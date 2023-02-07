U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,159.25
    -16.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,089.00
    -117.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,748.50
    -28.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.70
    -13.60 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.83
    +0.69 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.70
    +8.90 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.28 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    -0.59 (-3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8460
    -0.2260 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,172.48
    +173.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.80
    +8.85 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,921.96
    +57.25 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Home Services Startup Raises $100 Million as Plumbing, Lawn Care Enter Digital Age

Lucy Papachristou
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Software startup Jobber, which caters to plumbers, electricians and other home services businesses, raised $100 million in a funding round led by General Atlantic, the Edmonton, Canada-based company plans to announce Tuesday. Jobber declined to give its valuation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Jobber operates in the US, Canada and other countries, working with small businesses such as HVAC installers and lawn care providers. Its software helps with services like sending quotes, dispatching workers to job sites and invoicing customers.

“The vast majority of these small businesses are going from zero to one with technology,” said Chief Executive Officer Sam Pillar. The company’s goal is to help mom-and-pops and other local companies with few resources increase efficiency and work more effectively online. “You have someone come fix your HVAC or mow your lawn, and they give you an invoice on a scrap of paper — it doesn’t fit your expectations,” Pillar said.

The company said its revenue has grown threefold since it last raised funding two years ago, and it expects revenue to exceed $175 million this year.

Jobber is raising money during a perilous time for both tech startups and the housing market. Technology companies have been slashing staff and watching valuations sink. Meanwhile, sales of previously owned homes in the US fell in December to the slowest pace in over a decade, and new home construction is slipping. Pillar believes that the housing services business will prove resilient, though. “If you’re furnace breaks in the winter, you’re going to fix that regardless of the economic climate,” he said.

Jobber plans to use its funding to develop new tools and to boost marketing and new customer acquisition. Aaron Goldman, managing director at General Atlantic, will join the startup’s board.

“We realized there was a huge amount of inefficiency in the small business market,” Goldman said. “Jobber is at a size and scale that’s interesting, and we think they can build a really big business.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Zoom to Lay Off 15% of Staff, CEO Slashes Salary

    Zoom Video Communications is laying off 1,300 employees, or 15% of its staff, becoming the latest technology company to trim its workforce as it adjusts to more normalized trends after a pandemic-fueled growth spurt. Chief Executive Eric Yuan said Tuesday he was also reducing his salary and forgoing his bonus, joining other corporate leaders across finance and tech to take pay cuts this year. Once a pandemic darling, Zoom grew rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, when companies and consumers turned to its videoconferencing software to connect with one another.

  • Ducks Wire discusses USC-Oregon men’s basketball game on Thursday

    #USC men's basketball: at Oregon on Thursday. USC WBB: home vs Oregon on Friday. Time to talk to @Ducks_Wire about hoops!

  • Turkey earthquake: Long journeys to try to find family

    One man travelled to Turkey to try and find his missing brother by sifting through rubble himself.

  • Rohit, Cummins play down pitch chatter ahead of 1st Test

    India skipper Rohit Sharma and Australian counterpart Pat Cummins on Wednesday brushed aside concerns about the pitch ahead of the first of four eagerly awaited Tests.- 'Not bothered' - Indian skipper Sharma also downplayed concerns about the pitch, saying that the "focus is on playing the game".

  • Best of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the 2023 East All-Stars so far

    The Celtics star wings and the other East All-Stars were featured in a recent highlight clip put together by the NBA.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • The Worst Mistake AMD Investors Can Make in 2023

    The chipmaker's guidance for the current quarter isn't great, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Split Last Year. In 2023, These Are the Top Stock-Split Candidates

    The U.S. inflation rate tipped the scales at its highest level in 40 years (9.1%), and the all three major U.S. stock indexes were, at one point, firmly entrenched in a bear market. A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without any impact to its market cap or operations. A forward stock split reduces a company's share price to make it more nominally affordable for retail investors.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near A Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. It is near an entry but is it a good buy? Here's what earnings and charts show for Berkshire stock.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Have Double-Digit Gains in Sight

    2023 is well underway now, and the key story is the sudden change in sentiment on the financial front. Last year’s bearish trend and headwinds are well known. Stubborn inflation, the Fed’s rapid increase in interest rates, the risk of recession, China’s shutdowns, and Russia’s Ukraine invasion; they all weighed on investors. But after the calendar change, the mood changed, turning to a strong positive sentiment. Inflation data from December came in much better than expected, and with the Fed’s a

  • Marketmind: Powell confesses 'This time it's different'

    Jerome Powell calmed the horses, a bit. In attempting to parse last week's blockbuster January jobs report, the Federal Reserve Chair on Tuesday reprised his take from last Wednesday's policy meeting - essentially that another couple of Fed rate hikes were probably needed to get across inflation fully, but that it was anyone's guess after that. Any fear of a radical Fed rethink on the back of the jobs numbers seemed wide of the mark.

  • Uber earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before the market open.

  • President Biden calls out stock buybacks in State of the Union address

    The Biden administration eyes the profit boost that is the stock buyback.

  • 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now

    Overall, economic growth has slowed down over the past year or so, and many businesses are suffering as a result. In fact, some well-established businesses with clear paths to profitability are still growing at annualized rates of 50% or more -- and here are two that look especially promising. In the latest quarter, CrowdStrike's revenue grew 53% year over year despite the challenging economic climate, and while the company isn't consistently profitable yet on its bottom line, it is generating more free cash flow than ever before.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Soared Today

    The wireless communication chip designer posted first-quarter results in the Goldilocks zone -- not too hot, not too cold -- and management saw better days coming in a few months.

  • Why Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Could Be Worth Watching

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ). The company's stock led the...