U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,441.25
    -38.46 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,306.98
    -318.42 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,612.55
    -181.22 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.04
    -36.37 (-1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.07
    -0.22 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.00
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    -0.19 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0063 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    +0.0080 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0105 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6100
    +0.3300 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,768.68
    -551.57 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,159.84
    -21.51 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Homebot Acquires NestReady, a Digital Home Buying Platform for Mortgage Lenders

·2 min read

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Homebot, an award-winning client-for-life portal backed by ASG that empowers consumers to build wealth through homeownership, announced that it has acquired NestReady. NestReady is a powerful platform that brings all parties in the home-buying process together and makes mortgage lenders the trusted brand for every home buying need. This acquisition will enhance Homebot's buyer experience and further drive the company's mission to empower consumers throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle.

Homebot Logo (PRNewsfoto/Homebot, LLC)
Homebot Logo (PRNewsfoto/Homebot, LLC)

"The NestReady team is very excited about this opportunity," said Mauro Repacci, Co-Founder and CEO of NestReady. "Combining our home search platform, NestFinder, with Homebot's best-in-class client engagement platform will offer consumers a personalized home search experience while keeping them connected with their lender throughout their home-buying journey."

NestReady was founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs Mauro Repacci and Marcos Carvalho and born at the prestigious tech accelerator, Techstars Boston. NestReady's platform allows financial institutions to provide a complete white-labeled home-buying experience on their website and empowers each loan officer with their own home search engine.

"Home Search is ripe for innovation and implementation by lenders for securing more purchase business," said Ernie Graham, CEO of Homebot. "Homebot already achieves unparalleled engagement rates across millions of homeowners. We're excited about how this acquisition will help us deliver unique and valuable new experiences to homebuyers."

About Homebot

Founded in 2015, Homebot is a client-for-life portal that maximizes repeat and referral business for lenders by empowering consumers to build wealth through homeownership. The award-winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado.

About ASG
ASG, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys, builds, and operates market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future.

Media Contact
Luca Jordan
luca@homebot.ai

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homebot-acquires-nestready-a-digital-home-buying-platform-for-mortgage-lenders-301357025.html

SOURCE Homebot, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Could AMC Help You Become a Millionaire by 2030?

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) captured the attention of retail traders earlier this year when it caught a meme stock wave and shot up from a low of just under $2 per share in January to a high of about $72 per share in May. At its current price in the low $30s per-share range, it has fallen by nearly 60% from its highs.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Soared Today

    If you own shares of the recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO, you can thank Credit Suisse for that. Last night after close of trading, analysts at the Swiss investment bank initiated coverage of 23andMe stock with an outperform rating and a $13 price target, as StreetInsider.com reports. "23andMe offers investors a platform that enables novel discoveries into the causes and potential treatments of a wide variety of diseases at unprecedented statistical power," explained a Credit Suisse analyst.

  • Why This Electric Vehicle Maker's Stock Sank Today

    Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV), a manufacturer of three-wheeled electric utility vehicles, released its second-quarter 2021 financial and business update last night, and investors are taking recent gains off the table today. After a sharp rise in the share price in the past three months, however, investors seem to be thinking any delay in the company's ramp-up isn't worth waiting out.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Palantir Stock?

    Data science company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in late 2020, perfectly timing society's efforts to better use all the data we create each day. Palantir was initially a one-trick pony, relying on government contracts for revenue, but that could be changing. Here are three reasons Palantir's second-quarter 2021 results have the investing world talking.

  • We're Hopeful That NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, NanoVibronix...

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Williams-Sonoma Among 13 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Williams-Sonoma, BABA stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Romeo Power Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) were down sharply on Tuesday morning after the company reported second-quarter revenue that fell far short of Wall Street's estimate. As of 10:30 a.m. EDT, Romeo Power's shares were down about 19.6% from Monday's closing price. Romeo Power reported its second-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed on Monday, and they weren't what Wall Street had expected.

  • Is Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Using Too Much Debt?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Cathie Wood Rebuts Michael Burry, Saying He Misses Innovation Fundamentals

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has responded to Monday’s news that famed investor Michael Burry has placed bets against her firm’s flagship fund.In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Wood laid out the thinking behind Ark Investment Management’s approach and called out Burry directly.He made a “great call” in the mortgage market, she said, but she doesn’t believe he understands the fundamentals that are creating “explosive growth and investment opportunities” in the innovation space.Burry was made famous a

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Walmart raises outlook as sales soar, Home Depot sees impact of weakening DIY trends

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Tuesday’s early market movers, which include: Walmart topping expectations driven by a surge in groceries and back-to-school spending and Home Depot posting a revenue beat but missing on same-store sales as the housing renovation boom starts to cool down.

  • Home Depot Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Tumbling.

    Home Depot stock is falling after the home-improvement retailer reported earnings that topped expectations. Home Depot reported an adjusted profit of $4.53 a share, beating forecasts for $4.43 a share, on sales of $41.12 billion, topping expectations for $40.73 billion. “I am very proud of our associates, who continue to demonstrate a relentless focus on serving our customers,” Home Depot CEO Craig Menear said in the earnings release.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Roblox stock drops after missing Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides takeaways from Roblox's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Suze Orman says avoid this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celebrity says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MP Materials Corp...