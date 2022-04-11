U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

Home Theater Market - 47% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by the Rise in Consumer Disposable Income | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Theater Market by Product (Home theater speakers and Soundbars) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for home theater in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in the disposable income of the population will facilitate the home theater market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Theater Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Theater Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the home theater market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.23 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The key factors driving growth in the home theater market is the global rise in consumer disposable income. In developed countries, such as the US, household income has been increasing. The spending capability of the population has increased with the rise in income levels. As a result, high-end audio devices have become affordable for a greater proportion of the population. When home theaters were first introduced in the market, they were widely adopted in developed nations, such as the US and the UK. Rapid economic growth and the increasing purchasing power in emerging markets, such as China and India, have encouraged vendors to focus on capturing these markets.

  • Market Challenges - The high cost of home theater systems will be a major challenge for the home theater market during the forecast period. The availability of inexpensive stand-alone speaker systems will pose a challenge to market growth. To set up a home theater in residence, a consumer will have to spend between $50 and $250 per square foot to build a room from scratch. Other variables, such as the location, level of construction needed, and quality of materials, also need to be considered. The estimated budget for home theater equipment is nearly $7,500. The high cost of home theater systems will hinder their wide-scale adoption, especially among the middle-class group globally.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Download our FREE Sample Report right now!

Value Chain Analysis

The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the home theater market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Aftersales service

  • Innovation

Technavio report has further elucidated other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence. - To know more - Download a free sample now!

Segmentation Analysis

The home theater market report is segmented by Product (Home theater speakers and Soundbars) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The home theater market share growth by the home theater speakers segment will be significant for revenue generation. The demand for such products will primarily come from high-income regions. Vendors are introducing new speakers with innovations in terms of design and functionality.

Download our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The home theater market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • The smart TV sticks market share is expected to increase by USD 555.88 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6%. Download a free sample now!

  • The 3D projector market share is expected to increase by USD 1.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.62%. Download a free sample now!

Home Theater Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.23 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.95

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Yamaha Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Home theater speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Soundbars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bose Corp.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Logitech International SA

  • Pioneer Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sony Group Corp.

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • Yamaha Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-theater-market---47-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-driven-by-the-rise-in-consumer-disposable-income--17000-technavio-reports-301520992.html

SOURCE Technavio

