Home sales prices in Ottawa County up in December

OTTAWA COUNTY —Newly released data for December shows potential buyers and sellers in Ottawa County saw homes sell for higher than the previous month's median sales price of $315,000.

The median home sold for $320,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means December, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 1.6% from November.

Compared to December 2022, the median home sales price was up 6.7% at $320,000 compared to $299,950.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $332,500 median sales price in Ottawa County was down 0.7% in December from $335,000 the month prior. Since December 2022, the sales price of single-family homes was up 12.3% from a median of $296,000.

Seven single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, equal to seven recorded transactions of at least $1 million in December 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 8.6% in sales price during December to a median of $289,900 from $267,000 in November. Compared to December 2022, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was down 6.2% from $309,000. One​ condominium or townhouse sold for $1 million or more during the month, equal to one recorded transaction of at least $1 million in December 2022.

The number of recorded sales in Ottawa County dropped by 8.7% since December 2022, from 277 to 253. All residential home sales totaled $95.7 million.

In Michigan, homes sold at a median of $219,984 in December, down 0.7% from $221,597 in November. There were 7,518 recorded sales across the state during December, down 17.1% from 9,065 recorded sales in December 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Michigan decreased by 38.6% from $3.2 billion in November to $2 billion in December.

Of all residential home sales in Michigan, 1.33% of homes sold for at least $1 million in December, down from 1.42% in December 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Michigan decreased by 1.5% from a median of $213,191 in November to $210,000 in December. Since December 2022, the sales price of single-family homes across the state was up 7.1% from $196,090.

The sales price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 7.1% from a median of $280,000 in November to $260,000 during December. The median sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 4% from the median of $250,000 in December 2022.

The median home sales price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sales price, which would mean taking the sum of all sales prices and dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

