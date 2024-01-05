Here’s a home truth for Gen Z – it’s never been easy to buy a house

house prices in estate agent window

Young people can be very sensitive about property. It’s understandable – they think that baby boomers like me have eaten all the pies, being comfortably ensconced in over-large homes bought at what now seem to be bargain prices.

Having three boys in their twenties, none of whom yet owns a flat, I’m sympathetic to their plight. But as Sir Howard Davies, chairman of NatWest, has reminded us, it isn’t impossible to buy a house, even at today’s prices. And actually, it was never that easy. I am thinking of the early 1980s, an era so distant that it could be part of the geological past, as far as most of Gen Z is concerned.

Property may have been cheaper then, but salaries were pathetic, at least if you were a magazine journalist like me. The number of mortgage products available was a small fraction of those on offer today.

That meant little flexibility in the way your bank or building society calculated what you could borrow, based on a strict multiple of 2.5 or three times your salary.

Twenty years later, the lending taps were turned on and a freelance income was assessed at whatever level the prospective borrower claimed it to be. There was room for some wishful thinking. But it was not like that when I scrabbled onto the lowest rung of the property ladder in about 1979. I can hardly believe that the Bank of England’s base rate was then 17pc.

Imagine what would happen if interest rates reached that level now. In those days, though, we were used to it – just as it was normal to wait several weeks for the Post Office, later British Telecom, to provide a phone line. (As a journalist, I was, in this respect, lucky – I could claim that a phone was essential for my work).

When I got married in 1980, we soldiered on in the same small Battersea flat, in the lower half of an artisan’s cottage, whose garden, or rather yard, was principally occupied by a concrete air raid shelter. A cat had a litter of kittens in it, which my wife adopted, making the flat even more crowded.

Fortunately, having two incomes, we were able to cross the river to Pimlico – lighter and airier, with broader streets and more trees. Our original flat had, with inflation, gone up in value, but that was only because the whole market had moved: it did not make the new purchase more affordable.

We loved it, though – two floors at the top of a tall house, with sunlight streaming through the windows. Admittedly there was a bomb site opposite and a long stretch of derelict terrace, but the area was still struggling to rise above the reputation it acquired after the Second World War. The estate agent Roy Brooks summed it up in the headline of one of his notoriously unvarnished advertisements, later gathered into a book: Brothel in Pimlico.

By 1990, with hopes of starting a family, we were anxious to move. Once the punitive mortgage rates needed to bring down inflation had fallen, the Thatcher decade was good to home buyers. Nigel Lawson’s Big Bang, which liberated the financial markets in 1986, unfettered the imagination of mortgage lenders.

I got in with a financial adviser who could pull many a rabbit out of the hat (until, many years later, he went bust and we got stuck with a valueless investment in Dubai; to our relief, the FSA bailed us out.)

For all that, we had to stay put for some years. We couldn’t sell for a price that would allow us to trade up. Then came Black Wednesday, record interest rates and a crash that knocked 30pc off London property.

Alas, by the time we had found a buyer, there seemed to be no houses to move into. But eventually one came up, not on the best street, and we grabbed it. It had belonged to a wine merchant who should not have been running his business from it and was forced to move. A bit of luck for us, but since the previous owner went on to great things, we were all happy.

Thirty years later, we’re still here and intend to stay put. The cost of stamp duty and removal charges make it too expensive to move on. Besides, our children would have nowhere to live if we did. The amount that we paid for the house in 1994 wouldn’t now buy a one-bedroom flat. Miserable.

Remember, though, that London has become a world city; it wasn’t when I came here after university. This makes it tough on young people who want to buy homes – but would they really want to go back to the world of limited opportunity, rubbish public transport, early closing hours and no coffee shops that oldies like me experienced at their age? I doubt it. High property prices are a penalty of success.

