Home Theater Market to Record $ 3.23 Bn Incremental Growth | Top Vendors Include Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, and LG Electronics Inc. Among Others| Analyzing Growth in Consumer Electronics Industry | Technavio

·3 min read

The "Home Theater Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The potential growth difference for the home theater market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 3.23 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The rise in disposable income is one of the key market drivers. However, the high cost of home theatre systems will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

The home theater market report is segmented by product (home theater speakers and soundbars) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for home theater in APAC.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Bose Corp. - The company offers different types of home theatre such as lifestyle 650 home entertainment system, bose bass module 700, bose tv speaker, and others.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers different types and sizes of home theatres such as two speakers, 5.1 multimedia speakers, party speakers, and others.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Logitech International SA

  • Pioneer Corp.

Related Reports on Communication Services Include:

Global Television Market – Global television market is segmented by technology (UHD and HD), display size (up to 43 inches, 55-64 inches, 48-50 inches, and greater than 65 inches), display type (LCD and OLED), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Set-Top Box Market – Global set-top box market is segmented by type (satellite set-top box, DTT set-top box, IPTV set-top box, OTT set-top box, and cable set-top box), resolution (HD set-top box, SD set-top box, and 4K set-top box), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-theater-market-to-record--3-23-bn-incremental-growth--top-vendors-include-bose-corp-koninklijke-philips-nv-and-lg-electronics-inc-among-others-analyzing-growth-in-consumer-electronics-industry--technavio-301380149.html

SOURCE Technavio

