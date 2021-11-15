U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,683.75
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,034.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,230.50
    +37.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,413.80
    +3.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.28
    -0.51 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.10
    -6.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    -0.25 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1461
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5820
    +0.0220 (+1.41%)
     

  • Vix

    16.29
    -1.37 (-7.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3438
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8430
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,871.91
    +1,030.16 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,625.16
    +8.94 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.91
    -36.27 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,743.16
    +133.19 (+0.45%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Homebase raises $30M to help more people in Southeast Asia become property owners

Catherine Shu
·4 min read

Homebase, a Ho Chi Minh City-based proptech startup that helps people buy homes, announced today it has raised $30 million in equity and debt (the ratio was undisclosed). The company’s business model is similar to Divvy Homes and ZeroDown in the United States and, in fact, Divvy Homes co-founder and former CEO Brian Ma and Zerodown chief operating officer Troy Steckenrider III are investors in Homebase.

Participants in this round were Y Combinator (Homebase took part in the accelerator program earlier this year), Partech Partners, Goodwater Capital, Ace and Company, Emies Advisors and Foundamental. It also included Y Combinator CEO Michael Seibel, and operators and executives from companies like SoFi, Opendoor, Republic, Microsoft, Instacart, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Binance and others.

The startup's existing investors include Ma, Steckenrider, VinaCapital Ventures, and Darius Cheung, the founder and CEO of 99.co, one of the largest property portals in Singapore and Indonesia.

YC-backed Homebase is an alternative to traditional mortgages for home buyers in Vietnam

Homebase works by acting as a co-investor, buying property with clients who put in a 20% deposit. Then clients pay back a fixed amount to Homebase each month, or can decide to buy out the company's entire share. They can also chose to walk away from the deal and cash out their savings.

Clients have full usage rights to the home, so they can live in it or rent it. Contracts range from one to 10 years and An says people who buy homes to live in often chose 10 year contracts, while investors usually go for about three years, so they can see how the market appreciates before selling the property.

Homebase will use its new funding to continue developing its proprietary technology, form more partnerships with real estate developers and hiring. The company says it has doubled its headcount over the past year.

In terms of its technology, co-founder and COO Phillip An told TechCrunch, “a lot of it is how do we improve the customer experience and make it more customer-centric? Right now in Vietnam, buying property is really painful. It’s like 100 steps, you have to sign in blue ink on paper, at the bottom of every page. We’re thinking of how do you make the experience of buying a home or investing a one-stop shop where you can do everything digitally.”

Divvy Homes secures $110M Series C to help renters become homeowners

He added Homebase is also thinking about developing asset valuation tools to help homeowners and passive investors gauge the value of their properties.

An said Homebase’s client base is split 50/50 between people who want a home and investors, including foreign buyers who can’t travel to Vietnam because of the pandemic and rely on Homebase to perform transactions for them.

“The concept of owning your own home is quite important culturally and if you look at the economy, real estate is one of the most popular types of investment,” said An. “People are investing more and more in crypto and stocks, especially during COVID, but I would say real estate still makes a really big portion of what people put their money in. And if you look at the historical track record of real estate in Vietnam, it’s really good.”

Homebase cites research from real estate consultancy CBRE that showed that increases in average landed property prices grew from 3% to 17% year-over-year, even during Vietnam’s COVID-19 lockdowns during the third quarter. This is good news for people who already own property, but means it is increasingly difficult for first-time buyers to secure mortgages.

Homebase works with agents and developers as a value-add service that helps them close more deals. “For a lot of agents, among the biggest hurdle for them is that clients cannot qualify for a mortgage right away because of the barriers. After COVID, I would say banks became even more strict in terms of criteria. Sometimes they require a 40% to 50% down payment.”

Having Homebase to buy property on behalf of a client makes the process more efficient and as a result, agents sometimes offer buyers a discount if use the startup’s services, An said.

ZeroDown is constructing a new path to home ownership

The company will continue focusing on Vietnam over the next few months by expanding into more cities (it currently operates in Ho Chi Minh City, Saigon, Hanoi and Danang). It is also exploring other Southeast Asian countries like Thailand and the Philippines.

“Investors, even customers have reached out to us on social media and asked if we’re available in their country, so I think there is a lot of customer demand for these types of services that help make affording a home more accessible,” An said.

In a statement about his investment in Homebase, Siebel said, “We’ve seen many innovative proptech companies at YC from around the world, and Homebase is among those leading towards a significantly better and more customer-centric solution versus current options, and radically transforms accessibility for aspiring homeowners.”

10 proptech investors see better era for residential and retail after pandemic

Recommended Stories

  • Six Most Popular Currencies for Trading

    Every currency has specific features that affect its underlying value and price movements in the forex market. Learn why these six currencies are especially popular for trading.

