U.S. markets open in 8 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,712.00
    +4.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,576.00
    +116.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,136.75
    -16.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,737.60
    +5.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.79
    +1.24 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.50
    +4.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    18.47
    +0.11 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9786
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1225
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9230
    +0.1080 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,144.61
    -151.37 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.17
    -3.51 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,000.68
    -256.70 (-0.94%)
     

HOME-SELLER PROFITS DROP ACROSS U.S. IN THIRD QUARTER AS HOUSING MARKET BOOM EASES

·12 min read

Profit Margins on Typical Home Sales Dip Three Points Quarterly Amid Decline in National Median Price; Investment Returns Remain Near Record Levels, But Decrease at Fastest Pace in 11 Years; Median U.S. Home Value Down 3 Percent Quarterly During Peak Selling Season

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, a leading curator of real estate data nationwide for land and property data, today released its third-quarter 2022 U.S. Home Sales Report, which shows that profit margins on median-priced single-family home and condo sales across the United States decreased to 54.6 percent as home prices declined for the first time in almost three years.

Powering Innovation with Property Data (PRNewsfoto/ATTOM Data Solutions)
Powering Innovation with Property Data (PRNewsfoto/ATTOM Data Solutions)

The drop-off in typical profit margins, from 57.6 percent in the second quarter, came as the median national home value went down 3 percent quarterly, to roughly $340,000.

"Rapidly-rising mortgage rates have not only resulted in fewer home sales, but have begun to impact home prices as well," said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM. "With rates the highest they've been in over 20 years, homebuyers face serious affordability challenges, with monthly payments in some markets up 50 percent year-over-year. It's very likely that home prices will continue to weaken in many markets in the coming months."

Typical investment returns for home sellers did remain up from 48.8 percent in the third quarter of 2021 and were still at near-record levels for this century - some 20 points higher than just two years earlier. The national median home price also stayed near its all-time high - more than double where it stood a decade earlier.

But the investment-return decline during this year's summertime home-selling season marked the largest quarterly downturn since 2011, when the nation was mired in the aftereffects of the Great Recession that hit in the late 2000s. The third-quarter reversal also represented the first time since 2010 that seller returns went down from a second quarter to a third quarter period.

Gross profits also decreased from the second quarter to the third quarter of 2022, dropping 6 percent on the typical single-family home and condo sale across the country to $120,100. That quarterly decrease was the largest since early 2017.

The third-quarter profit and price trends emerged amid growing headwinds that threaten to end or significantly cool down the nation's decade-long housing market boom. Average mortgage rates have doubled this year, passing 6 percent for a 30-year fixed-rate loan, while the stock market has slumped and consumer price inflation is at a 40-year high. Foreclosure activity by lenders also has more than doubled over the past year.

Those forces have raised home-ownership costs for buyers, cut into resources available for down payments on purchases and eaten into overall household budgets. They also have boosted the supply of homes for sale, putting further downward pressure on prices.

Profit margins drop quarterly while still up annually across most of U.S.

Typical profit margins – the percent change between median purchase and resale prices - decreased from the second quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2022 in 127 (68 percent) of the 186 metropolitan statistical areas around the U.S. with sufficient data to analyze. They declined by at least three percentage points in about half of those metro areas, although returns were still up annually in 145 of them (78 percent).

The biggest quarterly decreases in typical profit margins came in the metro areas of Claremont-Lebanon, NH (margin down from 72.8 percent in the second quarter of 2022 to 52.4 percent in the third quarter of 2022); San Francisco, CA (down from 85.1 percent to 65.4 percent); Prescott, AZ (down from 86.3 percent to 70.8 percent); Barnstable, MA (down from 74.5 percent to 59.6 percent) and Trenton, NJ (down from 74.5 percent to 61 percent).

Aside from San Francisco, the biggest quarterly profit-margin decreases in metro areas with a population of at least 1 million in the third quarter of 2022 were in Seattle, WA (return down from 87.2 percent to 73.7 percent); San Jose, CA (down from 87.5 percent to 76.7 percent); Raleigh, NC (down from 65.6 percent to 56 percent) and Birmingham, AL (down from 40.5 percent to 31.3 percent).

Typical profit margins increased quarterly in just 59 of the 186 metro areas analyzed (32 percent). The biggest quarterly increases were in Macon, GA (margin up from 44.7 percent in the second quarter of 2022 to 82.4 percent in the third quarter of 2022); Rockford, IL (up from 29.9 percent to 41.8 percent); Davenport, IA (up from 29.2 percent to 40 percent); Akron, OH (up from 52.8 percent to 60.3 percent) and Hilo, HI (up from 103.3 percent to 110.9 percent).

The largest quarterly increases in profit margins among metro areas with a population of at least 1 million came in Milwaukee, WI (up from 51.4 percent to 54.9 percent); Miami, FL (up from 68 percent to 70.9 percent); Cincinnati, OH (up from 50.6 percent to 53.4 percent); Nashville, TN (up from 56.4 percent to 58.7 percent) and Grand Rapids, MI (up from 73 percent to 75.3 percent).

