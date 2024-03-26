Home sale going awry? How to find a mediator and what you can expect to spend

Question: We signed a contract to sell our Phoenix-area home to a California buyer for $2.5 million. The buyer deposited $75,000 earnest money with the escrow company. At the final walkthrough, the buyer “discovered” some new cracks in our Saltillo tile floor. The buyer then demanded the return of the $75,000 earnest money because of potential foundation problems. We have refused to release the $75,000 earnest money to the buyer because we think the buyer just got cold feet and is inventing potential foundation problems. Our escrow company said that under the purchase contract, we have to find a mediator and then go to mediation to try to settle who gets the $75,000 earnest money. Our real estate agent said they could not help us find a mediator because their broker would not let them become involved in the mediation process. How do we find a mediator? How much will a mediator cost?

Answer: Just Google “Phoenix mediators,” and you will find dozens of mediators, primarily lawyers and former judges, at hourly rates from $250 to $1,000. Mediation over a $75,000 earnest money deposit should take just a few hours, while mediation stemming from more complex issues and involving multiple lawyers and parties can take several days.

