Home Alone reboot debuts on Disney+ on November 12th

Disney’s upcoming Home Alone reboot will arrive just in time for the holidays. 20th Century Studios announced today Home Sweet Home Alone will debut on November 12th. There's no trailer yet, but the cast looks promising.

Archie Yates, best known for his role in Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, plays main character Max Mercer. The Disney+ exclusive also stars several Saturday Night Live alumni, including Kenan Thompson and Chris Parnell, as well as Devin Ratray, who played Buzz in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Other notable cast members include Veep actor Tim Simons and Ellie Kemper from The Office.

Home Alone is just one of several Fox franchises Disney plans to reboot in the coming years. It is also working on bringing back Cheaper by the Dozen, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Night at the Museum.