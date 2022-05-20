U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.36
    +0.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,261.90
    +8.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,354.62
    -33.88 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.27
    -2.96 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.70
    +0.49 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0680 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8500
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,251.29
    -866.04 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.34
    -23.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Home Is Where The Money Is

·4 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / A happy family with a home has one thing in mind: securing their financial future. Many families in Canada think the straightest path to ensuring financial stability for the future is by buying into "highly effective" financial planning products. However, the reality is that financial planning products like mutual funds will likely only get you a measly 7% in returns. That sure doesn't sound like a breakthrough for your family's financial future.

The real financial opportunity is in real estate. High property values and the associated equity give homeowners today a unique opportunity to expand or invest in real estate and net your family returns of 25% and up. Easier said than done? We have just the company that can guide you through every step and help you get it done.

True Wealth Mortgages, formerly Mortgages By Dion, is an Ontario-based mortgage company founded and led by Dion Beg, a veteran mortgage agent with 15 years of experience in the property and finance industry who is also a certified trainer with the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board and the Ontario Real Estate Association, and part of the top 75 mortgage agents in Canada. True Wealth Mortgages offers the full range of usual mortgage services, but its specialty lies in helping families build wealth and increase net worth through property investment. The company's mission statement says it best: We help future-focused families create and implement a personalized real estate plan so they can stop worrying about money and reach their financial freedom, all while still living an amazing life today.

True Wealth Mortgages, Friday, May 20, 2022, Press release picture
True Wealth Mortgages, Friday, May 20, 2022, Press release picture

The True Wealth Mortgages founder tells us that most homeowning families might live in a false sense of security, waiting for the "sinking feeling" of a falling financial trajectory before seeking help. "Our clients usually suffer from uncertainty regarding their financial future and if they will be able to hit their goals," Dion began. "​​We have built our mortgage business around the idea of solving the three biggest financial issues/goals that most Canadian families have, namely debt freedom, setting up their kids' education and entry into homeownership, and finally, retirement. Property investment is the answer to all of those problems. We teach our clients how to access equity from their family home to go off and build significant real estate portfolios. Some families just need one extra house." He concluded.

The Ontario-based company strives to provide clients with custom property investment strategies that work according to their needs and goals. The company's upcoming project, a property investment coaching course, further emphasizes its dedication to guiding clients in the best way possible. Dion explained in detail, "Our upcoming course will deliver the key ideas and concepts that our team has gathered working in this world of real estate over the last 15 years. It will teach you how to save hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest and create hundreds of thousands of dollars in wealth. In this 5-week course, we'll teach you how to invest in real estate to pay off your family home in 10 years, pay for your kids' schooling, and build extra wealth for retirement. This course is for any novice or newcomer property investor, specifically for homeowners with equity in their property who want to start or grow their portfolio but are unsure of the next steps. Once you've completed the course, you will gain clarity on the state of your finances and a clear path to move forward. You will leave knowing how you can strategically use property investment to reach debt freedom faster and build inter-generational wealth."

Building wealth to ensure your family's financial future isn't a walk in the park, but having the guidance and support of the finance and property experts at True Wealth Mortgages will undoubtedly help you make all the right decisions. Reach your financial goals and prepare your family's future fortune ASAP with highly profitable property investments. Schedule a call with the team at True Wealth Mortgages today to get started.

About True Wealth Mortgages:
True Wealth Mortgages is an Ontario-based mortgage company that offers the full suite of mortgage financing services. They specialize in catering to future-focused families, helping them build lasting wealth through real estate.

CONTACT:
True Wealth Mortgages
WWW.MORTGAGESBYDION.COM
+16479908622
DION@MORTGAGESBYDION.COM

SOURCE: True Wealth Mortgages



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702215/Home-Is-Where-The-Money-Is

Recommended Stories

  • The odds of a home price correction just spiked—this interactive chart shows if your local housing market is at risk

    Over the past month, the odds of a home price correction spiked. That's according to an analysis CoreLogic ran for Fortune this week.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded more than 16% lower as of 11:14 a.m. ET today after it received yet another downgrade from Wall Street. Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained his underperform rating on Upstart but lowered his price target from $20 to $15 per share. The lower price target comes just a week after Chiaverini lowered his price target on Upstart from $35 to $20.

