HOME+ Supports Hong Kong Jockey Club Food Assistance Programme - E-Food Bank Service

HONG KONG, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth wave of the pandemic has brought tremendous challenges to families and individuals of the transitional poor. To respond in times of uncertainty, e-shopping platform HOMEPLUS ("HOME+") is pleased to be a CSR Partner of the "Jockey Club Food Assistance Programme" initiated and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, coordinated by St. James' Settlement and five other major non-profit organisations. Under its E-Food Bank Service, HOME+ will provide eligible individuals and families with an e-platform so that they can stay home safely and order nutritious food online. A credit equivalent to HK$400 will be provided to the account of each eligible individual each week, which can be spent on the e-platform. In order to minimise the risk of viral transmission, items ordered via HOME+ will be delivered to the doorstep.

June Lam, CEO of HOME+ said, "We are honoured to participate in this project and provide eligible individuals and families with food supplies via our convenient e-shopping services amid COVID. We have been exploring strategic collaborations with various NGO partners to leverage the HOME+ platform and deliver a wide range of food to people in need while they stay safe at home during the pandemic and not have to panic over the supply of food and daily necessities."

About HOME+

HOMEPLUS ("HOME+") + is an online shopping platform supported by industry leaders - Hong Kong Broadband Network, Dah Chong Hong and Kerry Logistics. With "Always Deliver More" as the brand concept, HOME+ brings "more" special offers, "more" bespoke service, "more" specialized service and "more" flexible cooperation model to create a win-win shopping experience for customers and merchants by providing a wide range of quality products covering wholesome foods, in-the-trend appliances, health supplements, personal care goods, and many more. Shop now at: home-plus.hk

