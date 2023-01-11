Home theater market size to grow by USD 7.4 billion from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by rise in disposable income - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The home theater market size is forecasted to grow by USD 7.4 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Atlantic Technology Inc., AudioQuest, Bluesound International, Bose Corp., Bowers & Wilkins, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Logitech International SA, Monitor Audio Ltd., NAD Electronics, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sharp Corp., Sonos Inc., Sony Group Corp., the Rotel Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Yamaha Corp. are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others - Buy the Report
Home theater market 2023-2027: Scope
The home theater market report also covers the following areas:
Home theater market 2023-2027: Drivers and challenges
The rise in disposable income is driving the market growth. The spending capability of the population has also increased. As a result, high-end audio devices have become affordable. In recent years, vendors have been focusing on capturing emerging markets such as China and India owing to rapid economic growth and increasing purchasing power. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global home theater market during the forecast period.
The high cost of home theater systems may challenge the home theater market growth. Stand-alone speaker systems cost less than home theater systems. Setting up a home theater requires USD 50 to USD 250 per square foot, along with other variables such as location, level of construction needed, and quality of materials. Thus, the estimated budget for home theater equipment is around USD 7,500. Thus, the high cost of home theater systems will hinder their adoption, especially among the middle-class population, which will challenge the growth of the global home theater market during the forecast period.
To know about other drivers and challenges - Download a sample now!
Home theater market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis
Product
Distribution Channel
Region
Home theater market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights
The home theater market share growth by the home theater speakers segment will be significant. A home theater system is suitable for surround sound and a theater-like experience, with a large number of speakers. Vendors offer various formats based on the demand. For instance, SAMSUNG offers the HT-J5500W Home Theater System, which consists of 5.1 channels. The demand for such products primarily stems from high-income regions.
APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the region is primarily driven by the increasing disposable income. The spending capability of consumers has also increased over the years, which is increasing the demand for media and entertainment devices such as home theater systems. China, Japan, and India will be the major contributors to the market in the region during the forecast period.
Home theater market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
What are the key data covered in this home theater market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home theater market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the home theater market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of home theater market vendors
Home Theater Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
168
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 7.4 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
8.04
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Atlantic Technology Inc., AudioQuest, Bluesound International, Bose Corp., Bowers & Wilkins, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Logitech International SA, Monitor Audio Ltd., NAD Electronics, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sharp Corp., Sonos Inc., Sony Group Corp., the Rotel Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Yamaha Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
