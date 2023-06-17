Homebase pays out £132m to Hilco after Covid furlough payouts and rates relief

Homebase DIY store - Jonny Essex/iStock Editorial

The restructuring group behind Homebase banked £132m shortly after receiving tens of millions of pounds in pandemic subsidies from the taxpayer, newly filed accounts show.

The DIY store repaid a “long-term” loan to a parent company ultimately owned by Hilco in January 2022, according to financial filings published last week at Companies House.

The repayment took place after Homebase received £40m of state aid in the form of furlough money and business rates relief.

Furlough ran for 18 months until September 2021 and was meant to support employee wages for staff who were unable to work during Covid-19.

The payout to Hilco also came shortly after Homebase negotiated a three-year extension on a £95m bank loan.

However, within months of the repayment the retailer Homebase had breached covenants – restrictions put into lending agreements to limit the actions of a borrower – and Hilco was forced to inject £45m of fresh funding.

City sources called it a “technical breach” of a Wells Fargo loan agreement.

The disclosures shed new light on a fresh period of turbulent trading for Homebase. Bosses are grappling with “subdued demand” and zero sales growth, the company said in its accounts.

Homebase was hit hard at the start of the pandemic as a two-month closure forced bosses to write off large amounts of stock that had been bought in advance of the spring gardening season.

Covid queues outside Homebase - John Nguyen/JNVisuals

British turnaround specialist Hilco rescued Homebase in 2018, buying the retailer from its Australian owner, Wesfarmers, for just £1.

It is thought that the original £132m Hilco loan was put in place to fund the turnaround of Homebase following its rescue.

Accounts for the year ended Dec 26, 2021, which were filed with Companies House last week almost nine months after a statutory deadline, show Hilco provided auditors with a “letter of comfort” that they would inject more capital if needed in order for Homebase to be signed off as a going concern – accounting jargon that means a business is able to continue trading for the foreseeable future.

Homebase said it had £20m of cash reserves at the point of signing the accounts on May 26, 2023.

“Whilst the cost-of-living crisis continues to be an ongoing challenge across the UK and Ireland, the director believes the business remains resilient and well placed to manage the Homebase Group’s working capital and funding needs,” bosses said.

The business employs 5,600 people across 160 stores in the UK and Ireland.

Homebase and Hilco declined to comment.

Unlike other retailers, Homebase has not repaid government support it was handed during the coronavirus pandemic.

While it was under no obligation to do so, the likes of Tesco, Morrisons, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl and discount retailer B&M chose to return the business rates tax relief after being able to keep trading during lockdowns.

Homebase was not alone in deciding not to repay the money. Frozen food giant Iceland decided to retain £40m, with boss Richard Walker turning on Tesco for buckling and repaying the money following a public backlash.

He has said previously: “It is important to appreciate that Iceland is not Tesco, which kicked off the repayment of business rates relief.

“We simply can’t afford to return it, If we had been told to regard it as a loan, we would have acted differently.”