Prices flat or down in half the metro areas around the U.S.

Median home prices in the third quarter of 2022 decreased from the prior quarter or stayed the same in 98 (53 percent) of the 186 metro areas with enough data to analyze, although they were still up annually in 180 of those metros (97 percent). Nationally, the median price of $339,815 in the third quarter was down 2.7 percent from $349,266 in the second quarter of 2022, but still up 9.4 percent from $310,500 in the third quarter of last year.

"If the Federal Reserve's objective was to slow down the housing market, it has succeeded spectacularly," noted Sharga. "The market has gone from double digit annual home price appreciation to below 3 percent, and declining quarter-over-quarter prices. But the impact of 6 and 7 percent mortgage rates means that many homes are still out of the reach of prospective buyers, even with prices declining slightly."

The biggest decreases in median home prices from the second to the third quarter of 2022 were in San Francisco, CA (down 13 percent); Charleston, NC (down 12.8 percent); Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, FL (down 11.3 percent); San Jose, CA (down 8.3 percent) and Naples, FL (down 8.2 percent).

Aside from San Francisco and San Jose, the largest quarterly median-price declines in metro areas with a population of at least 1 million in the third quarter of 2022 were in New Orleans, LA (down 7.5 percent); Seattle, WA (down 7.2 percent) and San Diego, CA (down 5.3 percent).

The largest increases in median prices from the second to the third quarter of 2022 were in Trenton, NJ (up 14.6 percent); Albany, NY (up 8.7 percent); New York, NY (up 7.5 percent); Wichita, KS (up 7.1 percent) and Philadelphia, PA (up 6.7 percent).

Aside from New York and Philadelphia, the biggest quarterly increases in metro areas with a population of at least 1 million in the third quarter of 2022 were in Cleveland, OH (up 4.7 percent); Detroit, MI (up 4.5 percent) and St. Louis, MO (up 4.1 percent).

Historical Median Home Sales Prices

Homeownership tenure up, but remains historically low

Homeowners who sold in the third quarter of 2022 had owned their homes an average of 5.98 years. That was up from 5.84 years in the second quarter of 2022, but still down from 6.28 years in the third quarter of 2021.

Average tenure decreased from the third quarter of 2021 to the same period this year in 81 percent of metro areas with sufficient data.

Nineteen of the 25 longest average tenures among sellers in the third quarter of 2022 were in the Northeast or West regions. They were led by Manchester, NH (8.92 years); Kahului-Wailuku, HI (8.26 years); Claremont-Lebanon, NH (8.22 years); Bridgeport, CT (7.89 years) and Honolulu, HI (7.88 years).

Average U.S. Homeownership Tenure

The smallest average tenures among third-quarter sellers were in Lakeland, FL (1.32 years); Bremerton, WA (1.88 years); Gainesville, GA (2.48 years); Raleigh, NC (3.24 years) and Portland, ME (3.24 years).

Lender-owned foreclosures remain at low point for this century

Home sales following foreclosures by banks and other lenders again represented just 1 percent of all U.S. single-family home and condo sales in the third quarter of 2022 – tied for the lowest portion since at least 2000.

The latest portion of REO sales was the same as the 1 percent level recorded in the second quarter of 2022 and down from 1.2 percent in the third quarter of last year. REO sales represented only one of every 98 sales in the third quarter of 2022, a rate that was 1/30th of this century's high point of one in three in first quarter of 2009.

Among metropolitan statistical areas with sufficient data, those areas where REO sales represented the largest portion of all sales in the third quarter of 2022 included Flint, MI (3 percent, or one in 34 sales); Chicago, IL (2.6 percent); St. Louis, MO (2.5 percent); Syracuse, NY (2.3 percent) and New Haven, CT (2.3 percent).

Cash sales remain near eight-year high

Nationwide, all-cash purchases accounted for 35.7 percent of all single-family home and condo sales in the third quarter of 2022. The third-quarter-of-2022 number was down slightly from 36 percent in the second quarter of 2022 but still up from 33.9 percent in the third quarter of last year.

Among metropolitan areas with sufficient cash-sales data, those where cash sales represented a large share of all transactions in the third quarter of 2022 included Columbus, GA (76.8 percent); Augusta, GA (76.6 percent); Gainesville, GA (68.3 percent); Myrtle Beach, SC (67.3 percent) and Atlanta, GA (61.9 percent).

Those where cash sales represented the some of the smallest share of all transactions in the third quarter of 2022 included Lincoln, NE (14.9 percent of all sales); Vallejo, CA (17.6 percent); San Jose, CA (18.8 percent); Kennewick, WA (19.4 percent) and Spokane, WA (20.2 percent).

Institutional investment increases slightly

Institutional investors nationwide accounted for 6.7 percent, or one of every 15 single-family home purchases in the third quarter of 2022. That was up from 6.4 percent in the second quarter of 2022, but still down from 8.4 percent in the third quarter of 2021.

