U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,275.77
    -152.63 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Home working deals blow to defence companies in race with Russia and China

1
Howard Mustoe
·6 min read
RAF Eurofighter Typhoons taxiing to the runway RAF Coningsby - Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
RAF Eurofighter Typhoons taxiing to the runway RAF Coningsby - Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The rise of home working has left defence companies unable to hire crucial talent as they attempt to counter Russia and China, one of the industry's largest players has said.

Shonnel Malani of private equity firm Advent International, which owns defence stalwarts Cobham and Ultra, also said top scientists are being lured to huge technology companies with greater flexibility and deep pockets.

“We have engineers leaving and you say, what happened?” he said.

“And they say, I got a call and they said you can live where you live, you can work from home five days a week, we'll double your salary and just come work for us. And I’m not sure what you do with that.”

Unlike big tech, the defence industry requires large numbers of staff to work from an office – particularly if they are involved in production of components, or developing secret systems that require additional security.

The challenge comes as arms makers grapple with replacing large numbers of experienced workers in their 50s and 60s who are contemplating retirement.

“The war for engineering talent in particular is quite hard at the moment,” said Malani, 43, who is chairman of both Cobham and Ultra.

Defence companies are corralling more and more information from complex sensors including detailed cameras, sonar devices, radio listening technology and radar.

Combing through it all means harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) – and for that, companies must tap up the kind of talent normally found in Silicon Valley.

“As the defence sector innovates, and moves into more electronics, more AI, more software, more autonomous innovation, the engineering talent starts to overlap more and more with the big tech companies,” Malani said.

But these skills come at a price. The perks normally found at tech companies include remote working and US-style big pay packets.

The situation is not critical, and there are always candidates who want a career in defence to defend their homeland.

But for younger scientists, the lure of a safe job in defence engineering is less of a draw than it used to be.

“The goal is how do you keep them excited about their career trajectory,” Malani said.

“They're more interested in what could be exciting, and they're not very focused on the stability of the next 20 years, they are actually more intrigued by the next opportunity. And if that opportunity is at a different place, it's fine.”

The retrenchment of big tech companies, which have sacked more than 100,000 workers around the globe since the start of the year, has thrown up a few candidates for hiring.

“There's a little bit of an opportunity, which is good, and defence is in a much more stable position,” he added.

“A big push is on to get young, talented people, particularly the under 30s.”

Shonnel Malani Managing Partner at Advent International
Shonnel Malani Managing Partner at Advent International

Cobham and Ultra have set up a £5m fund to offer scholarships to 500 students from poorer backgrounds who would not normally consider a career in defence, working alongside universities including Oxford, Strathclyde, Nottingham, and Northumbria.

They want to hoover up more leavers with doctorates who can find solutions in six big areas of growth for defence in the coming years.

Autonomy for ships, submarines and warplanes, which will move without pilots, is a key area of research, and that means competing with the likes of Google and Tesla which are trying to make the same strides with cars.

Militaries also want to use artificial intelligence to dig out data from satellites, radio chatter and other sources, combine it with information from allies and deliver speedy warnings about troop movements, missile tests and other events where time is of the essence.

“Today, it's very manual. It's fairly disjointed,” Malani said.

“And there's a lot of time that elapses between something being sensed, and people being able to take action on it, because they need to join up lots of bits of it.

“Everything around artificial intelligence, machine learning, is going to grow massively.”

All of this means developing secure information systems with cybersecurity experts – the third area of growth – using satellites and other assets in space, the fourth opportunity, meaning a large overlap with the technology sector.

The growing threat of Chinese and Russian hypersonic missiles will also be a big area of growth.

China in particular is developing weapons which can travel at five times the speed of sound, making them very hard to hit and leaving aircraft carriers particularly vulnerable.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping - ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL / AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping - ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL / AFP

The first challenge is detecting these weapons early enough to have a chance at interception, before then trying to hit the weapons to destroy them.

As with executives at other companies developing solutions for the missiles, including Raytheon in the US, Malani is tight-lipped on how much progress is being made.

Finally, anti-submarine warfare will grow in importance as China expands its underwater fleet.

Advent hoovered up Cobham in January 2020 and Ultra last year, both times meeting resistance from politicians who worried about jobs being lost.

While some parts of the businesses were sold off, Malani insisted that other companies have been bought and Advent is a good home for them.

Cobham was famed for its air-to-air refuelling businesses, which Advent sold to power management company Eaton in 2021.

It now makes radio electronics to work in space, parts for electronic warfare and satellite systems.

Ultra posted a £30m profit for 2021, down from £46m for the year earlier. In the same year Cobham booked a £1.1bn profit after a £705m payment from the sale of its mission systems business.

Private ownership of the companies has offered them respite from quarterly reporting and allowed for some longer-term thinking on developing new defence products, Advent has said.

The company last year bought Maxar Technologies, a satellite business. Advent plans to further expand in space to cater for the intelligence services.

“We can build additional satellites that the company cannot afford to do in a public context, because we can accelerate that investment,” said Malani, who started his financial career at Morgan Stanley as an analyst before moving into private equity at Bain Capital.

He earned an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2009.

Advent bought the companies at an opportune time. Since it acquired Cobham, the value of UK defence companies has grown by 20pc.

Much of the gain has been driven by the invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The war kicked off a race among Western powers to increase their defence spending, and hundreds of billions of euros have been committed to bolstering existing projects as well as bold new programmes.

The FTSE 350 aerospace and defence index, whose members include BAE Systems, Babcock and Qinetiq, is up by 50pc since the start of last year.

The Aukus deal signed last year to develop next-generation submarines with Australia and the US ought to aid Ultra’s business as it makes technology for the vessels.

