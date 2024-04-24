Work from home in Texas, get paid nearly $400,000 a year; 10 jobs that pay the most

The median salary for a Texas state government employee is about $50,000 a year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a whole lot more money if you have the chops.

Here are some of the highest-paying remote or hybrid jobs currently being advertised by Texas state agencies, according to postings on the state Workforce Solutions Office website. Each job differs in required experience, education and certifications.

Banker: $300,000 a year

Company: Citigroup

Work type: Hybrid in Houston

This position supports the company’s U.S. and international upstream and midstream business lines. Duties include base and upside evaluation, risk assessment and economic development planning. The job posting closes on May 10.

Apps Support Group Manager: $192,000-$226,000 a year

Company: Citibank

Work type: Hybrid in Irving

This position will oversee the management of professional disciplinary areas within application support. Other duties include leading an information technology team, formulating policy and budget planning. This job posting closes on May 22.

Industry Executive Advisor: $184,000-$390,000 a year

Company: SAP

Work type: Remote

This position focuses on growing oil pipeline sales and engaging with customers. Duties include providing industry perspective, strategic solution advice and developing/executing business plans. The job posting is available now.

Software Engineering Senior Advisors: $173,000 a year

Company: Cigna-Evernorth Services Inc.

Work type: Hybrid in Plano

This position will build out the company’s automated big data regulatory and legal analytics solution division. Other duties include working with technical experts, participating in collaborative efforts and delivering working software. The job posting closes on May 31.

Senior Analyst Manager: $191,000 a year

Company: Agent IQ

Work type: Remote

This position leads a team of analytic engineers who focus on the date culture of the company. Other duties include identifying opportunities, supporting analytical structure, setting company-wide standards and managing company data. The job posting closes on April 30.

Principal Software Engineering Manager: $158,000-$276,000 a year

Company: Microsoft

Work type: Remote

This position serves as a manager for a team of five, focusing on improving query performance. Duties include creating and executing project plans, mentor team members and develop software code. The job posting is available now.

Senior Physical Design Engineer: $162,000-$259,000 a year

Company: Intel

Work type: Remote

This position works on the company’s network solutions team as a designer. Duties include developing design plans for products, troubleshooting design issues and working with other teams within the company. The job posting is available now.

S3D Automation Support: $160,000 a year

Company: Bechtel Energy Inc.

Work type: Hybrid in Houston

This position will develop, maintain and support the company’s S3D product group. Other duties include user training and support, customizing data modules and generating data reports. The job posting closes on May 20.

Billing Systems and Tools Manager: $167,000-$245,000 a year

Company: Google

Work type: Remote

This position serves as the primary technical support for company billing and payment systems. Duties include supporting daily invoicing, managing billing systems and implementing failure prevention plans. The job posting closes on May 18.

Senior Data Engineer: $157,000-$180,000 a year

Company: CVS Pharmacy

Work type: Remote

This position builds and manages data structures to support business applications. Duties include collecting data, collaborating with the data science team, developing processing tools and advise team members on new solution tools. The job posting closes on May 13.