

Search the Lower Hudson Valley NY Real Estate Database

Ever wondered about the cost of your neighbor's house or curious about recent real estate transactions in your area? Our comprehensive real estate transactions database allows you to discover property prices and details right in your neighborhood.

Search by Location: Input your county, town or a name to access a list of recent real estate transactions.

Property Details : Get insights into property prices, transaction dates, and essential details about homes sold or purchased.

User-Friendly Interface: Navigate effortlessly through the database with our intuitive and easy-to-use platform.

Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date with the latest trends in your local real estate market.

Search your town's home sales: Real estate transactions in New York State since 2004

Listings in Westchester County moved briskly, at a median 32 days listed compared to the March national median of 50 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 49 days on the market. Around 960 homes were newly listed on the market in March, a 2.1% increase from 940 new listings in March 2023.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

House prices: Check out the most expensive single-family home ever sold in White Plains

Across the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, median home prices rose to $759,900, slightly higher than a month earlier. The median home had 1,502 square feet, at a list price of $555 per square foot.

In New York, median home prices were $685,000, a slight increase from February. The median New York home listed for sale had 1,587 square feet, with a price of $420 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $424,900, a slight increase from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,826 square feet, with a price of $228 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Westchester County home listings asked for more money in March – Westchester real estate database