Ultra is known for its so-called signature management systems which help hide Royal Navy submarines. The company also develops sonar to detect other vessels.

“We are very well positioned when it comes to sonar and signature management for Aukus,” Malani said.

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Mogul Who Riled China Before Pushes Envelope Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the to-the-moon standards of the crypto world, Justin Sun is known for making bold bets. Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsNew York Plans to Close Key Streets for Trump’s ArraignmentThere’s the 2017 initial coin offering in his native China

  • Iraq, Kurds Agree to Resume Oil Exports Via Turkey This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said it has reached an agreement with the federal government to resume oil exports through Turkey this week, after a legal spat pushed up crude prices. Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsNew York Plans to Clos

  • Is Ferrari Stock A Buy Now As Charles Leclerc Falls Behind In F1 Battle, RACE Leads Tesla In This?

    Many dream of owning it, but is Ferrari stock a buy as Charles Leclerc eyes an F1 title? Ferrari currently leads Tesla stock in a key metric.

  • Daily Crunch: Citing data privacy concerns, Italy temporarily bans ChatGPT

    Italy gives ChatGPT the boot: Italy’s government has been on a blocking kick lately. A few days ago, we wrote about a possible ban on cultivated meat, and today Italy wants to block ChatGPT, citing data protection concerns. Natasha L writes that the country’s data protection authority is opening an investigation into whether OpenAI is breaching the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.

  • Ukraine Latest: Death Toll in Kostyantynivka Shelling Now Six

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is boosting its production of conventional and high-precision ammunition, defense secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday, days after he visited munitions factories in two regions in inspect the production of artillery and missiles. “Necessary measures” are being taking to ramp up output, Shoigu said. Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.

  • Emerging Market Era More Grind Than Go-Go After Rough Start

    (Bloomberg) -- A turbulent end of the easy-money era has deflated expectations for a boom year for battered emerging-market assets.Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsNew York Plans to Close Key Streets for Trump’s ArraignmentBrought down to earth by a volatile fir

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • How Much Is a Decent Retirement Home Going to Cost Me?

    A retirement home is a private facility that offers seniors care and support. These facilities typically have amenities and services that cater to the needs of seniors, including meal preparation, housekeeping, medical care and social activities. Here's a breakdown of … Continue reading → The post Retirement Home: Cost and Service Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Customers Have All But Stopped Pulling Deposits from Small Banks

    After the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank, customers pulled $185 billion from small banks, the largest weekly loss on record. The bleeding all but stopped a week later.

  • Meghan Markle wins defamation lawsuit filed by her half-sister

    The lawsuit said the royal made "false and malicious statements" in her 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and elsewhere.

  • How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

    Energy companies are increasingly turning toward tech heavyweights for help in cutting costs and streamlining operations

  • Bed Bath & Beyond sued by former CEO over unpaid severance

    Former Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton was ousted last June as chief executive and is suing the retailer for failing to honor his severance deal.

  • China's Huawei partners with more automakers to produce Aito EVs

    China's Huawei Technologies is partnering with more legacy automakers to produce Aito-branded electric cars, the company's senior executive said on Saturday, in a move to expand its presence in the auto industry. Huawei will team up with Chery Automobile, BAIC Motor and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group in jointly developing and manufacturing Aito-branded vehicles, Richard Yu, Huawei's Smart Car CEO, said at the China EV 100 forum in Beijing. Huawei, which has already a partnership with Seres Group to make Aito cars, plans a series of models including SUVs, sedans and multipurpose vehicles under the Aito brand, Yu added.

  • Virgin Orbit runs low on cash, ByteDance pushes a TikTok replacement, and Canoo settles with the SEC

    For the uninitiated, WiR is where TechCrunch recaps all the tech news that took place for the week. Crash and burn: Virgin Orbit is laying off around 85% of its workforce in order to further reduce expenses after the troubled space company said it was unable to secure additional funding to keep it afloat. The news, which Virgin Orbit filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, comes just two weeks after the company furloughed all employees and entered an "operational pause" in order to find more cash.

  • I'm Self-Employed. How Can I Save For Retirement?

    As a self-employed worker or small business owner, your list of responsibilities never ends. Managing your taxes, training new hires and scaling your business can be time-consuming – but what about saving for retirement? Entrepreneurs can aim for comfort and relaxation … Continue reading → The post How to Save for Retirement When Self-Employed appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Want to land one of A.I.’s lucrative six-figure roles? Experts say there are ‘no technical skills required’

    A wave of new A.I. roles is set to hit the jobs market by 2025, experts predict.

  • China Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing opened a new front in the escalating semiconductor battle between the the US and China, launching a cybersecurity review of imports from America’s largest memory-chip maker, Micron Technology Inc. Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsNew York

  • Tesla Recalls Some Semi-Trucks, Ford Slams Brakes On Self-Driving Dreams, TikTok Founder Meets Walmart Chief Privately: Today's Top Stories

    Benzinga Tesla Recalls Again — Except This Time, It's 35 Semi-Trucks EV giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is recalling thirty-five 2023 semi-trucks, citing trouble with the parking brake. The company said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the parking brake might not engage as expected when the driver releases the brakes. This may allow the vehicle to roll away and increase the crash risk. Tesla said it would replace the parking brake valve module in affected v

  • A judge dismissed Phhhoto's antitrust suit against Meta

    A U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of New York threw out a lawsuit against Meta this week that had been simmering for a year and a half. The suit, filed in late 2021 by now-shuttered social app Phhhoto, alleged that Meta violated federal antitrust law by copying its core features with the Instagram-adjacent video looping app Boomerang. Like Boomerang, which Meta launched in October of 2015 and later integrated into Instagram itself, Phhhoto invited users to share very short GIF-like loops.