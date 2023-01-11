Home theater market size to grow by USD 7.4 billion from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by rise in disposable income - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The home theater market size is forecasted to grow by USD 7.4 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Atlantic Technology Inc., AudioQuest, Bluesound International, Bose Corp., Bowers & Wilkins, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Logitech International SA, Monitor Audio Ltd., NAD Electronics, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sharp Corp., Sonos Inc., Sony Group Corp., the Rotel Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Yamaha Corp. are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.

The rise in disposable income is driving the market growth. The spending capability of the population has also increased. As a result, high-end audio devices have become affordable. In recent years, vendors have been focusing on capturing emerging markets such as China and India owing to rapid economic growth and increasing purchasing power. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global home theater market during the forecast period.

The high cost of home theater systems may challenge the home theater market growth. Stand-alone speaker systems cost less than home theater systems. Setting up a home theater requires USD 50 to USD 250 per square foot, along with other variables such as location, level of construction needed, and quality of materials. Thus, the estimated budget for home theater equipment is around USD 7,500. Thus, the high cost of home theater systems will hinder their adoption, especially among the middle-class population, which will challenge the growth of the global home theater market during the forecast period.

The home theater market share growth by the home theater speakers segment will be significant. A home theater system is suitable for surround sound and a theater-like experience, with a large number of speakers. Vendors offer various formats based on the demand. For instance, SAMSUNG offers the HT-J5500W Home Theater System, which consists of 5.1 channels. The demand for such products primarily stems from high-income regions.

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the region is primarily driven by the increasing disposable income. The spending capability of consumers has also increased over the years, which is increasing the demand for media and entertainment devices such as home theater systems. China, Japan, and India will be the major contributors to the market in the region during the forecast period.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home theater market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the home theater market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of home theater market vendors

Home Theater Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.04 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Atlantic Technology Inc., AudioQuest, Bluesound International, Bose Corp., Bowers & Wilkins, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Logitech International SA, Monitor Audio Ltd., NAD Electronics, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sharp Corp., Sonos Inc., Sony Group Corp., the Rotel Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Yamaha Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global home theater market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Home theater speakers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Sound bars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Atlantic Technology Inc.

12.4 AudioQuest

12.5 Bose Corp.

12.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.7 LG Corp.

12.8 Logitech International SA

12.9 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

12.10 Pioneer Corp.

12.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.12 Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

12.13 Sharp Corp.

12.14 Sonos Inc.

12.15 Sony Group Corp.

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

12.17 Yamaha Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

