U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,691.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,299.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,761.00
    -5.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.10
    -3.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.58
    -0.27 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.80
    -24.30 (-1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.70 (-3.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1303
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +2.82 (+16.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3510
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8100
    -0.3200 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,220.41
    -3,129.29 (-6.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.73
    -90.86 (-7.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

Home Wi-Fi Router Market Size to grow by USD 1.76 billion | Market Insights highlights the increase in demand for distance learning as a key driver | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Home Wi-Fi Router Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 6.88% in 2021 at a CAGR of 10.01% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (Fixed Wi-Fi router and Mobile Wi-Fi router) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Home Wi-Fi Router Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Home Wi-Fi Router Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The home wi-fi router market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. It includes a small number of international players and a considerable number of small-scale participants regionally. Prominent players are implementing high-speed gigabit ethernet LAN switches in their Wi-Fi routers. They are focusing on M&A activities to enter the market, increase their market shares, and strengthen their geographical presence. Innovations by key vendors will lead to product development and drive the global home Wi-Fi router market during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • D-Link Corp.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Legrand AV Inc.

  • NETGEAR Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • ZTE Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. US, India, China, Russian Federation, and Germany are the key markets for the home wi-fi router market in APAC.

Factors such as the high demand for fast internet solutions from home users in North America and the increasing availability and adoption of secure Wi-Fi routers drive the home Wi-Fi router market in the region. The US and Canada are the major adopters of home Wi-Fi routers in North America.

The growing use of smart appliances such as smart TVs, smartphones, smart refrigerators, and digital assistants, as well as the mature end-user base and early adoption of new technologies such as OTT platforms, online banking, and e-commerce platforms in North America, all, contribute to the region's demand for high-speed Internet.

With advances in technology and an increase in the adoption of smart connected devices by home users, the demand for advanced, high-speed Wi-Fi routers in the region will increase during the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, India, China, Russian Federation, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the home wi-fi router during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/home-wi-fi-router-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The home wi-fi router market share growth by the fixed Wi-Fi router segment has been significant. Wi-Fi routers that are connected by LAN connections and programmed for fixed locations, such as residences, are known as fixed Wi-Fi routers. The global home Wi-Fi router market's fixed Wi-Fi router segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment.

North America and Western Europe are exhibiting high demand for advanced and fast Wi-Fi routers because of the extensive use of these routers in the e-learning and OTT industries. Factors such as rising online content consumption and widespread use of smart connected devices at home will drive the worldwide home Wi-Fi router market during the forecast period,

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The increase in demand for distance learning is notably driving the home wi-fi router market growth. Education is undergoing major transformational changes that have led to the emergence of e-learning. Distance learning opens doors all over the world, especially for those who find it impossible to physically attend university sessions owing to geographic, financial, or time constraints. The growing dependency on the Internet easily allows universities to create, deliver, and manage courses online. The rise in the number of universities in the US that provide online courses with a wide variety of courses frequently added also drives the market.

Furthermore, a significant rise in the demand for smart home appliances, especially refrigerators, dishwashers, smart TV, voice assistance, and microwave ovens, has pushed the demand for home Wi-Fi routers. Smart home technologies such as AI-enabled smart home controllers and smart hubs that can remotely control appliances are major factors for the adoption of smart and innovative appliances. Thus, increasing smart connected devices use in homes is driving the growth of the global home Wi-Fi router market during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the home wi-fi router market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Optical Switches Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Home Wi-Fi Router Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.01%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.88

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, India, China, Russian Federation, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D-Link Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Legrand AV Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-wi-fi-router-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-76-billion--market-insights-highlights-the-increase-in-demand-for-distance-learning-as-a-key-driver--technavio-301454521.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • What Beyond Meat’s partnership with KFC means for the stock

    Peter Saleh, BTIG Managing Director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about KFC's partnership with Beyond Meat on plant-based chicken and the push to have plant-based foods in 2022.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Charlie Munger just doubled his bet on tech giant Alibaba to $71.5 million — try these 3 China plays instead to diversify your exposure

    Munger says things are 'crazier' than the dot-com bubble. But he still likes this stock.

  • Bitcoin, ether near multi-month lows following hawkish Fed minutes

    Bitcoin fell below $43,000 on Thursday, testing multi-month lows after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed it leaning toward more aggressive policy action, which sapped investor appetite for riskier assets. The world's largest cryptocurrency was last at $42,700, down 1.7%, having lost 5.2% on Wednesday. The fall "correlated with the 'risk off' move across most traditional asset classes," said Matt Dibb, COO of Singapore-based crypto fund distributor, Stack Funds, pointing to the declines in the Nasdaq in particular.

  • Novavax Stock Could Hit $315, Says Analyst

    Novavax (NVAX) shares have been volatile recently. News the EUA filing with the FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 has been further delayed – the company only submitted data concerning the manufacturing processes, suggesting the EUA filing is still a way off – has not helped matters. However, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes that the fact the final data package has been submitted and it includes Serum Institute of India (SII) generated CMC data that only recently formed the backbone f

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs Are in a Deep Hole—Already

    The ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund plunged 7.1% on Wednesday, as investors were spooked by the Federal Reserve's shift to emphasize the risks of inflation.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Toast Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) took a tumble along with the rest of the tech stock market this afternoon, succumbing to interest rate fears after the U.S. Federal Reserve made public its plans to withdraw support from the high-flying U.S. stock market. As of 3:25 p.m. ET, that decision has cost Tesla stock 5.5%. CNBC has the story: From just-published minutes from the Fed's December meeting, it's apparent that officials "are ready to dial back policy help aggressively," in particular, by first slowing then reversing bond purchases (i.e., selling off bonds already purchased) "in the coming months."

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Why Ambarella Tumbled More Than 19% Today

    Changes to the market environment have suddenly cast the camera technology outfit's potential in a less bullish light.

  • Heaviest Tech Selling in a Decade Fueled Stock-Market Rate Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The hammering in technology stocks that began to spread into the broader market Wednesday is being fueled by one of the most intense bouts of selling by professional speculators since the financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling i

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, down 26% since Square rebrand

    Block (SQ) shares hit 52-week lows on Wednesday, closing down more than 8%. The stock slid as part of a recent sell-off in growth names and risky assets amid concerns of Fed rate hikes.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 60% Rally for These 3 Stocks

    The key to investment success in 2022 is likely to be diversity; that is, a broad range of portfolio allocations that spread investment money across multiple sectors. In short, don’t put all of your eggs into one basket. Last year saw tremendous gains – some 29% on the S&P 500 – fueled by better-than-expected earnings. The rebound from the short, sharp 2020 COVID recession was real, but may have also given investors a distorted picture of the markets. For starters, the supply chain disruptions o

  • What's driving Bitcoin's price action to start 2022?

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest with digital assets.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Hawkish Fed Stuns Wall Street; Tesla, Microsoft, Google Break Key Levels

    The stock market rally sold off after a hawkish Fed signaled faster tightening. Tesla and Microsoft are showing strain.

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.