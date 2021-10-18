U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,485.17
    +13.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,246.27
    -48.49 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,015.50
    +118.16 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.82
    +1.16 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.49
    +0.21 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.10
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2810
    +0.6040 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,311.11
    +577.79 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,430.26
    -21.38 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Home Run Financing Hits $10 Million in Home Improvement Project Financing in Less than 90 Days with New Loan Product, Home Run Loans

·3 min read

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Run Financing announced today that their new unsecured home improvement loan product, Home Run Loans, has financed more than $10 million in home improvement projects since the product was launched in July 2021. Home Run Financing currently operates in California, Kansas, Missouri and Florida.

Home Run Financing logo (PRNewsfoto/Home Run Financing)
Home Run Financing logo (PRNewsfoto/Home Run Financing)

"Hitting this milestone so quickly is an indicator that home renovations is a sector where Americans continue to spend their money," said Robert Giles, CEO of Home Run Financing. "It is a promising sign for the future of the home improvement lending industry."

To date, the most frequently funded projects with Home Run Loans have included windows and doors, heating and air conditioning, roofing and solar projects.

Numerous studies have documented a spike in home improvement activity since the beginning of 2020. The Better Business Bureau reports that more than three-quarters of all homeowners in the U.S. have carried out one or more home improvement projects since the pandemic began.

"From adding solar panels and solar-powered water heating, to renovating kitchens and bathrooms, to building additions, homeowners continue to invest in the value, comfort and efficiency of their homes at high rates," said Giles.

The company, formerly known as PACE Funding Group, also offers Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing for renewable energy and energy- and water-efficiency home improvements, as well as for hurricane and earthquake hardening and wildfire preparedness. Through Home Run Loans, homeowners can finance the same types of projects allowable under PACE, in addition to a wide variety of other home improvements, including kitchen and bathroom remodels, flooring, room additions, accessory dwelling units and many other projects.

Home Run Loans has quickly become a flagship product for the company, which underwent a name change in August 2021 to Home Run Financing to encompass both their ongoing popular PACE financing product and this new unsecured loan product.

Since August, for homeowners who live in a PACE-eligible territory, Home Run Financing has approved 90% of applicants for at least one of the two financing products. Home Run Financing is the only financing company currently offering both PACE and unsecured loans, allowing homeowners to use a combination of both products if desirable.

About Home Run Financing
Home Run Financing (formerly PACE Funding Group, LLC) started in California in 2014 and has helped tens of thousands of homeowners across California, Missouri, Kansas and Florida make upgrades to their properties. The company offers Home Run PACE financing for residential renewable energy, energy and water efficiency, and earthquake, wildfire and hurricane upgrades and repairs. They also offer Home Run Loans, a traditional unsecured product that covers a wide variety of home improvement projects. Learn more at www.homerunfinancing.com.

CONTACT
Severn Williams
swilliams@tanagercommunications.com
510-336-9566

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-run-financing-hits-10-million-in-home-improvement-project-financing-in-less-than-90-days-with-new-loan-product-home-run-loans-301402557.html

SOURCE Home Run Financing

Recommended Stories

  • Average mortgage rates top 3%, but you can still find much lower refinance rates

    Forecasts indicate a new jump in rates may be only the start.

  • How you can still score an ultra-low 30-year mortgage rate for your refinance

    Though rates are going up, you still have time to get a deal.

  • What Are the Different Types of Reverse Mortgages?

    What Is a Reverse Mortgage? You've probably heard of reverse mortgages from the ads on TV, the radio, and in print. A reverse mortgage is a loan that works a little differently than a traditional mortgage.

  • Current Mortgage Rates -- October 18, 2021: Some Rates Up a Bit

    Thinking about buying a home? Here's how much a mortgage could cost based on average rates on Oct. 18, 2021.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Back at 3% for a 2nd Time in 3-Weeks

    Mortgage rates returned to 3%, with inflation and market sentiment towards monetary policy pushing rates higher in the week.

  • Rising Mortgage Rates Shift Lenders’ Focus to Home Buyers

    Mortgage lenders were deluged with refinancing requests from homeowners early in the pandemic. Now, rates are rising—and lenders are turning to home buyers instead.

  • DWYM: Be careful of ads promising new homeowner stimulus plan

    Watch out for those TV ads promising a new homeowner stimulus plan, because it doesn't actually exist.

  • Live Blog From Top U.S. Mortgage Conference – MBA Annual 2021

    MBA Annual 2021 is 3000 top lending, banking, fintech, regulatory players serving $12t U.S. mortgage market. Here's the best live updates.

  • Do These 4 Things if You Want to Buy a Home in 2021

    If your goal is to buy a home this year, here are some essential moves to make.

  • Afraid You Can't Buy a Home? A USDA Mortgage May Be for You

    A USDA mortgage makes it possible for some home buyers to compete in an overheated market by offering a more affordable loan.

  • Home Affordability Hits Lowest Level in 13 Years

    A household earning median wages would need to spend 32.1% of its income for mortgage payments on a median-priced home, as per the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. In fact, the percentage of income needed to cover a median mortgage payment has grown a lot this year alone. When the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta calculates the cost of mortgage payments, it does account for other standing expenses like property taxes, homeowners insurance, and additional costs that may be lumped into monthly payments.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As SEC Approves First Bitcoin Futures ETF? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Traders Ramp Up U.K. Rate-Hike Bets on Bailey Inflation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. traders ramped up bets on higher interest rates after a hawkish signal from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, putting two-year yields on course for the biggest increase in more than six years.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Spe

  • Crude Oil Pares Gains After Hitting Multiyear Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased off of multiyear highs with U.S. industrial data showing signs of weakness while traders assess an ongoing natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New Y

  • Amazon to add thousands of seasonal jobs in Greater Washington

    Amazon.com Inc. is planning to hire 2,800 seasonal employees for operations across D.C., Arlington and Alexandria, in anticipation of increased holiday demand and the need to process and deliver customer orders through the e-commerce platform. The company plans to hire more than 9,000 seasonal employees for operations across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, including 3,700 new roles in Virginia and 2,600 new jobs in Maryland, most of which are based in Baltimore, Amazon announced Monday. Ofori Agboka, Amazon’s Seattle-based vice president of people experience and technology for the global operations team, said the company is ramping up hiring in Greater Washington because of a projected surge in customer demand.

  • New regulatory law puts NC among nation's friendliest states for utility investors

    There seems to be a consensus that North Carolina's new regulatory law shifts risk in a way that makes it among the nation's friendliest states for utility investors. There's less agreement on where that risk lands.

  • 34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

    Gainers Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares jumped 34.6% to $37.75 after the company reported VLA2001 met both co-primary endpoints in the Phase 3 pivotal trial Cov-Compare. Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) rose 23.2% to $1.1008 after jumping around 19% on Friday. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) gained 20.5% to $19.24. Peabody said it sees preliminary Q3 sales of $670 million to $690 million. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) shares climbed 19.8% to $16.93 after declining aroun

  • Netflix and Tesla will look to buck the earnings-slowdown trend

    While earnings growth is expected to slow down appreciably for many companies from a record-breaking first half, two prominent companies are projected to put up big numbers this week.