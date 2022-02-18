U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.25
    +16.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,340.00
    +109.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,229.75
    +65.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,037.50
    +12.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.29
    -1.47 (-1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.10
    -5.90 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.79
    +2.50 (+10.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    +0.2610 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,818.73
    -2,362.17 (-5.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.13
    -58.04 (-5.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,543.71
    +6.34 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Home Textile Market in Europe to Grow by USD 13.36 bn | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home textile market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 13.36 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 5.25%, from 2021 to 2026. The report provides an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Home textile Market in Europe by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Home textile Market in Europe by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

View more key highlights related to the market. Read Free Sample Report

Home textile Market in Europe 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Home Textile Market in Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into BBO, carpets and rugs, upholstery, kitchen linen, and others. The BBO segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising interest in home decoration will propel the demand for high-quality home textile products.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Home textile products such as bath linen, kitchen linen, kitchen accessories, bed linen and bedspreads, and curtains are sold through the offline distribution channel, which includes retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, department stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, and warehouse clubs.

View Our Free Sample Report to gain access to the contribution of each segment of the market

Home textile Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the home textile market in Europe include AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd., Dierig Holding AG, Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG, Lameirinho Industria Textil SA, Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Limaso, Mezroze and Co. Ltd., Tirotex Textile Co., Tisseray and cie, and VANTRY WORLD SL. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd. - The company offers home textiles such as academic fabrics, table rubbers, military PPE, apparel fabrics, piano felt, and car headlining.

  • Dierig Holding AG - The company offers textiles for homes, hospitals, retirement homes and hotels.

  • Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG - The company offers home textiles for efficient interior construction such as nonwovens and microfilament textiles.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Home textile Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist home textile market growth in Europe during the next five years

  • Estimation of the home textile market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecast on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the home textile market in Europe

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home textile market vendors in Europe

Related Reports:

Woolen Blanket Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Antimicrobial Textile Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Home Textile Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 13.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.73

Performing market contribution

Europe at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd., Dierig Holding AG, Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG, Lameirinho Industria Textil SA, Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Limaso, Mezroze and Co. Ltd., Tirotex Textile Co., Tisseray and cie, and VANTRY WORLD SL

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

For more valuable insights, Download Latest Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

  1. Executive Summary
    1.1 Market Overview
    Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
    Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
    Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6
    Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
    Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

  2. Market Landscape
    2.1 Market ecosystem
    Exhibit 06: Parent market
    Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics
    2.2 Value chain analysis
    Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Textile
    2.2.1 Inputs
    2.2.2 Inbound logistics
    2.2.3 Operations
    2.2.4 Outbound logistics
    2.2.5 End market
    2.2.6 Marketing and sales
    2.2.7 Services
    2.2.8 Innovations

  3. Market Sizing
    3.1 Market definition
    Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
    3.2 Market segment analysis
    Exhibit 10: Market segments
    3.3 Market size 2021
    3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
    3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
    3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
    Exhibit 11: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)
    Exhibit 12: Europe market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

  4. Five Forces Analysis
    4.1 Five Forces Summary
    Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
    4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
    Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers
    4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
    Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers
    4.4 Threat of new entrants
    Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
    4.5 Threat of substitutes
    Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
    4.6 Threat of rivalry
    Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
    4.7 Market condition
    Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

  5. Market Segmentation by Product
    5.1 Market segments
    Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
    5.2 Comparison by Product
    Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product
    5.3 BBO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
    Exhibit 22: BBO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
    Exhibit 23: BBO - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
    5.4 Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
    Exhibit 24: Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
    Exhibit 25: Carpets and rugs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
    5.5 Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
    Exhibit 26: Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
    Exhibit 27: Upholstery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
    5.6 Kitchen linen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
    Exhibit 28: Kitchen linen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
    Exhibit 29: Kitchen linen - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
    5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
    Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
    Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
    5.8 Market opportunity by Product
    Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Product

  6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
    6.1 Market segments
    Exhibit 33: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
    6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
    Exhibit 34: Comparison by Distribution channel
    6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
    Exhibit 35: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
    Exhibit 36: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
    6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
    Exhibit 37: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
    Exhibit 38: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
    6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
    Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

  7. Customer Landscape
    7.1 Overview
    Exhibit 40: Customer landscape

  8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
    8.1 Market drivers
    8.1.1 Increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing
    8.1.2 High import of home textile products
    8.1.3 Innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization
    8.2 Market challenges
    8.2.1 Stringent regulatory compliance
    8.2.2 Long product replacement cycle
    8.2.3 Volatility of raw material prices
    Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
    8.3 Market trends
    8.3.1 Distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors
    8.3.2 Personalization and customization of home textile products
    8.3.3 Rising interest of millennials and generation Y in home textile products

  9. Vendor Landscape
    9.1 Overview
    Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
    9.2 Landscape disruption
    Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
    Exhibit 44: Industry risks
    9.3 Competitive landscape