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • Analysis-Tesla brand threatened by Musk harassment claim, criticism of Democrats

    Elon Musk has made a name for himself and Tesla by breaking the rules, but the billionaire's latest comments on politics and a claim of sexual harassment against him that he said is untrue may hurt the brand in the eyes of some car owners and employees. The previous day, the Tesla chief executive, in the midst of a contentious effort to buy Twitter Inc, said he would now vote Republican instead of Democrat and called the Democrats a "party of division and hate." Tesla also was cut this week from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index, which an index executive said was due to issues including claims of racial discrimination within the company and crashes linked to its vehicles.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Tesla Loses Top Spot in Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund. This Stock Is the New No. 1.

    Cathie Wood is a long-time Tesla bull, but the stock isn't the largest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF anymore.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Cratered on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 8%. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers lowered his price target on Nvidia to $250, down from $370, while maintaining his overweight (buy) rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today While Moderna and Novavax Are Sliding

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up 2.5% as of 11:35 a.m. ET on Friday after jumping as much as 4% earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the stocks of two other COVID-19 vaccine makers were declining. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were down 4.7%.

  • Deere tops earnings estimates, misses on revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Deere.

  • Warren Buffett is Selling These 6 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that the billionaire sold, click Warren Buffett is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps the most renowned financier in the investment world, with decades of […]

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Tech Stocks According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 buy-the-dip stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s stock selection and the current sell-off in tech, go directly to 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Tech Stocks According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 27% in 2022 […]

  • Why Rivian, Nikola, and Lucid Stocks Got Wrecked on Friday

    In early trading Friday, stock markets attempted to make a comeback and at least end a losing week on a winning note. As of 12:25 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are off 4.9%, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is down 5.8%, and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) -- the beneficiary of positive news as recently as yesterday -- is giving back most of its gains, and leading the sector 6.8% lower today.

  • Yes, Nvidia Stock is Expensive — But Oppenheimer Says It’s Worth the Price

    In less than week -- Wednesday, May 25 -- Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Analysts on average are optimistic about the report itself, and also about the guidance Nvidia might give, predicting Nvidia will report 43% growth to $1.30 per share this quarter, and promise investors another 31% worth of growth ($1.36 per share) next quarter. And one analyst thinks Nvidia could do even better than that. Previewing next Wednesday's earnings report, Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer reiterat

  • Why Shopify Gave Up Yesterday's Gains Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were plunging today just one day after its share price soared by double digits. Today's drop was caused by ongoing fears about high inflation and upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. As a result, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had slid 2.5% and Shopify's stock had tumbled 10.8% as of 2:44 p.m. ET.

  • In rare Austin-area semiconductor setback, Round Rock ISD declines Chapter 313 application from supplier

    The move marks one of the first setbacks for the semiconductor industry in the Austin area, which has been booming recently amid high demand and a global shortage of chips. It's unclear what the Round Rock-based company will do next but it has indicated it needs to invest almost $1 billion in an expansion and it will pour that money elsewhere if needed.

  • ‘Robinhood’ investors are ‘going to get their heads handed to them,’ as stocks on verge of bear market, says ‘Godfather’ of chart analysis

    A bear market for the S&P 500? The stage certainly appears to be set for one, as equity benchmarks added to ugly weekly declines on Friday.

  • Is This the Time to Buy Costco?

    Costco Wholesale saw its share price plunge sharply in the past six weeks. Have prices reached a level or area where some farsighted investors see an opportunity? In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of COST, below, we can see a falling window (gap) and large red (bearish) candle before today's spinning top pattern where bulls and bears are in close balance.

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped, Then Dropped, Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares began trading on the main board of the Singapore stock exchange today prior to the opening of the U.S. markets. After initially popping 20% early, the new shares ended up closing in Singapore about 2.4% higher, according to Barron's.

  • Tesla stock’s very bad week gets worse after the allegations against Musk

    Tesla Inc. shares were poised to close at their lowest since late July, falling more than 8% in midday trading Friday following the allegations of sexual misconduct lobbed against Chief Executive Elon Musk.