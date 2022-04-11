Home Theater Market - 47% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by the Rise in Consumer Disposable Income | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Theater Market by Product (Home theater speakers and Soundbars) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for home theater in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in the disposable income of the population will facilitate the home theater market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Theater Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the home theater market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.23 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factors driving growth in the home theater market is the global rise in consumer disposable income. In developed countries, such as the US, household income has been increasing. The spending capability of the population has increased with the rise in income levels. As a result, high-end audio devices have become affordable for a greater proportion of the population. When home theaters were first introduced in the market, they were widely adopted in developed nations, such as the US and the UK. Rapid economic growth and the increasing purchasing power in emerging markets, such as China and India, have encouraged vendors to focus on capturing these markets.

Market Challenges - The high cost of home theater systems will be a major challenge for the home theater market during the forecast period. The availability of inexpensive stand-alone speaker systems will pose a challenge to market growth. To set up a home theater in residence, a consumer will have to spend between $50 and $250 per square foot to build a room from scratch. Other variables, such as the location, level of construction needed, and quality of materials, also need to be considered. The estimated budget for home theater equipment is nearly $7,500. The high cost of home theater systems will hinder their wide-scale adoption, especially among the middle-class group globally.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Download our FREE Sample Report right now!

Story continues

Value Chain Analysis

The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the home theater market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Aftersales service

Innovation

Technavio report has further elucidated other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence. - To know more - Download a free sample now!

Segmentation Analysis

The home theater market report is segmented by Product (Home theater speakers and Soundbars) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The home theater market share growth by the home theater speakers segment will be significant for revenue generation. The demand for such products will primarily come from high-income regions. Vendors are introducing new speakers with innovations in terms of design and functionality.

Download our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The home theater market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

The smart TV sticks market share is expected to increase by USD 555.88 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6%. Download a free sample now!

The 3D projector market share is expected to increase by USD 1.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.62%. Download a free sample now!

Home Theater Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.95 Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Yamaha Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Home theater speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Soundbars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bose Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Logitech International SA

Pioneer Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Yamaha Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-theater-market---47-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-driven-by-the-rise-in-consumer-disposable-income--17000-technavio-reports-301520992.html

SOURCE Technavio