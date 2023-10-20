Home sales dropped by more than a third from last year in some metro Phoenix areas

Several of metro Phoenix’s most affordable neighborhoods posted the biggest drops in home sales during the third quarter as interest rates kept climbing and knocking more buyers out of the market.

Most of Maryvale, parts of west and south Phoenix, southeast Mesa, southwest Chandler and El Mirage saw sales drop by 35% or more during the three months ending Sept. 30 compared to a year ago, according to the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service. The Valley’s housing market was already slowing during the summer of 2022 due to rapidly rising interest rates making buying unaffordable for many first-time buyers.

Overall, metro Phoenix home sales were down about 8% during this year’s third quarter, compared to the same quarter in 2022.

Prices also fell during this year’s third quarter in most of the neighborhoods with big drops in the number of sales.

“Interest rates are taking more of a toll on some Phoenix-area neighborhoods than others,” said Tina Tamboer, senior housing analyst with The Cromford Report.

Housing analysts say homebuyers looking for the most affordable homes are typically the first to be locked out of the market when mortgage rates climb.

The average 30-year mortgage rate climbed to 7.3% during the third quarter, the highest level since 1999. That compares to about 5.5% during the same timeframe in 2022. The higher interest rate adds about $600 a month to the payment on a $430,000 mortgage, the median Valley home price.

Where prices and sales climbed, fell the most

Overall, as compared to a year ago, about 90 Valley ZIP codes saw median home prices fall during the three months that ended in September. Almost 50 areas posted higher median prices, according to ARMLS.

The Maryvale ZIP 85035 led metro Phoenix with the biggest drop in sales from the third quarter of 2022 — a more than 46% decline. The area’s median home price dipped 3% to $340,000.

The median home price in the Maricopa County part of Apache Junction ZIP 85120 shot up almost 206% year over year during the third quarter. The affordable area had a median sales price of $325,000 in the third quarter.

A few of metro Phoenix’s priciest areas, including east Phoenix’s Arcadia area and Paradise Valley, saw some of the biggest jumps in median price. Pricier neighborhoods are typically less impacted by higher interest rates because more deep-pocketed buyers pay cash.

But that wasn’t the case for the Carefree ZIP 85377, which led the Valley with an almost 33% drop in its median price. The median sales price there in the third quarter was down to $797,523.

The central Phoenix ZIP 85003, home to the historic Willo neighborhood, had the biggest year-over-year third-quarter increase in home sales: 133.3% There were 28 closed sales in 85003 in the third quarter.

Sales and prices could slow more during the fourth quarter because the supply of Valley houses for sale is down more than 40% from last year as more homeowners opt to stay put and keep their home loans with lower rates.

The average 30-year mortgage rate climbed to 8% this week.

