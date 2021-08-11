Home Textile Retail Market 2020-2024: Amazon.com Inc. and Tesco Plc Will Emerge as the Dominant Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 44.07 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the home textile retail market to register a CAGR of almost 5%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study on some of the dominant and strong market players including Amazon.com Inc. (US), Costco Wholesale Corp. (US), Inter IKEA Systems BV (The Netherlands), Tesco Plc (UK), and Wayfair Inc (US).

The growing construction industry globally and surging consumer spending on home renovation as well as household furnishing are a few of the prominent factors that will offer immense growth opportunities to the market vendors. In addition, the rising demand for eco-friendly home textile products and the expansion strategy by vendors pertaining to distribution channels will further accelerate the market growth. However, a long product replacement cycle and stringent regulatory compliance might impede the growth of the market.

Home Textile Retail Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Home Textile Retail Market is segmented as below:

Product

Distribution Channel

Geographic

Home Textile Retail Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Restoration Hardware Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, are some of the other major market participants covered in this home textile retail market research report from Technavio.

To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the home textile retail market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Home Textile Retail Market size

Home Textile Retail Market trends

Home Textile Retail Market industry analysis

Home Textile Retail Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist home textile retail market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the home textile retail market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the home textile retail market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home textile retail market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Textiles

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

2.3.7 Support activities

2.3.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles contributed 40% to the overall market in 2019 and would increase its contribution to 41% of the global home textile retail market in 2024.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product

5.3 Bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 18: Bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 19: Bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 20: Bed linen, bedspreads, and other bedroom textiles - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 Bath linen - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 21: Bath linen - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Bath linen - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 23: Bath linen - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 24: Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Carpets and rugs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 26: Carpets and rugs - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.6 Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 27: Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Upholstery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 29: Upholstery - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 32: Others - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Offline distribution channel contributed 89% to the overall market in 2019 and would decrease its contribution to 88% of the global home textile retail market in 2024.

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 34: Distribution channel - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 35: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 36: Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 38: Offline distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.4 Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 39: Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 41: Online distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 25: Customer landscape

Customer landscape analysis

8. Geographic Landscape

APAC contributed 30% to the overall market in 2019 and would increase its contribution to 30% of the global home textile retail market in 2024.

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 47: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 49: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 50: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 51: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 52: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 53: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 54: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 55: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 57: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 58: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 60: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 61: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization

9.1.2 Increased consumer spending on home renovation and household furnishing

9.1.3 Growing construction industry globally

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Volatility of raw material prices

9.2.2 Rise in demand for floor coverings and other home furnishing products

9.2.3 Long product replacement cycle

9.2.4 Stringent regulatory compliance

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors

9.3.2 Increase in demand for eco-friendly home textile products

9.3.3 Personalization and customization of home textile products

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Competitive scenario

10.4 Landscape disruption

Technavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.4 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.5 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.6 Costco Wholesale Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.7 Home Depot Product Authority LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.8 Inter IKEA Systems BV

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.9 Restoration Hardware Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.10 Steinhoff International Holdings NV

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.11 Tesco Plc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.12 Wayfair Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and Caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