Among states with enough data to analyze, those with the largest percentages of sales to institutional investors in the third quarter of 2022 were Arizona (14.3 percent of all sales), Georgia (12.7 percent), Tennessee (10.7 percent), Nevada (10.6 percent) and North Carolina (10.2 percent).

States with the smallest levels of sales to institutional investors in the third quarter of 2022 included Hawaii (1.9 percent of all sales), Rhode Island (2.1 percent), Maine (2.1 percent), New Hampshire (2.3 percent) and Louisiana (2.5 percent).

Historical Home Sales by Type

FHA-financed purchases increase after year of declines

Nationwide, buyers using Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans comprised 7.9 percent of all single-family home purchases in the third quarter of 2022 (one of every 13). That was up from 6.7 percent in the second quarter of 2022 – the first quarterly gain in a year. But it still remained down from 8.2 percent a year earlier.

Among metropolitan statistical areas with sufficient FHA-buyer data, those with the highest levels of FHA buyers in the third quarter of 2022 included Bakersfield, CA (20.8 percent of all sales); Visalia, CA (19.6 percent); Modesto, CA (17.9 percent); Hagerstown, MD (17.3 percent) and Vallejo, CA (16.9 percent).

Report methodology

The ATTOM U.S. Home Sales Report provides percentages of REO sales and all sales that are sold to institutional investors and cash buyers, at the state and metropolitan statistical area. Data is also available at the county and zip code level, upon request. The data is derived from recorded sales deeds, foreclosure filings and loan data. Statistics for previous quarters are revised when each new report is issued as more deed data becomes available.

Definitions

All-cash purchase: sale where no loan is recorded at the time of sale and where ATTOM has coverage of loan data.

Homeownership tenure: for a given market and given quarter, the average time between the most recent sale date and the previous sale date, expressed in years.

Home seller price gains: the difference between the median sales price of homes in a given market in a given quarter and the median sales price of the previous sale of those same homes, expressed both in a dollar amount and as a percentage of the previous median sales price.

Institutional investor purchases: residential property sales to non-lending entities that purchased at least 10 properties in a calendar year.

REO sale: a sale of a property that occurs while the property is actively bank owned (REO).

About ATTOM

ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 30TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, property reports and more. Also, introducing our newest innovative solution, that offers immediate access and streamlines data management – ATTOM Cloud.

Media Contact:

Christine Stricker
949.748.8428
christine.stricker@attomdata.com

Data and Report Licensing:

949.502.8313
datareports@attomdata.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-seller-profits-drop-across-us-in-third-quarter-as-housing-market-boom-eases-301654344.html

SOURCE ATTOM

Recommended Stories

  • US Strategic Oil Release Is Least of the Worst Options: Hari

    Vandana Hari, founder and chief executive officer at Vanda Insights, discusses President Joe Biden's decision to drawdown an additional 15 million barrels of oil from the US emergency reserves, what it means for the US heading into the Winter and her outlook for the commodity. She speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • RHB: Overweight Bonds, Market Weight Stocks In 4Q 2022

    RHB Banking Group Chief Economist & Head of Market Research Sailesh Jha says he is overweight bonds, market weight equities and underweight cash in the fourth quarter of this year. He speaks with Juliette Saly and Rishaad Salamt on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Japan’s Ex-FSA Head Urges Banks to Adopt a New Type of Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese banks should consider loans backed by expected growth among new approaches for shoring up profits, according to a former chief financial regulator seen as a potential candidate for a leadership role at the Bank of Japan.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200

  • McCarthy Looks to Defuse Fears That GOP Would Slash Social Security

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday tried to assuage any fears that the GOP would look to slash Social Security and Medicare as part of a plan to leverage the debt ceiling to force federal spending cuts. As we told you yesterday, McCarthy had indicated to Punchbowl News that his party would look to use the debt limit to force spending cuts if it wins control of the House in next month’s midterm elections. Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman reported Tuesday that McCarthy said he wouldn’t “p

  • Musk Says He's 'Overpaying' for Twitter

    Elon Musk said he and other investors are "obviously overpaying" for Twitter Inc. Tesla Inc's chief executive officer said he is excited about the Twitter situation. Su Keenan reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Should I wait for real estate prices to plummet before buying a house? Here are 3 simple reasons why this housing downturn is nothing like 2008

    Waiting for housing to plunge? You may be waiting a long time.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations

    Tesla reported its Q3 earnings on Wednesday missing on revenue expectations.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Netflix will crack down on password sharing next year — here’s how it will work

    Netflix Inc. executives on Tuesday detailed their plans to crack down on users sharing their accounts on the streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year.

  • A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

    It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage Savvy investors understand that real estate has been a consi

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Chinese Markets Are Sinking Fast as Xi Fails to Boost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese assets is intensifying as this week’s Communist Party Congress disappoints traders wanting relief from a strict Covid-Zero policy and help for an economy mired in a property crisis.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more

    Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

  • Why Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill

    One of the most popular and enduring government programs in U.S. history, Social Security has funded the lives of senior citizens for more than 80 years. As a result, today the senior poverty rate clocks in at a mere 9%. … Continue reading → The post Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.