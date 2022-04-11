Home Theater Market - 47% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by the Rise in Consumer Disposable Income | 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Theater Market by Product (Home theater speakers and Soundbars) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for home theater in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in the disposable income of the population will facilitate the home theater market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
The potential growth difference for the home theater market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.23 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver - The key factors driving growth in the home theater market is the global rise in consumer disposable income. In developed countries, such as the US, household income has been increasing. The spending capability of the population has increased with the rise in income levels. As a result, high-end audio devices have become affordable for a greater proportion of the population. When home theaters were first introduced in the market, they were widely adopted in developed nations, such as the US and the UK. Rapid economic growth and the increasing purchasing power in emerging markets, such as China and India, have encouraged vendors to focus on capturing these markets.
Market Challenges - The high cost of home theater systems will be a major challenge for the home theater market during the forecast period. The availability of inexpensive stand-alone speaker systems will pose a challenge to market growth. To set up a home theater in residence, a consumer will have to spend between $50 and $250 per square foot to build a room from scratch. Other variables, such as the location, level of construction needed, and quality of materials, also need to be considered. The estimated budget for home theater equipment is nearly $7,500. The high cost of home theater systems will hinder their wide-scale adoption, especially among the middle-class group globally.
Value Chain Analysis
The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the home theater market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Aftersales service
Innovation
Segmentation Analysis
The home theater market report is segmented by Product (Home theater speakers and Soundbars) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
The home theater market share growth by the home theater speakers segment will be significant for revenue generation. The demand for such products will primarily come from high-income regions. Vendors are introducing new speakers with innovations in terms of design and functionality.
Some Companies Mentioned
The home theater market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
