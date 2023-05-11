Home sales could crash 23% following a US default and put the housing market in a 'deep freeze,' Zillow economist says

adamkaz/Getty Images

A Zillow economist warned home values could decline 5% in the event of a debt default.

In that scenario, existing home sales could drop 23% relative to the no-default baseline.

The US has never before defaulted, but the "X-date" could hit as soon as early June.

In the event that the US defaults, the housing market could see a sharp drop-off in home sales, according to a Thursday Zillow report.

In this scenario, Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker projects 23% fewer sales of existing homes to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 3.3 million in September.

And by the end of 2024, home values could be about 5% lower compared to a no-default baseline. Prices would still rise 1% from today to the end of 2024, down from the current forecast of 6.5% growth in that stretch.

"Much uncertainty surrounds these estimates, but there's little doubt that a default would be a major negative shock to housing market activity," Tucker wrote in a report titled "A debt ceiling default would send the US housing market back into a deep freeze."

Zillow

The so-called "X-date" when the Treasury can no longer meet its debt obligations could arrive as soon as June 1, and questions remain about the severity and duration of a potential fallout.

One consequence in Zillow's view would be rising bond yields and interest rates, as a default would rattle the assumption of safety for US Treasury bills and related assets.

As a result, interest rates on mortgages would climb, with Zillow projecting a possible peak of 8.4% on 30-year-fixed rates in September. That's up from about 6.125% now.

A default would also likely coincide with a sharp increase in unemployment, Tucker estimated, jumping from the current 3.4% to a peak of 8.3% in October before declining.

"The exact contours of a debt default scenario this summer are unclear, but also unimportant for the conclusion about its impact on the housing market," he said. "Any major disruption to the economy and debt markets will have major repercussions for the housing market, chilling sales and raising borrowing costs, just when the market was beginning to stabilize and recover from the major cooldown of late 2022."

