U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.75
    +13.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,157.00
    +101.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,960.00
    +50.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,925.90
    +8.40 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.41
    +1.05 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.20
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.93
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9937
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.60
    +3.00 (+14.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1764
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2200
    -0.2650 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,402.03
    +432.29 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.81
    +1.87 (+0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,519.05
    -14.74 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices Market to hit USD 3.3 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices Industry is anticipated to register 16.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 due to increasing patient population opting for advanced and reliable sleep apnea devices

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home sleep apnea testing devices market value is set to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices Market
Global Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices Market

The rapid innovation of at-home sleep study devices and adoption of digital technologies are expected to influence the home sleep apnea testing devices industry trends, as per the report. With the deployment of digital technologies, market players are increasingly designing convenient and reliable home sleep testing equipment for patients. A range of product innovation strategies is also being adopted to transform sleep disorder management across the globe.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4439

To cite an instance, ResMed developed ApneaLink Air, a lightweight, compact, and easy-to-use home sleep testing device, with improved reliability and performance. The device was designed as a type 3 home sleep apnea testing solution capable of recording around 5 channels of information, including snoring, nasal flow, respiratory effort, and oxygen saturation. These continued efforts to develop innovative products that ensure ease in sleep disease treatment, monitoring, and diagnosis will provide lucrative opportunities for market growth over the foreseeable future.

Emphasis on sleep-disordered breathing diagnosis to push the type 4 segment growth

Home sleep apnea testing devices market from type 4 segment held 24% of the industry share in 2021 and will register revenue worth USD 828 million by 2030. This can be credited to its substantial usage benefits in the diagnosis of sleep diseases, including assessment of treatment efficacy and precise disease diagnosis. The report also identifies the strong focus of leading companies on innovating portable type 4 tests to diagnose sleep-disordered breathing, thus encouraging patients to adopt sleep study machines at home.

Browse key industry insights spread across 95 pages with 69 market data tables & 12 figures & charts from the report, "Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices Market Analysis By Test Type (Type 2, Type 3, Type 4), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/home-sleep-apnea-testing-devices-market

Asia Pacific to emerge as a key hub for home sleep apnea testing device manufacturers

Asia Pacific home sleep apnea testing devices market will be valued at over USD 870 million by 2030. This is attributable to the rising burden of sleep disorders, advancements in home healthcare technologies, increasing privatization, and growing health insurance penetration. Moreover, the elderly population susceptible to sleep disorders is also growing in the region. As per the WHO, there were nearly 254 million people aged 65 years and above in China in 2019. These factors, alongside the improvement of healthcare services, will create a strong outlook for the industry across the Asia Pacific region.

Advanced product range expansions to strengthen the industry outlook

Some of the prominent companies profiled in the global home sleep apnea testing devices market report include Compumedics Limited, Cadwell Laboratories Inc., CleveMed, Contec Medical Systems, Itamar Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Natus Medical Inc., Neurosoft, NeuroVirtual/SleepVirtual, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nox Medical, Resmed, SleepMed, SOMNOmedics GmbH. These market participants are involved mainly in innovative product development and product range expansion strategies to strengthen their foothold across the market.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4439

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com 
Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883437/Global_Home_Sleep_Apnea_Testing.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

 

Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-sleep-apnea-testing-devices-market-to-hit-usd-3-3-billion-by-2030--says-global-market-insights-inc-301610464.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Axsome (AXSM) Soars on FDA Nod for Depression Drug, Auvelity

    The FDA approves Axsome's (AXSM) Auvelity extended-release tablets for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. This becomes the first approved product for the company. Shares rise.

  • Vertex (VRTX) Stock Up 36% This Year So Far: What Lies Ahead?

    Vertex's (VRTX) CF sales rise 22% in the first half of 2022, primarily driven by higher sales of Trikafta. Programs in five disease areas are now entering or progressing through late-stage clinical development.

  • Explainer-What is the impact of Philips' recall of sleep apnea devices?

    A massive recall of Philips breathing devices in 2021 due to a risk of potential injury has left physicians scrambling to find alternatives for the growing number of people who use them. Philips said last week it is about halfway through replacing the 5.5 million devices, which include mechanical ventilators as well as non-invasive breathing devices used to treat sleep apnea, a condition marked by brief pauses in breathing during sleep. The company recently named a new chief executive, Roy Jakobs, to lead it through the recall.

  • 9 ways the Inflation Reduction Act affects Medicare coverage, and what it means for you

    It's one of the most significant reforms to Medicare in decades. Here's what the new law will mean for your coverage.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech Seek FDA Authorization for Updated Covid-19 Vaccine

    The updated shot, which targets the latest Omicron subvariants as well as the original virus, would be used in a fall booster campaign.

  • Medicare enrollees to see Inflation Reduction Act benefits ‘very soon,’ health official says

    Drug pricing negotiations for Medicare are a long way from reality, but CMS is already looking for the help it will need.

  • Having a Long-Term Care Plan Is Crucial. Here Are 2 Hybrid Policy Types to Consider.

    Traditional LTC plans are still offered today, but they're expensive. About 90% of policies sold now are what experts refer to as “hybrid” policies, namely a life insurance policy that is either linked to an LTC policy or has a rider attached.

  • Never Buy Ice Cream Before Doing This, Officials Say

    Buying your favorite ice cream from the grocery store is one of life's simplest but greatest pleasures. Nearly 7 in 10 Americans say they like to have ice cream in their freezer "at all times," according to a recent survey from Oatly and OnePoll. With a treat this sweet, it's hard to imagine that anything could go wrong beyond the occasional brain freeze, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), harmful outbreaks of the bacteria Listeria are now often linked to dair

  • Weed Drinks Are a Buzzy Alcohol Substitute. But Are They Safe?

    The mid-2010s were an era of ready-to-drink cocktails, which were eclipsed in more recent years by hard seltzers, those fruit-flavored fizzes perfect for barbecues and beaches. Now, weed drinks may be having their moment. With recreational marijuana becoming legal in several states, cannabis-infused mocktails, seltzers and alcohol-free wines are hitting the market, often sold as a shortcut to a healthier high. These drinks are not the beverages that contain small doses of CBD, a compound found i

  • Marijuana and hallucinogenic use reached all-time high among young adults in 2021

    The use of marijuana and hallucinogens reached an all-time high among young adults in 2021, according to the results of a new study released by the National Institute of Health (NIH). The latest results from the NIH’s Monitoring the Future (MTF) panel, which has been ongoing since 1975, found the rate of marijuana use among…

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Analysis-Meagre medicine cabinet leaves Sanofi unloved

    Sanofi's recent stock rout underscores the pressure on the French drug maker to redouble its efforts in the hunt for new medicines. Chief Executive Paul Hudson is entering his fourth year at the helm next month and has presided over a number of setbacks, most recently the failure of breast cancer pill amcenestrant, which Sanofi had touted as having strong commercial potential. The ensuing drop in the share price compounded losses from an investor scare over litigation linked to alleged cancer risks of heartburn drug Zantac days earlier, resulting in a more than 14% slump over eight days.

  • Wendy's Takes Key Item Off Its Menu

    The fast-food restaurant chain often makes menu changes, but this time it's for a real important reason.

  • Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month

    The one-off payment will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the DWP said.

  • A dying woman's forced C-section launched a fight over fetal rights

    In June 1987, Angela Carder was 26 weeks pregnant and dying of cancer. Sedated and on a ventilator, she was fading so fast that no one could ask her what she wanted to do about the fetus inside her. So lawyers for George Washington University Medical Center put the question to a D.C. Superior Court judge. He ordered an emergency Caesarean section over the objections of her family and doctors, who believed she would not have wanted it. The baby died two hours after the operation; Carder, 27, died

  • Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall

    Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign. The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better than ever at dodging immunity from earlier vaccination or infection. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech aim to offer updated boosters to people 12 and older, and shots could begin within weeks if the FDA quickly clears the modified vaccine — a step not expected to require waiting on new studies.

  • Jill Biden leaves isolation after twice testing negative, and Novavax vaccine is now allowed for U.S. teens

    First Lady Jill Biden left isolation on Sunday, after testing negative for COVID twice and was able to join her husband, President Joe Biden, in Delaware.

  • Two surprising reasons behind the obesity epidemic: Too much salt, not enough water

    Salty french fries may taste good, but they just contribute to dehydration and obesity. William Voon/EyeEm via Getty ImagesScientific studies and media coverage are rife with warnings on how sugar, carbohydrates, saturated fat and lack of exercise contribute to obesity. And tens of millions of Americans are still overweight or obese in large part because of the classic Western diet and lifestyle. As an educator, researcher and professor of medicine, I have spent more than 20 years investigating

  • Should You Get a Polio Vaccine Booster? What Experts Are Saying

    New York officials are urging residents to get a polio vaccine, but health experts say only some individuals need to seek shots.

  • Aflac (AFL) Adds Mental Health Coverage to Up Insurance Product

    Aflac (AFL) launches an enhanced version of its Individual Short-Term Disability product and extends mental health coverage to offer peace of mind to employees.