  • Plentina, a 'buy now, pay later' startup focused on emerging markets, raises another $2.2M

    Philippines-based Plentina, a buy now, pay later startup focused on emerging markets, announced today it has raised $2.2 million. The latest funding was led by TMV, with participation from Global Founders Capital and returning investors AV Ventures, Techstars and Unpopular Ventures. The new capital will be used to speed-track Plentina’s growth in the Philippines, expand its product and start exploring launches in other countries, including Vietnam.

  • UK employers plan only modest pay rises, easing BoE inflation worries

    British private-sector employers expect to raise staff pay by an average of 2.5% over the next 12 months, well below the likely rate of inflation, according to a survey that could ease worries at the Bank of England about the risk of a wage-price spiral. The quarterly figures from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) suggested companies were taking only cautious steps to battle growing recruitment difficulties. The CIPD said the median annual pay settlement which private-sector employers plan to offer between September 2021 and the same month next year had risen to 2.5% from 2.2% in its previous quarterly survey, its highest since the summer of 2019.

  • Stanford dropouts raise $60 million for grocery startup Zepto

    Zepto, a grocery delivery app started by two Stanford dropouts, has taken India by storm and looks to leave its mark on the online delivery industry as a whole.

  • Musk Taunts Bernie Sanders, Suggests He’d Sell More Tesla Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, began his Sunday sparring with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who tweeted a day earlier that “we must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share.” Musk even raised the notion of selling more of his Tesla Inc. shares, which would require him to pay taxes on the gains.Most Read from BloombergWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantAmazon Sued Over Crashes

  • Elon Musk spars with Bernie Sanders, offers to sell more Tesla stock

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk got into a spat with Bernie Sanders on Sunday after the U.S. senator demanded the wealthy pay their "fair share" of taxes. Taking a jibe at the 80-year-old senator, Musk responded by saying "I keep forgetting that you're still alive." Sanders' tweet comes amid the backdrop of Washington's efforts to hike taxes for the super-wealthy.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2022

    With the new year right around the corner, it could be the perfect time to consider some explosive new opportunities.

  • 3 Hot Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Electric vehicles are the future. In a report dated Nov. 10 and prepared for the big United Nations climate conference that just concluded in Glasgow, BloombergNEF projects annual EV sales to hit 5.6 million in 2021, up from 3.1 million in 2020.

  • Warren Buffett saw inflation coming early on — 8 tips to help you come out ahead

    As prices soar, here's how to lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • 11 Cheap High Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 11 cheap high dividend stocks to buy right now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see 5 Cheap High Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now. Dividend stocks are perhaps some of the only ones offering a plethora of […]

  • Betting on Marijuana Legalization Bill? Analysts Suggest 3 Stocks to Buy

    You don’t normally think of Federal regulation – or the prospect of Federal regulation – being the catalyst for a sudden, industry-wide, spike in share prices. But that’s exactly what we’re seeing with cannabis stocks right now, as a House Republican has submitted a draft bill on Federal legalization – on that may stand a better chance of passage than Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer’s stalled bill. The bill is being drafted by South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace, and discussion has been going

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

    The metaverse is coming. The global economy might be forever changed, too. Companies both large and small are racing to develop a new virtual universe where individuals can play, socialize, and work together.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • Homebuyers and sellers: What Zillow's fiasco can teach you about property pricing

    Don't make the same mistake as Zillow when you try to price a home.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Resilient, What To Do Now; Tesla, Nvidia Stock In Focus

    After last week's slim market losses, how should investors respond? Tesla, one of several stocks in focus, may soon get key support.

  • 3 5G Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The ongoing upgrade to 5G wireless networks will likely have wide-ranging effects on the communications industry. Many companies continue to capitalize on this opportunity, and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) are 5G stocks that have positioned themselves to also benefit investors amid the transformation. Broadcom's business-to-business focus makes it one of the less-known 5G stocks among consumers.

  • Sundial Growers Inc (SNDL) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Yesterday, Sundial issued a press release announcing their financial results for Q3 ended on September 30, 2021. Presenting on this morning's call, we have Zach George, chief executive officer; Jim Keough, chief financial officer; and Andrew Stordeur, president and chief operating officer. Additionally, all financial figures mentioned are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • 4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

    For example, you might have to take on more risk than you'd like to obtain a higher dividend payout. Here are four fantastic dividend stocks to buy with yields of 4% or more. Income-seeking investors tend to especially like Dividend Aristocrats.

  • Nvidia Earnings: What to Watch on Wednesday

    Shares of the tech and gaming giant have returned 133% so far this year, so investors have high expectations for the fiscal third-quarter report.

  • Cracks Appear in World’s Biggest Bond Market as Fed Pulls Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Warning signs are starting to flash at the regulators of the $22 trillion U.S. Treasury market, which is being whipsawed by volatility just as the Federal Reserve begins pulling back from its $80 billion-a-month buying spree. Most Read from BloombergWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and B