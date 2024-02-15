Homebuilder confidence rises for third straight month as mortgage rates decline

Homebuilders are feeling more confident about the housing market as a decline in mortgage rates bolsters expectations of stronger demand from buyers.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) rose 4 points to 48 in February, marking the third consecutive month that sentiment gained and the highest level since August 2023. Economists polled by Bloomberg were anticipating a reading of 46.

The sentiment gains reflect the relative strength of the newly constructed home market and expectations that mortgage rates will continue to move lower, fueling more buyer appetite.

"Buyer traffic is improving as even small declines in interest rates will produce a disproportionately positive response among likely home purchasers," said NAHB Chairman Alicia Huey, a custom homebuilder and developer from Birmingham, Ala., in a press release.

"And while mortgage rates still remain too high for many prospective buyers, we anticipate that due to pent-up demand, many more buyers will enter the marketplace if mortgage rates continue to decline this year."

Read more: Mortgage rates below 7% — is this a good time to buy a house?

A residential development under construction in Eagleville, Pa., April 28, 2023. Homebuilders are stepping up construction of single-family homes. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Mortgage rates have softened from their near 8% peak last year, and more builders are cutting back on reducing home prices to boost sales. In February, 25% of builders reported cutting home prices, down from 31% in January and 36% in the last two months of 2023.

Meanwhile, the share of builders offering some form of incentive dropped to 58% in February, down from 62% in January and the lowest share since last August.

Read more: Buying down mortgage rates wasn’t worth it in 2023, experts say, and won’t be worth it in 2024

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv.

Click here for the latest economic news and indicators to help inform your investing decisions.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance