U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,651.95
    +5.24 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,943.31
    -136.63 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,720.96
    +98.25 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,414.47
    +24.88 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.17
    -0.17 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.20
    +15.90 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.55 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1453
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3367
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0460
    +0.1760 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,710.90
    -3,446.03 (-5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,609.01
    +11.03 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.18
    +44.03 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,277.86
    +171.08 (+0.59%)
     

Home, star, trucker

Brian Heater
·5 min read

Once I was recovered from the initial surrealism of Amazon launching its own home robot, I immediately thought about iRobot. The company cornered the home robotics market a decade ago, and while there are now countless robot vacuums, they’re all more or less riffs on the Roomba.

The issue with having a big hit is the same across industries and mediums -- which is to say, everyone immediately starts asking what’s next. Subsequent attempts at home robots have failed to capture that lightning in a bottle -- remember the pool cleaning Mirra and gutter clearing Looj? The mopping Scooba line appeared to be a moderate success, though the company ultimately shelved it in favor of the Braava brand it acquired in 2012.

The MIA Terra aside, the company has instead opted to focus on Roomba and the role it can play in unlocking the smart home. It’s something iRobot has talked about a lot over the past several years, with mapping and connected third-party AIs like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa playing a key role.

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Don’t forget to sign up to get the upcoming free newsletter version of Actuator delivered to your inbox.

Suddenly, Amazon is a competitor of sorts. While Astro doesn’t vacuum (not yet, at least), the robot does appear focused on a number of smart home features iRobot is no doubt hoping to address with the Roomba going forward. Ultimately, Amazon is attempting to address the longstanding question of whether users are interested in a kind of jack-of-all-trades home robot, versus, say, a robotic vacuum with additional benefits.

But while the two may ultimately be competitors, short term, iRobot announced that it is continuing to be committed to its Amazon partnership. Says CEO Colin Angle:

Smart home products often fail to live up to consumer expectations because they require complex programming for basic functionality and lack the ability to truly interact with them. We believe robots should be thoughtful and responsive, and clean according to the user's unique preferences. The combination of advanced navigation, object identification and advanced voice-enabled technologies lets people interact with them in a more natural way, gaining greater control of their smart home. We're excited to unlock even more intuitive cleaning and smart home experiences by working with Amazon to integrate cutting-edge voice capabilities.

Couple of cool research projects I had a chance to highlight this week. Both are still pretty early days. First is this one from MIT CSAIL, which asks how robots will interact with humans as they become an increasingly active part of society.

“Robots will live in our world soon enough and they really need to learn how to communicate with us on human terms,” says researcher Boris Katz. “They need to understand when it is time for them to help and when it is time for them to see what they can do to prevent something from happening.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jn30ct9u1UY?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

A fun one out of ETH Zurich, meanwhile, posits that small cilia-like hair could play a role in propelling microbots used to perform important medical procedures, from medicine delivery to surgery. The system uses ultrasound to move the tiny appendages, creating vortexes in the fluid that propel the tiny robots forward and backward in straight lines.

Image Credits: NVIDIA

On the medical tip, NVIDIA unveiled Clara Holoscan at this week’s GTC Keynote. The computing platform marks part of a big push into healthcare for the chip maker. It writes:

NVIDIA Clara Holoscan is the AI computing platform for medical devices that combines hardware systems for low-latency sensor and network connectivity, optimized libraries for data processing and AI, and core microservices to run streaming, imaging, and other applications, from embedded to edge to cloud.

The platform is a bid, in part, to play a role in the burgeoning world of surgical and other medical device robotics.

Kodiak Robotics autonomous trcuk red
Kodiak Robotics autonomous trcuk red

Kodiak Robotics, Inc. announced today its fourth-generation autonomous truck. Image Credits: Kodiak Robotics

Another week, another big round for robotic delivery. Here’s a $125 million oversubscribed Series B for Kodiak Robotics, which, as Kirsten notes is “one of the last privately held autonomous truck outfits in Silicon Valley.” This latest round brings Kodiak’s total to $165 million -- a nice haul since its 2018 founding.

Founder and CEO Don Burnette told TechCrunch:

We need to scale and with scale comes growth across the entire company — more drivers, more operations folks, more engineers. R&D is definitely the primary utilization of the funds. Scaling the fleet is also a really big one, obviously, as you watch the space you see that there’s an ever growing interest in commercial traction and customers and partners and miles driven and the size of the autonomous freight network. So we’re going to be expanding all of those efforts and that all costs money.

Image Credits: Leica

If you’re like me, it’s way to early to be thinking about CES. Frankly, I’d prefer to really get the gears spinning about halfway through the plane ride to Vegas. But like Christmas, the tradeshow seemingly arrives earlier every year. This year, I was asked to be a judge for the annual CES Innovation Awards, and the honorees just dropped.

There are an handful of robotics companies on there worth noting. Of course, these things tend to be more consumer-focused (it’s the “C” in CES), which can be a tricky prospect. More often than not, robots targeted at consumers amount to little more than expensive toys.

With than in mind, here are some of the more notable choices in robotics,

  • Avlar Essentials are modular building blocks for testing robotic applications and developing prototypes

  • Doosan’s Project NINA (that’s New Inspiration. New Angle.) is a system designed to “democratize filming robots.” Specifically, filmmakers can them out to create complex shots that can be controlled remotely

  • H Robotics’s rebless is a physical therapy system to help users rehab arms and legs

  • Leica introduced the BLK ARC, a laser scanning model that can be mounted to robots like Boston Dynamics’ spot to build mobile 3D scans

  • Monarch introduced an autonomous electric tractor

  • Ted is a weeding robot designed specifically for use in vineyards.

  • John Deere, as we’ve noted previously, is going pretty big on robotics, including the See & Spray, which targets and sprays weeds, using AI

Recommended Stories

  • China's Longi plans to set up more manufacturing plants overseas

    Longi Green Tech, the world's biggest monocrystalline silicon solar maker, is looking to set up more manufacturing plants overseas, aiming to seize a bigger market share and avoid hefty U.S. import tariffs. The Xi'an-headquartered Longji Green Technology Co has two offshore plants in Malaysia and Vietnam, accounting for about 1% of its total wafer capacity and 20% of its cell and module products capacity. "Recently we are actively studying to build manufacturing plants in other regions with advantageous production factors, such as India, Saudi Arabia and the U.S.," Li Zhenguo, President of Longi Green Tech, told an online media roundtable on Thursday.

  • Something Awful founder Richard Kyanka dies at 45

    The creator of the influential website Something Awful, Richard 'Lowtax' Kyanka, has died at 45.

  • HP Chromebook X2 review: Do we really need a Chrome OS convertible?

    Engadget reviews HP's Chromebook X2, a 2-in-1 convertible laptop with an included keyboard and pen.

  • NVIDIA Vice President explains the Omniverse

    Richard Kerris, NVIDIA Vice President of Omniverse Platform discusses NVIDIA's plans for the Omniverse and how it will be used.&nbsp;

  • My 2 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    More than ever, consumers are shopping online, connecting through social media, and engaging with mobile applications. As a result, businesses around the world are racing to build out their digital presence, spending trillions of dollars in the process.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 11th, 2021

    Following a bearish Wednesday, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels to avoid another day in the red.

  • Wall Street Analysts See Long-Term Potential in These 3 Cybersecurity Stocks

    Our digital age has brought with it a host of new issues, matters that our grandparents could never have dreamed about just a century ago. One of the more serious issues involved in this is online and digital security. Cyber attacks can threaten our bank accounts, our meta data, our social profiles – or even governmental databases and national security. While this may sound like the stuff of nightmares, it has also bread opportunity for investors – as cybersecurity companies are in demand, and t

  • Apple relents on controversial restrictions on iPhone 13 display repairs

    Apple has reversed course on its controversial choice to make the iPhone 13 reject repaired screens. When the phone was launched, in September, repair experts quickly found that if an iPhone 13 had its screen repaired, it would break the facial recognition tools built into the phone. The only way for independent repair shops to avoid that was to replace a small chip by taking it from the original screen and putting it in the new one.

  • Craig-Hallum Sees Huge Upside In PDF Solutions Believing Intel As Possible Customer

    Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab raised the price target on PDF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PDFS) to $44 from $28, implying a 42% upside, and reiterated a Buy. The analyst notes PDF reported better-than-expected Q3 results with solid growth in its Analytics business, up 39% sequentially and 90% year-over-year, more than offsetting declines in its legacy IYR business. Strength will likely continue with solid bookings in the quarter that exceeded bookings levels of Q3 last year, which notably incl

  • Foresight Completes Technological US Roadshow, Touring 19 Leading Vehicle Manufacturers and Tier One Suppliers

    Many participating companies express interest in proof-of-concept (POC) projects to further evaluate the technology for potential enhancement of safety systems

  • Why Shopify Should Buy DigitalOcean

    Back in the early 2000s, as Amazon scaled its marketplace, it began providing cloud infrastructure services to third-party sellers. At first, this platform was meant to facilitate Amazon's ambitions in e-commerce, but it eventually became something much bigger. Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the No. 1 cloud computing platform in the world and the chief driver of Amazon's operating profits.

  • Microsoft rolls out low-cost Chromebook rival in bid to win over schools

    Microsoft is launching the laptop with students and remote learning in mind. But the market is saturated, and the demand is nowhere near what it was a year ago.

  • Nvidia GM of embedded and edge computing details latest advancements in robotics and virtual worlds

    NVIDIA VP Deepu Talla joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss NVIDIA Omniverse and Jetson platforms, highlighting edge AI, embedded and robotics technologies shaping the future.

  • Little-known iPhone photo trick quickly goes viral

    Drag-and-drop feature a quick way of saving pictures in bulk

  • What Do We See Next for Soaring Unity Software?

    The video design and animation software maker reported their latest earnings figures late Tuesday for Q3 and they beat expectations and raised their guidance along with announcing a purchase. In this daily Point and Figure chart of U, below, we can see that prices reached a $181 price objective. In this weekly Point and Figure chart of U, below, we used a five box reversal filter.

  • Someone Just Moved $12 Billion Worth Of XRP For Free

    What happened: $12,392,959,000 USD worth of Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction for 0.000012 XRP or $0.0000157 USD. This mysterious person’s XRP wallet address has been identified as: rhoPxtkgo3JoGszWzFAv4ZVRyC4ebP4FB5 Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in XRP tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this XRP position, there could be enough market impact to push down the p

  • Miami to Give ‘Bitcoin Yield’ From MiamiCoin to Its Citizens

    The city’s mayor, Francis Suarez, announced the news on CoinDesk TV on Thursday.

  • North American companies rush to add robots as demand surges

    Companies in North America added a record number of robots in the first nine months of this year as they rushed to speed up assembly lines and struggled to add human workers. Factories and other industrial users ordered 29,000 robots, 37% more than during the same period last year, valued at $1.48 billion, according to data compiled by the industry group the Association for Advancing Automation. At the same time, many firms have struggled to lure back workers displaced by the pandemic and view robots as an alternative to adding human muscle on their assembly lines.

  • Nvidia CEO: ‘We don’t have any magic bullets’ to deal with chip shortage

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that the ongoing chip shortage will continue 'through the next year.'

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 10th, 2021

    Litecoin set the pace on Tuesday morning, with another breakout day. The majors would need to revisit Tuesday’s highs to avoid giving up ground.