  10. Vendor Analysis
    10.1 Vendors covered
    Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
    10.2 Market positioning of vendors
    Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
    10.3 AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd.
    Exhibit 47: AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd. - Overview
    Exhibit 48: AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd. - Product and service
    Exhibit 49: AW Hainsworth and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings
    10.4 Dierig Holding AG
    Exhibit 50: Dierig Holding AG - Overview
    Exhibit 51: Dierig Holding AG - Business segments
    Exhibit 52: Dierig Holding AG - Key offerings
    Exhibit 53: Dierig Holding AG - Segment focus
    10.5 Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG
    Exhibit 54: Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG - Overview
    Exhibit 55: Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG - Product and service
    Exhibit 56: Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG - Key offerings
    10.6 Lameirinho Industria Textil SA
    Exhibit 57: Lameirinho Industria Textil SA - Overview
    Exhibit 58: Lameirinho Industria Textil SA - Product and service
    Exhibit 59: Lameirinho Industria Textil SA - Key offerings
    10.7 Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
    Exhibit 60: Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview
    Exhibit 61: Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product and service
    Exhibit 62: Lantex Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
    10.8 Limaso
    Exhibit 63: Limaso - Overview
    Exhibit 64: Limaso - Product and service
    Exhibit 65: Limaso - Key offerings
    10.9 Mezroze and Co. Ltd.
    Exhibit 66: Mezroze and Co. Ltd. - Overview
    Exhibit 67: Mezroze and Co. Ltd. - Product and service
    Exhibit 68: Mezroze and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
    10.10 Tirotex Textile Co.
    Exhibit 69: Tirotex Textile Co. - Overview
    Exhibit 70: Tirotex Textile Co. - Product and service
    Exhibit 71: Tirotex Textile Co. - Key offerings
    10.11 Tisseray and cie
    Exhibit 72: Tisseray and cie - Overview
    Exhibit 73: Tisseray and cie - Product and service
    Exhibit 74: Tisseray and cie - Key offerings
    10.12 VANTRY WORLD SL
    Exhibit 75: VANTRY WORLD SL - Overview
    Exhibit 76: VANTRY WORLD SL - Product and service
    Exhibit 77: VANTRY WORLD SL - Key offerings

  11. Appendix
    11.1 Scope of the report
    11.1.1 Market definition
    11.1.2 Objective
    11.1.3 Notes and caveats
    11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
    Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$
    11.3 Research Methodology
    Exhibit 79: Research Methodology
    Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
    Exhibit 81: Information sources
    11.4 List of abbreviations
    Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-textile-market-in-europe-to-grow-by-usd-13-36-bn--technavio-301485077.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Why Novavax Tumbled by Almost 4% on Thursday

    Apparently, a new authorization for its coronavirus vaccine wasn't positive enough news for the market.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • China’s New Policy Shaves $26 Billion Off Meituan’s Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan tumbled the most in nearly seven months after China issued new guidelines asking for food delivery platforms to cut fees, showing that investor angst over the nation’s tech giants remains high. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeMoney That Won

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • What to do with your year-end bonus

    Business of Your Life Financial Planner Alicia Reiss joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how one should spend a year-end work bonus, tax implications, and long-term financial goals.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Why Shopify Stock Lost 12% of Its Value Today

    One day after it posted a big earnings miss, Shopify's (NASDAQ: SHOP) stock continued to fall in price on Wednesday. The e-commerce-solutions provider saw its shares crater by nearly 12%, as numerous analysts cut their price targets. Ultimately, it could have been declared "National Reduce Targets on Shopify Shares Day."

  • Stocks, Futures Advance on Planned Ukraine Talks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Friday and havens such as gold and bonds dipped as planned talks between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine alleviated some investor gloom about geopolitical risks.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From

  • Amplitude Stock Plunged Today. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell off a cliff today after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report. While Q4 results topped estimates, the company called for revenue growth to slow from 63% in 2021 to 35%-40% in 2022, below the analyst consensus of 41%. In other words, the sell-off in Amplitude stock today isn't about the fundamentals of the business.

  • Nvidia stock slips despite strong fourth quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Why Informatica Stock Plunged Today

    In its second earnings report as a publicly traded company, shares of Informatica (NASDAQ: INFA) plunged as investors seemed to be disappointed with the company's fourth-quarter results and guidance, although they were more or less in line with expectations. Informatica, which provides cloud-based enterprise data management software, delivered solid results in the fourth quarter. Annual recurring revenue (ARR), which tends to be smoother than quarterly revenue, rose 17% to $1.4 billion, and customers with $1 million or more in ARR increased 47% to 153.

  • Is it a Good Time to Acquire AT and T (T) Shares?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Hickory Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +6.54% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell Midcap benchmark that delivered a +6.44% return. For the calendar year, the […]

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), a cloud-based communications platform, were falling today on no company-specific news. Instead, the stock is likely falling in sympathy with other tech stocks that are sliding today on concerns that there could be a conflict in Europe and rising interest rates in the U.S. Twilio's shares were down 9.5% as of 1:47 p.m.

  • Dow Jones Dives As Ukraine Tensions Rise; Tesla Stock Falls Amid Elon Musk Move; Nvidia Plunges

    The Dow Jones retreated as tensions over Ukraine spiked. Tesla stock fell amid comments by CEO Elon Musk. Nvidia stock plunged.